BRUSSELS Feb 3 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- Japanese building materials and housing equipment group
LIXIL Group Corp to take sole control of sanitory
fittings group Grohe (notified Jan. 9/simplified/approved Feb 3)
NEW LISTINGS
-- Daimler and Kamaz to merge two
currently independent joint ventures, MBTV and FKTR, with new
entity makign Mercedes-Benz and Kamaz truck cabins in Russia as
well as integrating after-sales and spare-parts businesses
(notified Jan 29/deadline March 3/simplified)
-- Ingram Micro, logistics provider of IT and other
electronic products, to acquire ANOV Expansion,
provider of logistics for mobility and consumer electronics
products (notified Dec. 22/deadline Feb 5/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes
in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas
utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21)
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
FEB 5
-- Belgian telecoms group Telenet to acquire 50
percent stake in Belgian broadcasting company De Vijver Media
(notified Aug. 18/deadline extended for the second time to March
5 from Feb. 5)
FEB 12
-- European private equity firm CVC Capital Partners
to buy Finnish insulation material maker Paroc
for enterprise value of some 700 million euros.
(notified Jan. 8/deadline Feb. 12)
FEB 13
-- German conglomerate Siemens to purchase U.S.
oilfield equipment maker Dresser-Rand Group Inc
(notified Jan. 9/deadline Feb. 13)
FEB 16
-- Private equity firm Bain Capital to acquire British
brickmaker Ibstock Group from Irish buidling supplies group CRH
(notified Jan. 12/deadline Feb. 16/simplified)
FEB 17
-- Private equity firm Apax Partners to acquire Scandinavian
IT services provider Evry (notified Jan. 13/deadline Feb.
17/simplified)
FEB 18
-- Canadian asset manager Brookfield Infrastructure Fund
to acquire broadcasting and wireless telecom
infrastructure platform operator TDF S.A.S.(notified Jan.
14/deadline Feb. 18/simplified)
FEB 19
-- Swiss telecoms provider Swisscom and car
leasing company Sixt to set up a joint venture (notified Jan.
15/deadline Feb. 19/simplified)
FEB 20
-- French minerals company Imerys to acquire rival
S&B Minerals (notified Jan. 15/deadline Feb. 20)
FEB 23
-- U.S. conglomerate General Electric to acquire most
of French engineering group Alstom's power equipment
business (notified Jan. 19/deadline Feb. 23)
-- Commodities trader Cargill to buy rival Archer
Daniels Midland Co's global chocolate business (notified
Jan. 19/deadline Feb. 23)
-- German DIY retailer OBI to acquire a joint venture led by
Brico Business Cooperation (notified Jan. 19/deadline Feb.
23/simplified)
FEB 25
-- Asset manager The Carlyle Group and private equity
firm Warburg Pincus to jointly acquire control of credit
rating agency DBRS Holdings (notified Jan. 21/deadline Feb.
25/simplified)
FEB 26
-- German car parts maker ZF Friedrichshafen to buy
U.S. peer TRW Automotive Holdings Corp (notified Jan.
22/deadline Feb. 26)
FEB 27
-- Canadian private equity firm Onex Corp to
acquire aseptic filler machines maker SIG Combibloc Group AG
and SIG Holding USA (notified Jan. 23/deadline Feb.
27/simplified)
MARCH 5
-- Belgian telecoms group Telenet, which is a
subsidiary of U.S. cable group Liberty Global, to
acquire 50 percent stake in Belgian broadcasting company De
Vijver Media (notified Aug. 18/deadline extended for the second
time to March 5 from Feb. 5/companies submitted concessions on
Nov. 24)
APRIL 30
-- French telecoms operator Orange to acquire
Spanish provider Jazztel (notified Oct. 16/deadline
extended to April 30 from April 24 after the Commission resumed
its scrutiny after a four-day halt)
MAY 13
-- Mondelez International Inc and competitor D.E
Master Blenders to merge their coffee businesses in
new company called Jacobs Douwe Egberts (notified Oct.
27/deadline extended for the third time to May 13 from May 6)
MAY 29
-- PRS for Music Ltd (PRSfM), Foreningen Svenska Tonsattares
Internationella Mysikbyra (Stim) and Gesellschaft für
musikalische Aufführungs- und mechanische
Vervielfältigungsrechte (Gema) to set up a joint venture to
administer mechanical and performing rights (notified Nov.
28/deadline extended to May 29 from Jan. 14 after the Commission
opened an in-depth probe)
SUSPENDED
-- U.S. orthopaedic products maker Zimmer Holdings
to acquire rival Biomet Inc (notified Aug.
29/deadline suspended from Dec. 2, 2014)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until
they are approved.
