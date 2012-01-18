BRUSSELS Jan 18 The European Commission has opened an in-depth investigation into a proposed merger between Italian transport companies Tirrenia and Compagnia Italiana di Navigazione (CIN), the EU's executive said on Wednesday.

"The proposed acquisition could strongly reduce competition in the market to the detriment of millions of travellers and numerous freight transporters," said Joaquin Almunia, the commissioner in charge of competition issues.

"The Commission needs to make sure that consumers and other customers continue to have a competitive choice of ferry services to and from Sardinia and Sicily," he said in a statement. (Reporting By John O'Donnell)