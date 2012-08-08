BRIEF-neoSurgical raises $5.5 mln in equity financing
* Intends to raise an additional $1.75 mln to complete round Source text for Eikon:
BRUSSELS Aug 8 The European Commission cleared Guernsey-based investment fund EQT VI's purchase of Dutch and German bandage and plaster cast maker BSN Medical, the EU's executive arm said in a statement on Wednesday.
The deal, worth an estimated 1.8 billion euros ($2.24 billion), is one of the largest buyout deals in Europe this year.
"The merged entity would have neither the incentives nor the ability to shut out customers or competitors," the Commission's statement said.
EQT VI is part of the EQT group of private equity funds.
* Says the entire 15.4% stake in eurazeo, previously held by crédit agricole sa, has been acquired by the decaux family through its investment vehicle, jcdecaux holding