ROME May 31 The European Central Bank and the European Investment Bank will likely present a plan to improve financing to small- and medium-sized companies before the next European Union summit, European Council President Herman Van Rompuy said on Friday.

"I'm expecting a proposal before the June European Council meeting," Van Rompuy said in a press conference in Rome after meeting Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta.

Van Rompuy was responding to a question about what the central bank could do to help growth in the euro zone.