BRUSSELS, April 7 The following are mergers
under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the
EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- German insurer Allianz, Canadian investment
fund manager Alberta Investment Management Corp and Utilities
Trust of Australia to acquire joint control of railway rolling
stock producer Porterbrook (approved April 7)
NEW LISTINGS
-- Investment fund Apollo Management to acquire
German mail order and Internet retailer Walz Group (notified
April 1/deadline May 12/simplified)
-- Japan's Mitsui Chemicals and South Korean
conglomerate SK Holdings to set up a joint venture
(notified April 1/deadline May 12/simplified)
-- French equity firm Ardian to acquire a 65-percent stake
in Spanish toll-road operator Tunels, which is 35-percent
controlled by Spanish toll-road operator Abertis SA
(notified April 1/deadline May 12)
-- U.S. investment firm Starwood Capital Group and Spanish
hotel chain Melia Hotels International to acquire joint control
of six hotels in Spain (notified March 30/deadline May
8/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
APRIL 8
-- Norwegian telecoms company Telenor and Swedish
peer TeliaSonera to combine their Danish mobile
businesses (notified Feb. 27/deadline April 8)
APRIL 9
-- U.S. flooring products maker Mohawk Industries Inc
to acquire Luxembourg-based International Flooring
Systems (notified March 2/deadline April 9)
APIRL 10
-- Chinese state-owned steelmaker Hebei Iron & Steel Group
to acquire a controlling stake in Swiss steel product trader
from DPH Duferco International Trading Holding (notified March
3/deadline April 10/simplified)
APRIL 15
-- Private equity firm Riverstone and British bank
Barclays to jointly acquire oil producer Origo
(notified March 6/deadline April 15/simplified)
APRIL 16
-- Hong Kong's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd
to purchase British rail rolling stock company
Eversholt Rail (notified March 9/deadline April 16/simplified)
APRIL 17
-- Spanish oil company Repsol to acquire Canadian
oil and gas producer Talisman Energy Inc. (notified
March 10/deadline April 17/simplified)
APRIL 20
-- Finnish ship engine and power plant maker Wartsila
to buy navigation systems maker L-3 Marine Systems
from L-3 Holding (notified March 11/deadline April
20/simplified)
-- Telecoms group Altice to acquire Brazilian peer
Grupo Oi's Portuguese assets (notified Feb.
25/deadline April 20/concessions offered April 20/Portuguese
competition authority asked to review the case on March 5)
APRIL 21
-- Private equity firms Ardian France and F2i SGR to acquire
joint control of investor F2i Aeroporti which holds stakes in
companies operating at Italian airports (notified March
12/deadline April 21)
APRIL 23
-- German industrial services group Bilfinger and
merchandising and management services provider Papstar Holding
AG to set up a joint venture (notified March 16/deadline April
23/simplified)
APRIL 27
-- U.S. bank Goldman Sachs and French property
developer Altarea to jointly acquire French holding
company Pascal Defense S.A.R.L. (notified March 18/deadline
April 27/simplified)
-- Irish cement firm CRH to buy assets from merging
companies Lafarge and Holcim (notified March
18/deadline April 27)
APRIL 28
-- Canadian public pension fund Caisse de Depot du Placement
du Quebec and British asset manager Hermes to acquire 40 percent
of British high-speed rail Eurostar International Ltd, which is
55 percent owned by French rail operator SNCF Mobilities
(notified March 19/deadline April 28)
APRIL 29
-- Austrian property developer CA Immo to acquire
control of Austrian peer Immofinanz (notified March
20/deadline April 29/simplified)
APRIL 30
-- German agricultural products distributor Baywa
, German electric heating producer GlenDimplex and
German energy software developer Greencom to acquire shares in
energy services provider BEEGY GmbH (notified March 23/deadline
April 30/simplified)
MAY 5
-- Qatari-backed investor Constellation Hotels to acquire
InterContinental Hotels Group's flagship Le Grand hotel
in Paris (notified March 25/deadline May 5/simplified)
-- U.S. conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway to acquire
German motorcycle apparel and accessories retailer Detlev Louis
Motrorrad-Vertriebs GmbH (notified March 25/deadline May
5/simplified)
MAY 7
-- MI Fashion Ltd and L Capital Asia 2 Pte Ltd to acquire
joint control of clothing retailer Pepe Jeans Group (notified
March 27/deadline May 7/simplified)
MAY 11
-- Japanese electronics group Hitachi to acquire
Italian train maker AnsaldoBreda and its rail-signalling company
Ansaldo STS from Italian aerospace and defence group
Finmeccanica (notified March 31/deadline May
11/simplified)
JUNE 1
-- French telecoms operator Orange to acquire
Spanish provider Jazztel (notified Oct. 16/new deadline
June 1 after Commission lifts deadline suspension)
-- Mondelez International Inc and competitor D.E
Master Blenders to merge their coffee businesses in
new company called Jacobs Douwe Egberts (notified Oct.
27/deadline extended for the fourth time to June 1 from May 13)
JUNE 26
-- PRS for Music Ltd (PRSfM), Foreningen Svenska Tonsattares
Internationella Mysikbyra (Stim) and Gesellschaft für
musikalische Aufführungs- und mechanische
Vervielfältigungsrechte (Gema) to set up a joint venture to
administer mechanical and performing rights (notified Nov.
28/deadline June 26/companies offer commitments on March 13)
JULY 8
-- Commodities trader Cargill to buy rival Archer
Daniels Midland Co's global chocolate business (notified
Jan. 19/deadline extended to July 8 from Feb. 23 after the
European Commission opened an in-depth investigation)
AUG 6
-- U.S. conglomerate General Electric to acquire most
of French engineering group Alstom's power equipment
business (notified Jan. 19/deadline extended for the second time
to Aug. 6 from July 8 after GE asked for more time)
SUSPENDED
-- German conglomerate Siemens to purchase U.S.
oilfield equipment maker Dresser-Rand Group Inc
(notified Jan. 9/deadline suspended on March 19 following a
request for information)
-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes
in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas
utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until
they are approved.
