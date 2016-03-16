BRUSSELS, March 16 Europe and South America hope
to make formal offers in early April on how far they are willing
to go to open up their markets, Argentina's trade minister
Miguel Braun told Reuters, a move that could revive long-stalled
free-trade talks.
The so-called exchange of offers, which would set out the
duty-free access each side is willing to consider, would then
allow trade negotiators to draw up a trade deal to encompass 750
million people and $130 billion in annual trade.
The foreign minister of Uruguay, which holds the rotating
Mercosur presidency, will visit Brussels on April 8 and the
exchange of offers could taken then, and no later than the
middle of this year, Braun said.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott and Francesco Guarascio, editing by
Julia Fioretti)