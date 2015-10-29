BRIEF-Merlin Properties Q1 net result up 47.1 pct
* SAID ON THURSDAY Q1 GROSS RENTAL INCOME 115.3 MLN EUROS VS 76.8 MLN EUROS YR AGO
BRUSSELS Oct 29 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- French insurer Axa to acquire insurer Genworth Financial Inc's lifestyle protection insurance business (approved Oct. 28)
NEW LISTINGS
-- Austrian insurer Generali Holding Vienna's Generali Pensionskasse AG subsidiary and Zürich Versicherungs-Aktiengesellschaft's BONUS Pensionskassen unit to merge (notified Oct. 23/deadline Nov. 30/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
OCT 30
-- Hutchison Whampoa to acquire Telefonica's O2 UK subsidiary (notified Sept. 11/deadline extended to Oct. 30 from Oct 16 after the British competition authority asked to take over the case)
-- Private equity firm Triton to acquire Dutch engineering services company Imtech's Nordic businesses (notified Sept. 25/deadline Oct. 30)
NOV 9
-- Coca-Cola Enterprises, Coca-Cola Iberian Partners, German bottler Coca-Cola Erfrischungsgetraenke AG and Icelandic bottler Vífilfell hf to merge (notified Oct. 2/deadline Nov. 9)
-- U.S. chipmaker Avago Technologies to acquire U.S. peer Broadcom Corp (notified Oct. 2/deadline Nov. 9)
NOV 10
-- U.S. private investment fund Sun Capital to acquire Finlays Horticulture (notified Oct. 5/deadline Nov. 10/simplified)
-- BT Pension Scheme and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to acquire a London property (notified Oct. 5/deadline Nov. 10/simplified)
NOV 12
-- Private equity firm CCMP Capital Advisors and chemicals company Ineos to jointly acquire U.S. sulphuric acid producer Eco Services (notified Oct. 7/deadline Nov. 12/simplified)
NOV 13
-- U.S. data center operator Equinix to acquire British peer Telecity Group (notified Sept. 24/deadline extended to Nov. 13 from Oct. 29 after Equinix offered concessions)
-- Japanese steel producer Marubeni-Itochu Steel and Sumitomo Corp to combined their domestic Japanese steel building materials businesses (notified Oct. 8/deadline Nov. 13)
NOV 16
-- BT Pension Scheme and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to acquire a London property (notified Oct. 9/deadline Nov. 16/simplified)
-- U.S. industrial group Honeywell to acquire the Elster utility consumption metering business of British company Melrose Industries Plc (notified Oct. 9/deadline Nov. 16)
NOV 17
-- Swiss insurer ACE to acquire U.S. peer Chubb notified Oct. 12/deadline Nov. 17/simplified)
NOV 18
-- Insurance broker Willis Group to acquire financial management services provider Towers Watson & Co (notified Oct. 13/deadline Nov. 18/simplified)
-- Belgian chemical group Solvay to acquire U.S. peer Cytec (notified Oct. 13/deadline Nov. 18)
NOV 20
-- China's HNA Group to acquire Swiss air cargo handler Swissport International (notified Oct. 15/deadline Nov. 20)
NOV 23
-- Finland's Fortum and Lithuanian state-owned energy group Lietuvos Energija to set up a joint venture (notified Oct. 16/deadline Nov. 23)
-- Apollo Capital Management and hotel management company Redefine BDL Hotels UK Ltd to acquire joint control of British hotel operator LRG Finance (notified Oct. 16/deadline Nov. 23/simplified)
NOV 26
-- Bain Capital Investors to acquire car parts distributor Autodistribution Group (notified Oct. 21/deadline Nov. 26/simplified)
NOV 27
-- Panasonic Healthcare, which is backed by private equity firm KKR, and Japan's Panasonic Corp, to acquire Bayer's diabetes care business (notified Oct. 22/deadline Nov. 27)
NOV 30
-- Canadian car parts supplier Magna International to acquire car parts maker Stadco Automotive Ltd (notified Oct. 23/deadline Nov. 30/simplified)
-- The Carlyle Group to acquire PA Consulting (notified Oct. 23/deadline Nov. 30/simplified)
DEC 1
-- Commodity trader Trafigura to increase its stake in Belgian zinc producer Nyrstar (notified Oct. 26/deadline Dec. 1)
-- Swiss chemicals company Ineos to acquire UK North Sea gas fields from the DEA Group (notified Oct. 26/deadline Dec. 1/simplified)
DEC 9
-- U.S. drinks can maker Ball Corp to acquire British rival Rexam Plc (notified June 15/deadline extended to Dec. 9 from Nov. 25)
JAN 13
-- U.S. packages delivery company FedEx to acquire Dutch peer TNT (notified July /deadline extended to Jan. 13 from Dec. 8 after the companies asked for more time)
JAN 18
-- South African paper maker Mondi to acquire some assets from portfolio company Walki (notified July 29/deadline extended to Jan. 18 from Sept. 2 after the European Commission opened an in-depth investigation)
FEB 10
-- U.S. office supplier Staples to acquire U.S. rival Office Depot (notified Aug. 21/deadline extended to Feb. 10 from Sept. 25 after the European Commission opened an in-depth investigation)
MARCH 3
-- Cable telecoms company Liberty Global's Belgian subsidiary Telenet to buy mobile network operator Base from Dutch group KPN (notified Aug. 17/deadline extended for the fourth time to March 3 from Feb. 18)
SUSPENDED
-- Oilfield services provider Halliburton to buy rival Baker Hughes in a stock and cash transaction (notified July 23/deadline suspended after the companies provided insufficient information)
-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until they are approved. (Compiled by Foo Yun Chee)
* SAID ON THURSDAY Q1 GROSS RENTAL INCOME 115.3 MLN EUROS VS 76.8 MLN EUROS YR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 208.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 209.2 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9199 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)