BRUSSELS, March 6 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

-- French banking mutual group Credit Mutuel Arkea and private equity firm Bridgepoint to acquire joint control of French consultancy Groupe Primonial (approved March 3)

NEW LISTINGS

None

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

MARCH 8

-- Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) to acquire minority stake and joint control along with Apax Partners over software development services provider GlobalLogic Holdings Ltd (notified Feb. 1/deadline March 8/simplified)

-- UK tech company Micro Focus to acquire Hewlett-Packard Enterprise's software business (notified Feb. 1/deadline March 8)

MARCH 9

-- U.S. aircraft component maker Rockwell Collins to acquire U.S. aircraft interior maker B/E Aerospace (notified Feb. 2/deadline March 9/simplified)

MARCH 10

-- Slovenian energy group Petrol to take majority stake in natural gas wholesaler Geoplin (notified Feb. 3/deadline March 10)

MARCH 13

-- Finnish fibre materials company Ahlstrom to merge with Finnish specialty paper maker Munksjo (notified Feb. 6/deadline March 13)

-- German engineering company Siemens to merge assets with Spain's Gamesa to form the world's largest wind turbine maker (notified Feb. 6/deadline March 13)

MARCH 14

-- Private equity firm HIG Capital to acquire IT security products maker Infinigate Holding AG (notified Feb. 7/deadline March 14/simplified)

MARCH 16

-- Australian investment bank Macquarie Group and the UK's National Grid to acquire joint control of National Grid's gas distribution business (notified Feb. 9/deadline March 16)

MARCH 17

-- U.S. wireless carrier AT&T to acquire U.S. broadcaster and TV studio Time Warner (notified Feb. 10/deadline March 17/simplified)

MARCH 20

-- Private equity firms Advent International Corp and Bain Capital to jointly acquire German payment group Concardis (notified Feb. 13/deadline March 20/simplified)

-- General Electric Co to acquire rotor blade maker LM Wind Power Holding