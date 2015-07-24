BRUSSELS, July 24 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

-- Finnish telecoms equipment maker Nokia to acquire French peer Alcatel-Lucent (approved July 24)

NEW LISTINGS

-- Oilfield services provider Halliburton to buy rival Baker Hughes in a stock and cash transaction (notified July 23/deadline Aug. 27)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

JULY 29

-- U.S. drugmaker Mylan to acquire U.S. peer Perrigo (notified June 23/deadline July 29)

JULY 31

-- Talanx Asset Management GmbH and Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale (Nord LB) to acquire joint control of alternative asset investment management company Caplantic GmbH (notified June 25/deadline July 31/simplified)

AUG 4

-- U.S. drugmaker Pfizer to acquire U.S. peer Hospira (notified June 15/deadline extended to Aug. 4 from July 20 after Pfizer offered concessions)

-- Private equity firm Cinven Capital Management to acquire biological testing services company Labco (notified June 29/deadline Aug. 4/simplified)

AUG 5

-- Asset manager BlackRock and private equity firm First Reserve Management to acquire joint control of a joint venture building a gas pipeline in Mexico, in which GDF Suez holds a stake (notified June 30/deadline Aug. 5/simplified)

-- Spanish cars part maker Grupo Antolin to acquire auto parts maker Magna Interiors from Canadian car parts maker Magna International Inc (notified June 30/deadline Aug. 5)

AUG 6

-- U.S. healthcare company Danaher Corp to acquire air and water filter maker Pall Corp (notified July 1/deadline Aug. 6/simplified)

-- Swiss travel retailer Dufry to acquire Italian peer World Duty Free (notified July 1/deadline Aug 6)

AUG 7

-- Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners to acquire beauty products retailer Douglas Group (notified July 2/deadline Aug. 7/simplified)

-- German insurer Axa Konzern and Compugroup Medical Mobile DTL to set up a joint venture (notified July 2/deadline Aug. 7/simplified)

AUG 10

-- Private equity firm Lone Star Fund IX to acquire textile floor coverings producer Balta (notified July 3/deadline Aug. 10/simplified)

AUG 11

-- Investment fund Apollo Management L.P. to acquire Saint-Gobain Emballage, Saint Gobain Vicasa S.A., Saint Gobain Vidros and Obale, with the group known as Verallia (notified July 6/deadline Aug. 11/simplified)

AUG 13

-- Swiss bakery products maker Aryzta to acquire 49 percent of frozen food retailer Picard Groupe (notified July 8/deadline Aug. 13)

AUG 14

-- NH Hotel Group SA and HNA Hospitality Group Co Ltd to set up a joint venture which will operate mainly in China (notified July 9/deadline Aug. 14/simplified)

AUG 17

-- Investment fund Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and real estate investment trust Intu Holding S.a.r.l. to indirectly acquire a joint controlling stake in Spanish shopping mall Puerto Venecia Investments SOCIMI S.A. (notified July 10/deadline Aug. 17/simplified)

-- Private equity firm CVC to acquire theatre producer Stage Entertainment (notified July 10/deadline Aug. 17/simplified)

-- Spanish energy company Repsol and Mexican industrial group Grupo Kuo to expand their joint venture Dynasol (notified July 10/deadline Aug. 17/simplified)

-- Investment bank Goldman Sachs and Altor to jointly acquire soy-based protein solutions maker Hamlet Protein (notified July 10/deadline Aug. 17)

AUG 18

-- U.S. staffing company ManpowerGroup Inc to acquire German peer 7S Group (notified July 13/deadline Aug. 18/simplified)

AUG 19

-- French companies Groupe In Vivo and Groupe Scael to set up a joint venture (notified July 14/deadline Aug. 19/simplified)

-- Fuel supplier World Fuel Services Corp to acquire businesses divested by BP Plc (notified July 14/deadline Aug. 19/simplified)

AUG 20

-- Dutch building materials distributor PontMeyer, which is part of Deli Building Supplies B.V., to acquire Dutch holding company DBS (notified July 15/deadline Aug. 20)

AUG 24

-- Funds advised by Apax Partners LLP to acquire online retailer RFS (notified July 17/deadline Aug. 24/simplified)

-- Real estate services firm CBRE Group Inc to buy Johnson Controls Inc's workplace solutions business (notified July 17/deadline Aug. 24/simplified)

-- Magyar Telekom, 59 percent owned by Deutsche Telekom, to form a joint venture with Swiss-based energy sales and trading group MET Holding AG (notified July 17/deadline Aug. 24)

AUG 26

-- Italy's Ferrero Rocher to purchase Thornstons for 112 million pounds. (notified July 22/deadline Aug. 26/simplified)

-- Perrigo to buy portfolio of over-the-counter brands form GlaxoSmithKline (notified July 22/deadline Aug. 26)

-- Varo Energy, a joint venture between the world's top oil trader Vitol and private equity firm Carlyle Group , is expanding its reach in Europe through a merger with Dutch-based storage and trading company Argos (notified July 22/ deadline Aug. 26)

SEPT 2

-- Norwegian telecoms company Telenor and Swedish peer TeliaSonera to combine their Danish mobile businesses (notified Feb. 27/deadline extended to Sept. 2 from Aug. 19 after the companies asked for more time)

SEPT 11

-- U.S. conglomerate General Electric to acquire most of French engineering group Alstom's power equipment business (notified Jan. 19/deadline extended for third time to Sept. 11 from Aug. 21)

NOV 25

-- U.S. drinks can maker Ball Corp to acquire British rival Rexam Plc (notified June 15/deadline extended to Nov. 25 from July 20 after Commission opened in-depth investigation)

SUSPENDED

-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until they are approved. (Compiled by Foo Yun Chee)