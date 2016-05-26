BRUSSELS May 26 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- Private equity firm Pillarstone, which is indirectly
controlled by KKR, to acquire Italian engineering
services provider Sirtl (approved May 25)
NEW LISTINGS
None
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
MAY 26
-- U.S. private equity firms Warburg Pincus and
General Atlantic, Italian lender Unicredit and Spanish
bank Santander to combine the asset management business
of SAM Investment Holdings Limited and Pioneer Global Asset
Management S.p.A.(notified April 15/deadline May 26)
-- HeidelbergCement to acquire Italian peer
Italcementi (notified April 1/deadline extended to May
26 after HeidelbergCement offered concessions)
MAY 30
-- Private equity firms Bridgepoint and Summit Partners to
jointly acquire software provider Calypso Technology Inc.
(notified April 19/deadline May 30/simplified)
JUNE 1
-- Air transport services provider Norwegian and shipping
company Shiphold to jointly acquire air crew management services
company OSM Aviation (notified April 21/deadline June 1)
JUNE 8
-- Irish Life to buy Aviva Health and 50.7 percent of shares
in GloHealth that it does not currently own. Both are providers
of health insurance in Ireland. (notified April 28/deadline June
6)
JUNE 9
-- Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings and
Luxembourg-based holding company OPG, which is part of the
Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System Primary Pension
Plan, to acquire joint control of Eurolife ERB Insurance Group
Holdings S.A. (notified April 29/deadline June 9/simplified)
-- Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Arentaria Colombia and RCI
Banque to set up a joint venture (notified April 29/deadline
June 9/simplified)
-- U.S. food service distributor Sysco Corp to
acquire peer Brakes Group (notified April 29/deadline June 9)
-- Fairfax Holdings Ltd and OPG Commercial Holdings to
acquire joint control of Eurolife ERB Insurance Group Holdings
(notified April 29/deadline June 9)
JUNE 13
-- Dutch holding company Hal Investments to
acquire 20 percent stake in online retailer Coolblue (notified
on May 3/deadline June 13/simplified)
-- Auto parts maker Johnson Controls to buy
Ireland-based Tyco International. (notified on May
3/deadline June 13/simplified)
JUNE 14
-- Private equity firms 3i Group and Wood Creek Capital
Management LLC to jointly acquire Wireless Infrastructure Group
(notified May 4/deadline June 14/simplified)
-- Hearst Communications Inc and Advance Publications to set
up a joint venture (notified May 4/deadline June 14/simplified)
-- France's Credit Mutuel to acquire GE Capital's factoring
and equipment financing businesses in France and Germany
(notified on May 4/deadline June 14)
JUNE 15
-- Private equity firms Apax Partners and management
services provider Accenture to acquire joint control of
U.S. insurance software developer Duck Creek Technologies
(notified May 10/deadline June 15/simplified)
-- Malaysian state-owned investment fund Khazanah Nasional
Bhd and Japan's Mitsui & Co to set up a joint venture
(notified May 10/deadline June 15/simplified)
-- Private equity firm KKR to acquire indirect
control of Airbus' defence electronics unit (notified
May 10/deadline June 15/simplified)
-- French biochemicals company Avril and French investment
fund Societes de Projets Industriels to acquire joint control of
biochemicals producer Evertree (notified April 28/deadline June
8/simplified)
-- U.S. industrial products maker ITW to acquire
German car parts maker ZF TRW Automotives Corp's
fasteners and car components business EF&C
(notified May 10/deadline June 15)
-- U.S. payments network operator Visa Inc to acquire
Visa Europe (notified May 10/deadline June 15/simplified)
JUNE 16
-- Inter Ikea Systems Holding, which is a unit of the IKEA
Group, to acquire companies carrying out IKEA
manufacturing activities from the Ingka Group which owns IKEA
franchisees in 28 countries (notified May 11/deadline June
16/simplified)
JUNE 17
-- Spanish lender Caixabank to acquire Portugal's
Banco BPI (notified May 12/deadline June
17/simplified)
-- Swiss-based chemicals company Ineos to
acquire full control of UK peer Inovyn (notified May 12/deadline
June 17/simplified)
-- Danish food company Danish Crown to acquire
sole control of meat trader SPF-Denmark (notified May
12/deadline June 17/simplified)
JUNE 20
-- European packaging maker Ardagh to acquire
some facilities from beverage can makers Ball and Rexam
(notified May 18/deadline June 20/simplified)
-- Hon Hai Precision, also known as Foxconn,
intends to buy a majority of Japanese electronics company Sharp
(notified on May 13/deadline June 20)
-- Dublin-based support services group DCC Holding
to acquire retail fuel and aviation fuel provider Dansk Fuels
(notified on May 13/deadline June 20)
-- PitPoint and Primagaz Nederland to take joint control of
PitPoint LNG, a liquefied natural gas provider in the
Netherlands, Luxembourg and Germany (notified on May 13/deadline
June 20/simplified)
JUNE 22
-- European packaging maker Ardagh to acquire
some assets from beverage can makers Ball and Rexam
(notified May 18/deadline June 22/simplified)
-- Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp to acquire
Dell's IT services unit (notified May 18/deadline June
22/simplified)
JUNE 23
-- Property developer Segro and Canada's Public
Sector Pension Investment Board to jointly acquire Italian
logistics company Torino DCI (notified May 19/deadline June
23/simplified)
-- Innovation Network Corp Japan, Japan's Sumitomo Chemical
Co and Sekisui Chemical Co to set up a joint
venture (notified May 19/deadline June 23/simplified)
-- French industrial gas supplier Air Liquide and
Russian heavy engineering group OMZ to set up a joint
venture (notified May 19/deadline June 23/simplified)
JUNE 24
-- Dutch dredging company Boskalis to acquire
control of maritime services company VolkerWesselsOffshore from
Reggeborgh (notified May 20/deadline June 24/simplified)
JUNE 25
-- Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board and Global
Infrastructure Management to acquire joint control of the
freight haulage company Pacific Natonal of Australia's Asciano
(notified on May 14/deadline June 25/simplified)
JUNE 27
-- Investment bank Goldman Sachs to acquire bakery
group Continental Bakeries (notified May 23/deadline June
27/simplified)
-- Hotel chain Marriott International to acquire
Starwood Hotels & Resorts (notified May 23/deadline June
27)
-- French company Plastic Omnium to acquire French
car parts maker Faurecia's auto exteriors business
(notified May 23/deadline June 27)
-- Dutch staffing agency Randstad to acquire
Italian peer Obiettivo Lavoro (notified May 23/deadline June
27/simplified)
AUG 10
-- Airbus Safran Launchers, a 50/50 joint venture between
Airbus and Safran, to acquire sole control of
satellite group Arianespace (notified on Jan. 8/deadline
extended to Aug. 10 from July 27/concessions offered May 4)
AUG 18
-- CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd and Vimpelcom
to merge their Italian mobile operations (notified Feb.
5/deadline extended to Aug 18 from Aug. 10 after the companies
asked for more time)
SEPT 20
-- U.S. rail equipment maker Wabtec Corp to acquire
French peer Faiveley Transport SA (notified April
4/deadline extended to Sept. 20 from May 12 after the European
Commission opened an in-depth investigation)
SUSPENDED
-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes
in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas
utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until
they are approved.
(Compiled by Foo Yun Chee)