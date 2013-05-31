BRIEF-Domino's Pizza says certain of its subsidiaries intend to complete recapitalization transaction
* Domino's Pizza Inc - certain of its subsidiaries intend to complete a recapitalization transaction
ROME May 31 The European Central Bank and the European Investment Bank will likely present a plan to improve financing to small- and medium-sized companies before the next European Union summit, European Council President Herman Van Rompuy said on Friday.
"I'm expecting a proposal before the June European Council meeting," Van Rompuy said in a press conference in Rome after meeting Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta.
Van Rompuy was responding to a question about what the central bank could do to help growth in the euro zone.
WARSAW/FRANKFURT May 31 Deutsche Bank AG has begun the sale of parts of its Polish banking operations as the German lender offloads non-core assets and frees up capital, market sources told Reuters.