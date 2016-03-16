BRUSSELS, March 16 Europe and South America hope to make formal offers in early April on how far they are willing to go to open up their markets, Argentina's trade minister Miguel Braun told Reuters, a move that could revive long-stalled free-trade talks.

The so-called exchange of offers, which would set out the duty-free access each side is willing to consider, would then allow trade negotiators to draw up a trade deal to encompass 750 million people and $130 billion in annual trade.

The foreign minister of Uruguay, which holds the rotating Mercosur presidency, will visit Brussels on April 8 and the exchange of offers could taken then, and no later than the middle of this year, Braun said. (Reporting by Robin Emmott and Francesco Guarascio, editing by Julia Fioretti)