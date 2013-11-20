Nov 20 : * ITV Plc, M6 : BofA Merrill cuts to neutral from buy * Pearson Plc : BofA Merrill raises to buy from neutral * Reed Elsevier NV : BofA Merrill raises to neutral from underperform * Sky Deutschland Ag : BofA Merrill cuts to underperform from

neutral * Atresmedia : BofA Merrill cuts to underperform from buy For a summary of rating actions and price target changes on European companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/EUROPE