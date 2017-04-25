(Corrects Aloysio Nunes title to Brazilian foreign minister, not trade minister)

SAO PAULO, April 25 Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy said an accord for a trade agreement between Mercosur and the European Union could be reached this year.

Speaking at an event in Sao Paulo, Rajoy said an agreement is "closer than ever." Brazilian Foreign Relations minister Aloysio Nunes Ferreira said Mercosur should bring down internal trade barriers to ease a possible trade agreement with the EU. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)