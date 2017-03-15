BRUSSELS, March 15 The following are mergers
under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the
EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- U.S. wireless carrier AT&T to acquire U.S.
broadcaster and TV studio Time Warner (approved March
15)
NEW LISTINGS
-- French utility Engie to acquire UK property
developer Keepmoat Regeneration HOldings (notified March
14/deadline April 21/simplified)
-- Private equity firm 3i, Dutch asset manager APG
and Danish pension fund ATP to acquire a portfolio of European
infrastructure companies from EISER (notified March 10/April
19/simplified)
-- Megatrend European Holdings, which is part of property
investment company TH Real Estate, and German insurer Allianz
to jointly acquire Finnish company NRF which owns
Helsinki-based Kamppi Shopping Centre (notified March 9/deadline
April 18)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
MARCH 16
-- Australian investment bank Macquarie Group and
the UK's National Grid to acquire joint control of National
Grid's gas distribution business (notified Feb.
9/deadline March 16)
MARCH 20
-- General Electric Co to acquire rotor blade maker
LM Wind Power Holding