BRUSSELS Jan 7 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
- Czech energy group Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding (EPH) to acquire Eggborough HoldCo of Luxembourg, which owns a British coal-fired power plant, from Eggborough Power Ltd (approved Jan. 7/notified Nov. 28/simplified)
NEW LISTINGS
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
JAN 8
- Dutch investment firm SHV to acquire Dutch animal feed and nutrition company Nutreco (notified Nov. 24/deadline Jan. 8/simplified)
- Investment firm Apollo Management to acquire Italian insurer Carige (notified Nov. 24/deadline Jan. 8/simplified)
JAN 13
- Wood products retailer Oji Holdings and petroleum products retailer Itochu Enex Co. Ltd to set up two joint ventures in Japan (notified Nov. 27/deadline Jan. 13/simplified)
JAN 14
- Swiss drugmaker Novartis to acquire British peer GlaxoSmithKline's oncology products (notified Nov. 28/deadline Jan. 14)
- British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline to acquire Novartis' vaccines business, excluding Flu, and the setting up of a consumer healthcare joint venture (notified Nov. 28/deadline Jan. 14)
- Generic drugmaker Mylan Inc to purchase Abbot Laboratories' specialty and branded generics business outside the United States (notified Nov. 28/deadline Jan. 14)
- PRS for Music Ltd (PRSfM), Foreningen Svenska Tonsattares Internationella Mysikbyra (Stim) and Gesellschaft für musikalische Aufführungs- und mechanische Vervielfältigungsrechte (Gema) to set up a joint venture to administer mechanical and performing rights (notified Nov. 28/deadline Jan. 14)
JAN 20
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Mitsubishi Corp to transform their joint venture MHI Compressor International Corp to a full function joint venture (Dec. 4/deadline Jan. 20/simplified)
JAN 26
- Malaysian palm oil producer Sime Darby to acquire London-listed company New Britain Palm Oil (notified Oct. 31/deadline Jan. 26)
JAN 27
- Private equity firm Rhone Capital and investment bank Goldman Sachs to acquire joint control of logistics provider Neovia (notified Dec. 11/deadline Jan. 27/simplified)
JAN 28
- French chemicals producer Arkema to purchase Blu-Tack maker Bostik from French oil major Total (notified Dec. 12/deadline Jan. 28)
JAN 29
- Qatar Investment Authority and Brookfield Property Partners to jointly acquire Songbird Estates plc which owns London's Canary Wharf financial district (notified Dec. 15/deadline Jan. 29/simplified)
FEB 5
- Belgian telecoms group Telenet to acquire 50 percent stake in Belgian broadcasting company De Vijver Media (notified Aug. 18/deadline extended for the second time to March 5 from Feb. 5)
FEB 9
- Proposed joint venture for 1 gigawatt "Nemo" power link between Belgium and Britain between Britain's National Grid and Belgium's transmission system operator Elia (notified Jan. 5/deadline Feb. 9/simplified)
MARCH 5
- Belgian telecoms group Telenet, which is a subsidiary of U.S. cable group Liberty Global, to acquire 50 percent stake in Belgian broadcasting company De Vijver Media (notified Aug. 18/deadline extended for the second time to March 5 from Feb. 5/companies submitted concessions on Nov. 24)
APRIL 22
- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline extended for the second time to April 22 from March 23)
APRIL 24
- French telecoms operator Orange to acquire Spanish provider Jazztel (notified Oct. 16/deadline extended to April 24 from Dec. 4 after the Commission opened an in-depth probe)
MAY 6
- Mondelez International Inc and competitor D.E Master Blenders to merge their coffee businesses in new company called Jacobs Douwe Egberts (notified Oct. 27/deadline extended for the second time to May 6 from Dec. 15 the Commission opened an in-depth probe)
SUSPENDED
- U.S. orthopaedic products maker Zimmer Holdings to acquire rival Biomet Inc (notified Aug. 29/deadline suspended from Dec. 2, 2014)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until they are approved.
