BRUSSELS, March 17 The following are mergers
under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the
EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- Private equity firm Bain Capital to acquire building
materials maker Consolis (approved March 16)
-- Germany's Mabanol Bitumen and H&R Refining to set up a
joint venture (approved March 16)
-- Australian investment bank Macquarie Group and
the UK's National Grid to acquire joint control of National
Grid's gas distribution business (approved March 16)
-- Swiss Post and Swiss rail company SBB to acquire joint
control of SwissSign (approved March 16)
NEW LISTINGS
-- French media company Bollore to acquire control
of French company Vivendi (notified March 15/deadline
April 24)
-- France's Group Credit Mutuel and French bank BNP Paribas
to set up a joint venture (notified March 15/deadline
April 24)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
MARCH 20
-- General Electric Co to acquire rotor blade maker
LM Wind Power Holding