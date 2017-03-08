BRIEF-Securities Group board recommends FY cash dividend
* Board recommends FY cash dividend of 5 fils per share Source:(http://bit.ly/2qomCjF) Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, March 8 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) to acquire minority stake and joint control along with Apax Partners over software development services provider GlobalLogic Holdings Ltd (approved March 7)
-- Private equity firms Advent International Corp and Bain Capital to jointly acquire German payment group Concardis (approved March 7)
NEW LISTINGS
None
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
MARCH 8
-- UK tech company Micro Focus to acquire Hewlett-Packard Enterprise's software business (notified Feb. 1/deadline March 8)
MARCH 10
-- Slovenian energy group Petrol to take majority stake in natural gas wholesaler Geoplin (notified Feb. 3/deadline March 10)
MARCH 13
-- Finnish fibre materials company Ahlstrom to merge with Finnish specialty paper maker Munksjo (notified Feb. 6/deadline March 13)
-- German engineering company Siemens to merge assets with Spain's Gamesa to form the world's largest wind turbine maker (notified Feb. 6/deadline March 13)
MARCH 14
-- Private equity firm HIG Capital to acquire IT security products maker Infinigate Holding AG (notified Feb. 7/deadline March 14/simplified)
MARCH 16
-- Australian investment bank Macquarie Group and the UK's National Grid to acquire joint control of National Grid's gas distribution business (notified Feb. 9/deadline March 16)
MARCH 17
-- U.S. wireless carrier AT&T to acquire U.S. broadcaster and TV studio Time Warner (notified Feb. 10/deadline March 17/simplified)
MARCH 20
-- General Electric Co to acquire rotor blade maker LM Wind Power Holding
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )