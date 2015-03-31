(Adds background, Commission comment)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, March 31 European Union antitrust
regulators have asked Luxembourg for information on its tax
rulings for McDonald's after labour unions accused the
U.S. fast food chain of avoiding taxes, a person involved in the
issue said on Tuesday.
The move, which neither the EU nor Luxembourg would
immediately confirm, falls well short of the proceedings the EU
has instigated against other U.S. multinationals in Luxembourg
and elsewhere, where Brussels believes unfairly low taxation may
have distorted competition. It does, however, put the hamburger
restaurant group's financial arrangements into the spotlight.
Unions from the United States and Europe and British-based
charity War on Want last month urged the European Commission to
investigate what they said involved about 1 billion euros ($1.07
billion) in tax between 2009 and 2013.
"The Commission has sent a letter to Luxembourg asking them
to clarify the facts," the source told Reuters.
McDonald's did not immediately respond to a request for
comment. A spokesman for the Luxembourg government said he was
not aware of the letter. A Commission spokesman declined comment
on whether a letter was sent to Luxembourg about McDonald's.
The Commission's competition authority last year launched
four investigations into whether deals struck with three
national taxation authorities in the EU -- known as tax rulings
-- constituted illegal state aid for the firms concerned.
If proven, those could mean Amazon and FIAT
paying back large sums in back-taxes to Luxembourg as
well as Starbucks to the Netherlands and Apple
to Ireland. Belgian tax rulings are also being probed.
LUXEMBOURG FOCUS
A spokesman for Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager
said: "Combating tax evasion and avoidance is a top priority ...
The Commission is taking a structured approach when using its
state aid enforcement powers to investigate where it believes
that selective tax advantages distort fair competition."
The Commission, headed since November by Jean-Claude
Juncker, has moved to insist on all 28 member states making tax
arrangements with multinational firms more transparent. It says
it plans further regulation this year to prevent what critics
say have been schemes that benefit global firms and some small
states at the expense of government revenues in other countries.
Juncker himself, who was finance minister and prime minister
of Luxembourg for a quarter-century, has deflected criticism for
his country's use of tax rulings to attract foreign businesses
and says his priority is a level playing field across Europe.
(Additional reporting Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by
Alastair Macdonald and Susan Thomas)