BRUSSELS Feb 3 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
None
NEW LISTINGS
-- Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) to acquire
minority stake and joint control along with Apax Partners over
software development services provider GlobalLogic Holdings Ltd
(notified Feb. 1/deadline March 8/simplified)
-- Slovenian energy group Petrol to take majority
stake in natural gas wholesaler Geoplin (notified Feb.
3/deadline March 10)
-- Fairfax Financial HOldings Ltd to acquired
certain Latin American and eastern European operations of
American International Group (AIG). (notified Feb.
3/deadline March 10/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
FEB 6
-- Bunge to buy two European oilseed processing
facilities in France and the Netherlands from Cargill (notified
Dec. 23/deadline Feb. 6)
FEB 7
-- U.S. factory automation equipment maker Emerson Electric
Co to buy pump manufacturer Pentair Plc's valves
and controls business (notified Jan. 3/deadline Feb. 7)
FEB 10
-- Private equity firm Onex Corp to acquire
Parkdean Resorts, a British operator of caravan holiday parks
(notified on Jan. 6/deadline Feb. 10/simplified)
FEB 14
-- Japan's Sumitomo Corp to buy Ireland's Fyffes
(notified Jan. 10/deadline Feb. 14/simplified)
FEB 15
-- U.S. conglomerate Koch Industries Inc to
acquire equity securities of certain affiliates of U.S. business
applications provider Infor Enterprises Applications L.P., which
is controlled by private equity fund Golden Gate Private Equity
Inc (notified Jan. 11/deadline Feb. 15/simplified)
-- China's Weichai Power Co raises its stake in
German industrial vehicle and supply chain system maker Kion
(notified Jan. 11/deadline Feb. 15/simplified)
-- General Electric Co to acquire rotor blade maker
LM Wind Power Holding