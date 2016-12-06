BRUSSELS Dec 6 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

-- Swedish lender Nordea Bank and Norwegian financial group DNB Bank ASA to jointly acquire Swedish technology company Relacom Management (approved Dec. 5)

-- French insurer Axa and Danish public pension fund Arbejdsmarkedets Tillagspension to jointly acquire a Dutch hotel (approved Dec. 5)

-- Portuguese transport infrastructure company Brisa and Spanish retailer Areas, which manages concession spaces in transport hubs, will create joint venture BAS to take over food activities in designated service areas in Portugal(approved Dec. 5)

-- French naval defence company DCNS and French fund SPI to take joint control of DCNS Energies (approved Dec. 5)

-- French companies Engie Futures Energies, Omnes Capital and Predica Prevoyance Dialogue du Credit Agricole to jointly control French wind farm company Maia Eolis, previously controlled exclusively by Engie Futures Energies (approved Dec. 5)

-- Nidec Corp intends to acquire sole control of Emerson Electric's motors, drives and electric power generation businesses (Nov. 30)

NEW LISTINGS

-- HIG Capital to acquire a stake in Dutch recyclying group Ecore (notified Dec. 1/deadline Jan. 13/simplified)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

DEC 6

-- U.S. software company Microsoft to acquire social network LinkedIn (notified Oct. 14/deadline extended to Dec. 6 from Nov. 22 after concessions offered)

DEC 8

-- Chinese aviation and shipping group HNA Group to acquire a stake in Air France-KLM's catering business Servair (notified Nov. 3/deadline Dec. 8)

DEC 15

-- Italian utility Enel to acquire Italian fibre-optic company Metroweb which will merge with Enel Open Fiber, a joint venture with Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) (notified Nov. 10/deadline Dec. 15/simplified)

DEC 16

-- French group Danone to acquire U.S. organic foods producer WhiteWave Foods Co (notified Oct. 26/deadline extended to Dec. 16 from Dec. 2 after concessions offered)

DEC 19

-- Germany's Deutsche Post AG to acquire UK postal operator UK Mail Group (notified Nov. 14/deadline Dec. 19/simplified)

DEC 20

-- UK retail property developer Hammerson and Irish life insurance and pension company Irish Life Assurance to jointly acquire Ilac Shopping Centre in Dublin (notified 15/deadline Dec. 20/simplified)

DEC 21

-- Irish technology distribution company Exertis, which is part of DCC PLC, to acquire UK data-storage company Hammer (notified Nov. 16/deadline Dec. 21)

-- Spanish publisher Grupo Planeta and Italian publisher De Agostini Libri to form joint venture publishing company DeA Planeta Libri in Italy (notified Nov. 16/deadline Dec. 21/simplified)

-- Funds managed by U.S. asset management company Bain Capital to acquire U.S. automotive business services provider MSX International (notified Nov. 16/deadline Dec. 21/simplified)

DEC 22

-- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Services (HPES), IT services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprises, to acquire U.S. IT services group Computer Sciences Corp (notified Nov. 17/deadline Dec. 22/simplified)

-- Coca Cola Company to buy 50 percent stake in Lithuanian mineral water producer Neptuno Vandenys from Coca Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (notified Nov. 17/deadline Dec. 22)

-- Verizon Communications to acquire U.S. internet company Yahoo (notified Nov. 17/deadline Dec. 22)

DEC 23

-- Asset management company The Carlyle Group to acquire German public holding company KAP-Beteiligungs AG (notified Nov. 18/deadline Dec. 23/simplified)

-- Investment company Aurelius Group to acquire U.S. office supplies retailer Office Depot's European operations (notified Nov. 18/deadline Dec. 23/simplified)

-- German financial services company Allianz and Dutch insurance company NN Group to acquire joint control over German student housing company The FIZZ (notified Nov. 18/deadline Dec. 23/simplified)

JAN 3

-- Luxembourg insurance company Allianz Infrastructure Luxembourg I and UK fund management copmany Dalmore Capital to jointly acquire UK infrastructure provider Bazalgette Equity Limited (notified Nov. 21/deadline Jan. 3/simplified)

JAN 4

-- Private equity firms CVC and Cinven to jointly acquire Luxembourg-based credit card provider NewDay Group Holdings (notified Nov. 22/deadline Jan. 4/simplified)

-- U.S. car sealing and thermal management products Dana to acquire transmissions and hydraulic and electronic parts maker Brevini Group's fluid power and power transmission units (notified Nov. 22/deadline Jan. 4/simplified)

JAN 5

-- UK engineering company Smiths Group to acquire U.S.-based Morpho Detection from French aerospace company Safran (notified Nov. 23/deadline Jan. 5)

-- Private equity firms Cinven, Permira and Mid Europa to acquire Polish e-commerce business Allegro and Polish price comparison website Ceneo from South African media and e-commerce company Naspers (notified Nov. 23/deadline Jan. 5/simplified)

JAN 9

-- Venture capital company Rockaway Capital SE, energy company EC Investments and Czech financial services company PPF Group N.V. to create online shopping joint venture Sully System (notified Nov. 25/deadline Jan. 9/simplified)

-- Czech e-commerce services company Rockaway Capital SE, energy company EC Investments and Czech financial services company PPF Group N.V. to acquire Sully systems, which will act as a holding company (notified Nov. 25/deadline Jan. 9/simplified)

JAN 10

-- French automotive manufacturer Groupe PSA to take control of French second-hand car distributor Groupe Aramis (notified Nov. 28/deadline Jan. 10/simplified)

-- Business consultancy Everis Initiatives, which is a subsidiary of Japanese group NTT Data, and Spanish bank Bankia to jointly acquire Spanish company Nettit Colaborative Payment, which is now solely controlled by Everis (notified Nov. 28/deadline Jan. 10/simplified)

JAN 11

-- U.S. medical devices maker Abbott Laboratories to acquire U.S. diagnostics company Alere (notified Nov. 29/deadline Jan. 11)

JAN 13

--Investment firm HIG Capital to acquire shares in Dutch recycling company Ecore (notified Dec. 1/deadline Jan. 13/simplifed)

-- U.S. conglomerate Koch Industries to acquire U.S. peer Guardian Industries (notified Dec. 1/deadline Jan. 13/simplified)

FEB 23

-- German cement producers Heidelbergcement and Schwenk to jointly acquire Mexican peer Cemex's Croatian unit (notified Sept. 5/deadline extended to Feb. 23 from Oct. 10 after the European Commission opened an in-depth investigation)

FEB 28

-- U.S. chemicals company Dow Chemical to merge with DuPont (notified June 22/deadline Feb. 28)

MARCH 6

-- Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange plan to merge (notified Aug. 24/deadline extended to March 6 from Feb. 13 after the companies asked for more time)

MARCH 29

-- Chinese state-owned company China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) to acquire Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta (notified Sept. 23/deadline March 29)

SUSPENDED

-- Azerbaijan's state energy company SOCAR to buy stakes in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until they are approved. (Compiled by Foo Yun Chee)