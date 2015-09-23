BRUSSELS, Sept 23 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

-- Australian packaging products supplier Amcor and Swiss-based company Sidel, which is part of Swiss-based packager Tetra Laval, to set up a joint venture (approved Sept. 22)

-- South African company Barloworld Handling and German farming products supplier BayWa to set up a joint venture in Zambia (approved Sept. 22)

NEW LISTINGS

None

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

SEPT 25

-- U.S. office supplier Staples to acquire U.S. rival Office Depot (notified Aug. 21/deadline Sept. 25)

SEPT 28

-- Apollo Global Management LLC to acquire magnetic and battery technologies company OM Group Inc (notified Aug. 24/deadline Sept. 28)

OCT 2

-- Private equity firm Providence Equity Partners LLC to acquire British marketing company Chime Communications plc (notified Aug. 28/deadline Oct. 2/simplified)

-- Spanish builder Sacyr to acquire a 50 percent stake in Fluor Spain from U.S. engineering group Fluor Corp (notified Aug. 28/deadline Oct. 2/simplified)

OCT 5

-- Cable telecoms company Liberty Global's Belgian subsidiary Telenet to buy mobile network operator Base from Dutch group KPN (notified Aug. 17/deadline extended to Oct. 5 from Sept. 21 after Liberty Global offered commitments)

-- German IT services provider Interseroh and Also Deutschland to set up a joint venture (notified Aug. 31/deadline Oct. 5/simplified)

-- Private equity firm Apollo Management to acquire British restaurant operator Casual Dining Group (notified Aug. 31/deadline Oct. 5/simplified)

OCT 7

-- German car parts maker KSPG and China's Huayu Automotive Systems Co Shanghai/People's Republic of China (Hasco) to jointly acquire a business in the Chinese car aluminium casting sector (notified Sept. 2/deadline Oct. 7/simplified)

OCT 9

-- French airports operator Aeroports de Paris and British catering services provider Select Service Partner Group to form a joint venture (notified Sept. 4/deadline Oct. 9/simplified)

-- British real estate private equity firm Benson Elliot Capital Management and U.S. private equity investment firm Walton Street Capital LLC to jointly acquire eight hotels (notified Sept. 4/deadline Oct. 9/simplified)

-- Private equity firm TDR Capital to acquire Dutch car leasing company LeasePlan Corp N.V. (notified Sept. 4/deadline Oct. 9/simplified)

-- British energy company Trailstone to acquire German peer Energy2Market GmbH (notified Sept. 4/deadline Oct. 9/simplified)

-- Private equity firm Permira and Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board to jointly acquire the GFKL Group and the Lowell Group (notified Sept. 4/deadline Oct. 9/simplified)

OCT 12

-- U.S. investment firm Colony Capital and French insurer Axa to jointly acquire data center operator Groupe Data 4 (notified Sept. 7/deadline Oct. 12/simplified)

OCT 13

-- Private equity firm KKE to acquire Swiss software licencing company SoftwareOne Holding AG (notified Sept. 8/deadline Oct. 13/simplified)

OCT 14

-- U.S. chipmaker Intel to acquire U.S. peer Altera (notified Sept. 9/deadline Oct. 14)

OCT 16

-- Italian investment company Exor, the holding company of the Agnelli family, to acquire Bermuda-based reinsurer PartnerRe (notified Sept. 11/deadline Oct. 16/simplified)

-- PGA Motors SAS, which is indirectly controlled by German carmaker Volkswagen AG, to acquire car seller MSA Groupe SAS (notified Sept. 11/deadline Oct. 16)

-- Private equity firms Blackstone Group and Corsair Capital to jointly acquire U.S. investment management firm First Eagle Management (notified Sept. 11/deadline Oct. 16/simplified)

-- Hutchison Whampoa to acquire Telefonica's O2 UK subsidiary (notified Sept. 11/deadline Oct 16)

OCT 19

-- Oil trader Vitol to acquire the other half of storage company VTTI from Malaysian shipping company MISC Bhd (notified Sept. 14/deadline Oct. 19/simplified)

-- Investors Parcom Capital and Pon Holdings to acquire Dutch engineering services company Royal Imtech's marine unit (notified Sept. 14/deadline Oct. 19)

-- Buyout fund Gilde Fund and Parcom Fund to acquire Dutch textiles and geosynthetics supplier Ten Cate (notified Sept. 14/deadline Oct. 19/simplified)

-- French bank BNP Paribas to acquire GE Capital Corp's European car leasing business (notified Sept. 14/deadline Oct. 19/simplified)

OCT 20

-- Carlyle Group LP to acquire data storage unit Veritas from antivirus software maker Symantec Corp (notified Sept. 15/deadline Oct. 20/simplified)

OCT 21

-- Private equity firm Hellman & Friedman Capital Partners to acquire Dream Luxco SCA, the holding company of security services provider Securitas Direct Group (notified Sept. 16/deadline Oct. 21/simplified)

OCT 23

-- Also Holding AG, a unit of Germany's Droege International Group AG, to acquire Polish IT company PC Factory S.A. (notified Sept. 18/deadline Oct. 23)

-- Private equity firm Bain Capital to acquire French food producer Davigel Group (notified Sept. 18/deadline Oct. 23/simplified)

DEC 9

-- U.S. drinks can maker Ball Corp to acquire British rival Rexam Plc (notified June 15/deadline extended to Dec. 9 from Nov. 25)

JAN 13

-- U.S. packages delivery company FedEx to acquire Dutch peer TNT (notified July /deadline extended to Jan. 13 from Dec. 8 after the companies asked for more time)

JAN 18

-- South African paper maker Mondi to acquire some assets from portfolio company Walki (notified July 29/deadline extended to Jan. 18 from Sept. 2 after the European Commission opened an in-depth investigation)

SUSPENDED

-- Oilfield services provider Halliburton to buy rival Baker Hughes in a stock and cash transaction (notified July 23/deadline suspended after the companies provided insufficient information)

-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until they are approved. (Compiled by Foo Yun Chee)