BRUSSELS Jan 8 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
- Dutch investment firm SHV to acquire Dutch animal feed and
nutrition company Nutreco (approved Jan. 8/notified
Nov. 24/simplified)
- IMS Health's proposed purchase of part of Cegedim
S.A.'s customer relationship management and strategic
data business (approved Jan. 8/notified Nov. 4)
NEW LISTINGS
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
- Generic drugmaker Mylan Inc to purchase Abbot
Laboratories' specialty and branded generics business outside
the United States (notified Nov. 28/new deadline Jan. 28)
- Swiss drugmaker Novartis to acquire British peer
GlaxoSmithKline's oncology products (notified Nov.
28/new deadline Jan. 28)
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
JAN 8
- Investment firm Apollo Management to acquire Italian
insurer Carige (notified Nov. 24/deadline Jan. 8/simplified)
JAN 13
- Wood products retailer Oji Holdings and petroleum
products retailer Itochu Enex Co. Ltd to set up two
joint ventures in Japan (notified Nov. 27/deadline Jan.
13/simplified)
JAN 14
- British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline to acquire
Novartis' vaccines business, excluding Flu, and the
setting up of a consumer healthcare joint venture (notified Nov.
28/deadline Jan. 14)
- PRS for Music Ltd (PRSfM), Foreningen Svenska Tonsattares
Internationella Mysikbyra (Stim) and Gesellschaft für
musikalische Aufführungs- und mechanische
Vervielfältigungsrechte (Gema) to set up a joint venture to
administer mechanical and performing rights (notified Nov.
28/deadline Jan. 14)
JAN 20
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Mitsubishi Corp
to transform their joint venture MHI Compressor
International Corp to a full function joint venture (Dec.
4/deadline Jan. 20/simplified)
JAN 26
- Malaysian palm oil producer Sime Darby to
acquire London-listed company New Britain Palm Oil
(notified Oct. 31/deadline Jan. 26)
JAN 27
- Private equity firm Rhone Capital and investment bank
Goldman Sachs to acquire joint control of logistics
provider Neovia (notified Dec. 11/deadline Jan. 27/simplified)
JAN 28
- French chemicals producer Arkema to purchase
Blu-Tack maker Bostik from French oil major Total
(notified Dec. 12/deadline Jan. 28)
JAN 29
- Qatar Investment Authority and Brookfield Property
Partners to jointly acquire Songbird Estates plc which owns
London's Canary Wharf financial district (notified Dec.
15/deadline Jan. 29/simplified)
FEB 5
- Belgian telecoms group Telenet to acquire 50
percent stake in Belgian broadcasting company De Vijver Media
(notified Aug. 18/deadline extended for the second time to March
5 from Feb. 5)
FEB 9
- Proposed joint venture for 1 gigawatt "Nemo" power link
between Belgium and Britain between Britain's National Grid
and Belgium's transmission system operator Elia
(notified Jan. 5/deadline Feb. 9/simplified)
MARCH 5
- Belgian telecoms group Telenet, which is a
subsidiary of U.S. cable group Liberty Global, to
acquire 50 percent stake in Belgian broadcasting company De
Vijver Media (notified Aug. 18/deadline extended for the second
time to March 5 from Feb. 5/companies submitted concessions on
Nov. 24)
APRIL 22
- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes in
Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas
utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline extended for the second
time to April 22 from March 23)
APRIL 24
- French telecoms operator Orange to acquire
Spanish provider Jazztel (notified Oct. 16/deadline
extended to April 24 from Dec. 4 after the Commission opened an
in-depth probe)
MAY 6
- Mondelez International Inc and competitor D.E
Master Blenders to merge their coffee businesses in
new company called Jacobs Douwe Egberts (notified Oct.
27/deadline extended for the second time to May 6 from Dec. 15
the Commission opened an in-depth probe)
SUSPENDED
- U.S. orthopaedic products maker Zimmer Holdings to
acquire rival Biomet Inc (notified Aug. 29/deadline
suspended from Dec. 2, 2014)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until
they are approved.