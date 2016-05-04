BRUSSELS May 4 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

NEW LISTINGS

-- Dutch holding company Hal Investments to acquire 20 percent stake in online retailer Coolblue (notified on May 3/deadline June 13/simplified)

-- Auto parts maker Johnson Controls to buy Ireland-based Tyco International. (notified on May 3/deadline June 13/simplified)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

MAY 4

-- Industrial rubber maker Trelleborg to buy privately-owned Czech CGS Holding (notified March 30/deadline May 4)

MAY 11

-- Swiss-based chemicals producer INEOS to acquire some of chemicals maker Celanese Corp's assets (notified April 1/deadline May 11)

-- Kingdom of Denmark to acquire sole control of energy trader and distributor Dong (notified April 1/deadline May 11/simplified)

MAY 12

-- U.S. rail equipment maker Wabtec Corp to acquire French peer Faiveley Transport SA (notified April 4/deadline May 12)

MAY 17

-- Saint-Gobain and Corning to set up a joint venture to produce lightweight glazing for the car industry (notified April 6/deadline May 17)

MAY 19

-- Hutchison Whampoa to acquire Telefonica's O2 UK subsidiary (notified Sept. 11/deadline extended to May 19 from April 22 after Hutchison offered concessions)

MAY 24

-- Private equity firm Towerbrook Capital Partners to acquire information provider Infopro Digital (notified April 13/deadline May 24)

-- Brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev to acquire rival SABMiller (notified March 30/deadline extended to May 24 from May 4 after AB Inbev offers concessions)

MAY 25

-- Canadian investment firm CPPIB and infrastructure investment firm GIP to jointly acquire Australian company Asciano's Pacific National business which consists of freight haulage services in Australia (notified April 14/deadline May 25/simplified)

MAY 26

-- U.S. private equity firm Starwood Capital Group and Banco Sabadell to set up a joint venture to invest in hotels(notified April 15/deadline May 26/simplified)

-- U.S. private equity firms Warburg Pincus and General Atlantic, Italian lender Unicredit and Spanish bank Santander to combine the asset management business of SAM Investment Holdings Limited and Pioneer Global Asset Management S.p.A.(notified April 15/deadline May 26)

-- HeidelbergCement to acquire Italian peer Italcementi (notified April 1/deadline extended to May 26)

MAY 27

-- Property developer Segro and Canada's Public Sector Pension Investment Board to jointly acquire logistics assets in the Czech Republic and Italy, which are now solely controlled by Segro (notified April 18/deadline May 27/simplified)

-- Finnish retailer Kesko to acquire building products supplier Onninen (notified April 18/deadline May 27)

MAY 30

-- Private equity firms Bridgepoint and Summit Partners to jointly acquire software provider Calypso Technology Inc. (notified April 19/deadline May 30/simplified)

JUNE 1

-- Investment fund Apollo Management to acquire Portuguese insurer Acoreana Seguros (notified April 21/deadline June 1/simplified)

-- Air transport services provider Norwegian and shipping company Shiphold to jointly acquire air crew management services company OSM Aviation (notified April 21/deadline June 1)

JUNE 2

-- Private equity firm Pillarstone, which is indirectly controlled by KKR, to acquire Italian engineering services provider Sirtl (notified April 22/deadline June 2/simplified)

JUNE 3

-- Investment funds Investindustrial V L.P. and Catelli S.r.l. to jointly acquire baby care products maker Artsana (notified April 25/deadline June 3/simplified)

JUNE 8

-- Irish Life to buy Aviva Health and 50.7 percent of shares in GloHealth that it does not currently own. Both are providers of health insurance in Ireland. (notified April 28/deadline June 6)

JUNE 9

-- U.S. food service distributor Sysco Corp to acquire peer Brakes Group (notified April 29/deadline June 9)

-- Fairfax Holdings Ltd and OPG Commercial Holdings to acquire joint control of Eurolife ERB Insurance Group Holdings (notified April 29/deadline June 9)

JUNE 13

AUG 10

-- Airbus Safran Launchers, a 50/50 joint venture between Airbus and Safran, to acquire sole control of satellite group Arianespace (notified on Jan. 8/deadline extended to Aug. 10 from July 27 after the companies asked for more time)

AUG 18

-- CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd and Vimpelcom to merge their Italian mobile operations (notified Feb. 5/deadline extended to Aug 18 from Aug. 10 after the companies asked for more time)

SUSPENDED

-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until they are approved. (Compiled by Brussels newsroom)