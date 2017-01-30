BRUSSELS Jan 30 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

-- ArcelorMittal Distribution Services France and Cellino to create a joint venture Steelcame Srl active in industrial sheet metal workshop and steel distribution (approved Jan. 27)

-- Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd to buy UK firm Micheldever Group (approved Jan. 27)

NEW LISTINGS

-- Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners to acquire Belgian aluminium products maker Corialis (notified Jan. 26/deadline March 2/simplified)

-- Swiss-based chemicals group Ineos to acquire French chemical company Arkema's Oxo-alcohols business (notified Jan. 26/deadline March 2)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

FEB 6

-- Bunge to buy two European oilseed processing facilities in France and the Netherlands from Cargill (notified Dec. 23/deadline Feb. 6)

FEB 7

-- U.S. factory automation equipment maker Emerson Electric Co to buy pump manufacturer Pentair Plc's valves and controls business (notified Jan. 3/deadline Feb. 7)

FEB 10

-- Private equity firm Onex Corp to acquire Parkdean Resorts, a British operator of caravan holiday parks (notified on Jan. 6/deadline Feb. 10/simplified)

FEB 14

-- Japan's Sumitomo Corp to buy Ireland's Fyffes (notified Jan. 10/deadline Feb. 14/simplified)

FEB 15

-- U.S. conglomerate Koch Industries Inc to acquire equity securities of certain affiliates of U.S. business applications provider Infor Enterprises Applications L.P., which is controlled by private equity fund Golden Gate Private Equity Inc (notified Jan. 11/deadline Feb. 15/simplified)

-- China's Weichai Power Co raises its stake in German industrial vehicle and supply chain system maker Kion (notified Jan. 11/deadline Feb. 15/simplified)

-- General Electric Co to acquire rotor blade maker LM Wind Power Holding