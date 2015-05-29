BRUSSELS May 29 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- Private equity firm Advent International to acquire
Austrian bank Hypo Group Alpe Adria AG (HGAA) (approved May 29)
NEW LISTINGS
None
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
JUNE 9
-- Chemical holding company International Chemical Investors
Group to buy Switzerland-based Ineos' chlorovinyls business
(notified April 29/deadline June 9)
-- Private equity firms IDeA Capital Funds SGR S.p.A, IP
Investimenti e Partecipazioni S.r.l. and Hunt Capital S.A. to
jointly acquire orthopaedic products maker Corin Group PLC
(notified April 29/deadline June 9/simplified)
JUNE 10
-- Singapore-based commodities firm Olam International Ltd
to aquire Archer Daniels Midland Co's cocoa
business (notified April 30/deadline June 10)
JUNE 11
-- U.S. flooring products maker Mohawk Industries to
buy Luxembourg-based International Flooring Systems (notified
March 2/deadline extended to June 11 from May 28 after the
companies offered concessions)
-- U.S. metals company Alcoa to acquire U.S. titanium
supplier RTI International Metals (notified May
4/deadline June 11)
-- U.S. packaging company Plastipak to acquire
Spanish peer Appe Packaging Inc(notified May 4/deadline June 11)
JUNE 15
-- German drugs and chemicals maker Merck KGaA to
acquire U.S. peer Sigma-Aldrich (notified April
21/deadline extended to June 15 from June 1 after Merck offered
concessions)
JUNE 16
-- Steel producers Feralpi Siderurgica and Duferco, which is
part of Swiss-based Duferco International Trading Holding, to
acquire Italian peer Lucchini SpA Servola SpA (notified May
7/deadline June 16/simplified)
JUNE 18
-- Canada Life Group UK Ltd, which is a unit of Great-West
Lifeco Inc, to acquire Irish insurer Legal & General
International (Ireland) Ltd, which is a unit of British insurer
Legal & General Group (notified May 11/deadline June
18/simplified)
JUNE 19
-- Finnish energy company Stl to acquire joint control of
aviation Fuelling Service Norway AS, which is part of oil
producer Royal Dutch Shell Keele Oy (notified May
12/deadline June 19)
JUNE 22
-- Singapore's Flextronics to acquire French
telecoms company Alcatel-Lucent's Italian assets
(notified May 13/deadline June 22/simplified)
-- U.S. telecoms equipment maker CommScope Holding Co Inc
to buy Swiss electronics firm TE Connectivity's network
gear business BNS (notified May 13/deadline June 22)
JUNE 23
-- U.S. private equity firm Lindsay Goldberg to acquire
German metal producer VDM Metals group (notified May 18/deadline
June 23/simplified)
-- German car parts maker Mahle Behr to acquire U.S. car
parts maker Delphi's Thermal Systems unit (notified May
18/deadline June 23)
JUNE 24
-- Public Sector Pension Investment Board and Ontario
Teachers' Pension Plan Board to jointly acquire Tonopah Solar
Energy Holdings (notified May 19/deadline June 24/simplified)
JUNE 26
-- Private equity firm Permira and investment fund Canada
Pension Plan Investment Board to jointly acquire U.S. software
company Informatica (notified May 21/deadline June
26/simplified)
-- DCC Holding A/S, which is a subsidiary of Irish company
DCC Plc, and DLG Service A/S, which is unit of Danish
cooperative DLG Group, to combine their Danish energy businesses
(notified May 21/deadline June 26)
-- PRS for Music Ltd (PRSfM), Foreningen Svenska Tonsattares
Internationella Mysikbyra (Stim) and Gesellschaft für
musikalische Aufführungs- und mechanische
Vervielfältigungsrechte (Gema) to set up a joint venture to
administer mechanical and performing rights (notified Nov.
28/deadline June 26/companies offer commitments on March 13)
JUNE 29
-- French shipping company CMA CGM to acquire
Oldenburg-Portugiesische Dampfschiffs-Rhederei GmbH & Co. KG,
which is a unit of the Bernhard Schulte GmbH & Co KG (notified
May 22/deadline June 29)
-- French investment fund LBO France to acquire control of
clothing retailer IKKS (notified May 22/deadline June
29/simplified)
-- Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to acquire joint
control of British port operator ABP together with
infrastructure investor Borealis and Singapore state-owned
investment vehicle GIC Pte Ltd (notified May 22/deadline June
29/simplified)
JUNE 30
-- U.S. investment firm Centerbridge Partners L.P. to
acquire Italian lender Banca FarmaFactoring S.p.A (notified May
26/deadline June 30/simplified)
JULY 1
-- British Airways-owner IAG's to acquire a
25-percent stake in Irish airline Aer Lingus (notified
May 27/deadline July 1)
-- China National Chemical Corp to acquire Italian tyre
maker Pirelli (notified May 27/deadlineJuly 1)
JULY 24
-- German conglomerate Siemens to purchase U.S.
oilfield equipment maker Dresser-Rand Group Inc
(notified Jan. 9/deadline July 24)
AUG 6
-- Commodities trader Cargill to buy rival Archer
Daniels Midland Co's global chocolate business (notified
Jan. 19/deadline Aug. 6/Cargill offers concessions on May 22)
AUG 21
-- U.S. conglomerate General Electric to acquire most
of French engineering group Alstom's power equipment
business (notified Jan. 19/deadline extended for the third time
to Aug. 21 from Aug. 6)
SEPT 2
-- Norwegian telecoms company Telenor and Swedish
peer TeliaSonera to combine their Danish mobile
businesses (notified Feb. 27/deadline extended to Sept. 2 from
Aug. 19 after the companies asked for more time)
SUSPENDED
-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes
in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas
utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until
they are approved.
