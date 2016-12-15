BRUSSELS Dec 15 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- UK retail property developer Hammerson and Irish
life insurance and pension company Irish Life
Assurance to jointly acquire Ilac Shopping Centre in
Dublin (approved Dec. 14)
-- Private equity firms CVC and Cinven to
jointly acquire Luxembourg-based credit card provider NewDay
Group Holdings (approved Dec. 14)
NEW LISTINGS
-- Japan's Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
and Ube Industries to acquire joint control of
electrolytes makers Changshu MC Ionic Solutions CN Co Ltd and
AET Electrolyte Technologies (Zhangjiagang) Co. Ltd (notified
Dec. 14/deadline Jan. 26/simplified)
-- EP Investment and EP Investment II to jointly acquire
Czech utility Energeticky a prumyslovy holding, a.s. (EPH)
(notified Dec. 14/deadline Jan. 26/simplified)
-- Japanese holding company Sompo Holdings Inc to
acquireNew York-listed insurer Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd
(notified Dec. 13/deadline Jan. 25/simplified)
-- France's Schneider Electric and DB Energie to
form a joint venture (notified Dec. 9/deadline Jan.
23/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
DEC 15
-- Italian utility Enel to acquire Italian
fibre-optic company Metroweb which will merge with Enel Open
Fiber, a joint venture with Italian state lender Cassa Depositi
e Prestiti (CDP) (notified Nov. 10/deadline Dec. 15/simplified)
DEC 16
-- French group Danone to acquire U.S. organic
foods producer WhiteWave Foods Co (notified Oct.
26/deadline extended to Dec. 16 from Dec. 2 after concessions
offered)
DEC 19
-- Germany's Deutsche Post AG to acquire UK
postal operator UK Mail Group (notified Nov. 14/deadline
Dec. 19/simplified)
DEC 21
-- Irish technology distribution company Exertis, which is
part of DCC PLC, to acquire UK data-storage company
Hammer (notified Nov. 16/deadline Dec. 21)
DEC 22
-- Coca Cola Company to buy 50 percent stake in
Lithuanian mineral water producer Neptuno Vandenys from Coca
Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (notified Nov.
17/deadline Dec. 22)
-- Verizon Communications to acquire U.S. internet
company Yahoo (notified Nov. 17/deadline Dec. 22)
DEC 23
-- German financial services company Allianz and
Dutch insurance company NN Group to acquire joint
control over German student housing company The FIZZ (notified
Nov. 18/deadline Dec. 23/simplified)
JAN 4
-- U.S. car sealing and thermal management products Dana
to acquire transmissions and hydraulic and electronic
parts maker Brevini Group's fluid power and power transmission
units (notified Nov. 22/deadline Jan. 4/simplified)
JAN 5
-- UK engineering company Smiths Group to acquire
U.S.-based Morpho Detection from French aerospace company Safran
(notified Nov. 23/deadline Jan. 5)
-- Private equity firms Cinven, Permira and Mid
Europa to acquire Polish e-commerce business Allegro and Polish
price comparison website Ceneo from South African media and
e-commerce company Naspers (notified Nov. 23/deadline Jan.
5/simplified)
JAN 6
-- Chinese insurance company Fosun to acquire German fashion
house Tom Tailor (notified Nov. 24/deadline Jan. 6/simplified)
JAN 9
-- Venture capital company Rockaway Capital SE, energy
company EC Investments and Czech financial services company PPF
Group N.V. to create online shopping joint venture
Sully System (notified Nov. 25/deadline Jan. 9/simplified)
-- Czech e-commerce services company Rockaway Capital SE,
energy company EC Investments and Czech financial services
company PPF Group N.V. to acquire Sully systems, which will act
as a holding company (notified Nov. 25/deadline Jan.
9/simplified)
JAN 10
-- French automotive manufacturer Groupe PSA to
take control of French second-hand car distributor Groupe Aramis
(notified Nov. 28/deadline Jan. 10/simplified)
-- Business consultancy Everis Initiatives, which is a
subsidiary of Japanese group NTT Data, and Spanish bank
Bankia to jointly acquire Spanish company Nettit
Colaborative Payment, which is now solely controlled by Everis
(notified Nov. 28/deadline Jan. 10/simplified)
JAN 11
-- U.S. medical devices maker Abbott Laboratories to
acquire U.S. diagnostics company Alere (notified Nov.
29/deadline Jan. 11)
JAN 13
-- Investment firm HIG Capital to acquire shares in Dutch
recycling company Ecore (notified Dec. 1/deadline Jan.
13/simplifed)
-- U.S. conglomerate Koch Industries to acquire
U.S. peer Guardian Industries (notified Dec. 1/deadline Jan.
13/simplified)
JAN 17
-- German automotive parts supplier Rheinmetall Automotive
and Chinese automobile radiator company Zhejan Yinlun Machinery
to form joint venture JV (notified Dec. 5/deadline Jan.
17/simplified procedure)
-- U.S. investment firm KKR & Co. to take sole
control of Japanese auto parts supplier Calsonic Kansei Corp
(notified Dec. 5/deadline Jan. 17/simplified)
JAN 18
-- Private equity firm Permira to acquire online fashion
products retailer Schustermann & Borenstein (notified Dec.
6/deadline Jan. 18/simplified)
-- Private equity firm Permira to acquire German
fashion retailer and exporter Schustermann & Borenstein
(notified Dec. 6/deadline Jan. 18/simplified)
JAN 20
FEB 23
-- German cement producers Heidelbergcement and
Schwenk to jointly acquire Mexican peer Cemex's
Croatian unit (notified Sept. 5/deadline extended to Feb. 23
from Oct. 10 after the European Commission opened an in-depth
investigation)
FEB 28
-- U.S. chemicals company Dow Chemical to merge with
DuPont (notified June 22/deadline Feb. 28)
MARCH 6
-- Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange
plan to merge (notified Aug. 24/deadline extended to
March 6 from Feb. 13 after the companies asked for more time)
MARCH 29
-- Chinese state-owned company China National Chemical Corp
(ChemChina) to acquire Swiss pesticides and seeds
group Syngenta (notified Sept. 23/deadline March 29)
SUSPENDED
-- Azerbaijan's state energy company SOCAR to buy stakes in
Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas
utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until
they are approved.
