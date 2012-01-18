BRUSSELS Jan 18 The European Commission
has opened an in-depth investigation into a proposed merger
between Italian transport companies Tirrenia and Compagnia
Italiana di Navigazione (CIN), the EU's executive said on
Wednesday.
"The proposed acquisition could strongly reduce competition
in the market to the detriment of millions of travellers and
numerous freight transporters," said Joaquin Almunia, the
commissioner in charge of competition issues.
"The Commission needs to make sure that consumers and other
customers continue to have a competitive choice of ferry
services to and from Sardinia and Sicily," he said in a
statement.
(Reporting By John O'Donnell)