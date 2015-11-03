BRUSSELS Nov 3 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- U.S. private investment fund Sun Capital to acquire
Finlays Horticulture (approved Oct. 29
NEW LISTINGS
-- Investment firm Oaktree Capital Group, Swedish
builder Skanska and hotel operator Starwood Hotels &
Resorts Worldwide to acquire Polish hotel operator Hotel
Atrium (notified Oct. 30/deadline Dec. 7/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
-- Cable telecoms company Liberty Global's Belgian
subsidiary Telenet to buy mobile network operator Base
from Dutch group KPN (notified Aug. 17/deadline
extended to March 17 from March 3)
-- U.S. chipmaker Avago Technologies to acquire
U.S. peer Broadcom Corp (notified Oct. 2/deadline
extended to Nov. 23 from Nov. 9 after Avago offered concessions)
-- Commodity trader Trafigura to increase its stake in
Belgian zinc producer Nyrstar (notified Oct.
26/deadline Dec. 1/companies withdrew filing on Oct. 30)
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
NOV 9
-- Coca-Cola Enterprises, Coca-Cola Iberian
Partners, German bottler Coca-Cola Erfrischungsgetraenke AG and
Icelandic bottler Vífilfell hf to merge (notified Oct.
2/deadline Nov. 9)
NOV 13
-- U.S. data center operator Equinix to acquire
British peer Telecity Group (notified Sept. 24/deadline
extended to Nov. 13 from Oct. 29 after Equinix offered
concessions)
-- Japanese steel producer Marubeni-Itochu Steel and
Sumitomo Corp to combined their domestic Japanese steel
building materials businesses (notified Oct. 8/deadline Nov. 13)
NOV 16
-- BT Pension Scheme and Canada Pension Plan Investment
Board to acquire a London property (notified Oct. 9/deadline
Nov. 16/simplified)
-- U.S. industrial group Honeywell to acquire the
Elster utility consumption metering business of British company
Melrose Industries Plc (notified Oct. 9/deadline Nov.
16)
NOV 17
-- Swiss insurer ACE to acquire U.S. peer Chubb
notified Oct. 12/deadline Nov. 17/simplified)
NOV 18
-- Insurance broker Willis Group to acquire
financial management services provider Towers Watson & Co
(notified Oct. 13/deadline Nov. 18/simplified)
-- Belgian chemical group Solvay to acquire U.S.
peer Cytec (notified Oct. 13/deadline Nov. 18)
NOV 20
-- China's HNA Group to acquire Swiss air cargo
handler Swissport International (notified Oct. 15/deadline Nov.
20)
NOV 23
-- Finland's Fortum and Lithuanian state-owned
energy group Lietuvos Energija to set up a joint venture
(notified Oct. 16/deadline Nov. 23)
-- Apollo Capital Management and hotel management company
Redefine BDL Hotels UK Ltd to acquire joint control of British
hotel operator LRG Finance (notified Oct. 16/deadline Nov.
23/simplified)
NOV 26
-- Bain Capital Investors to acquire car parts distributor
Autodistribution Group (notified Oct. 21/deadline Nov.
26/simplified)
NOV 27
-- Panasonic Healthcare, which is backed by private equity
firm KKR, and Japan's Panasonic Corp, to
acquire Bayer's diabetes care business (notified Oct.
22/deadline Nov. 27)
NOV 30
-- Austrian insurer Generali Holding Vienna's Generali
Pensionskasse AG subsidiary and Zürich
Versicherungs-Aktiengesellschaft's BONUS Pensionskassen unit to
merge (notified Oct. 23/deadline Nov. 30/simplified)
-- Canadian car parts supplier Magna International
to acquire car parts maker Stadco Automotive Ltd (notified Oct.
23/deadline Nov. 30/simplified)
-- The Carlyle Group to acquire PA Consulting
(notified Oct. 23/deadline Nov. 30/simplified)
DEC 1
-- Swiss chemicals company Ineos to acquire UK North Sea gas
fields from the DEA Group (notified Oct. 26/deadline Dec.
1/simplified)
DEC 3
-- French supermarket chain Carrefour to acquire
French electronic products retailer Rue du Commerce (notified
Oct. 28/deadline Dec. 3/simplified)
DEC 23
-- U.S. drinks can maker Ball Corp to acquire
British rival Rexam Plc (notified June 15/deadline
extended for the second time to Dec. 23 from Dec. 9)
JAN 13
-- U.S. packages delivery company FedEx to acquire
Dutch peer TNT (notified July /deadline extended to
Jan. 13 from Dec. 8 after the companies asked for more time)
JAN 18
-- South African paper maker Mondi to
acquire some assets from portfolio company Walki (notified July
29/deadline extended to Jan. 18 from Sept. 2 after the European
Commission opened an in-depth investigation)
FEB 10
-- U.S. office supplier Staples to acquire U.S.
rival Office Depot (notified Aug. 21/deadline extended
to Feb. 10 from Sept. 25 after the European Commission opened an
in-depth investigation)
MARCH 16
-- Hutchison Whampoa to acquire Telefonica's
O2 UK subsidiary (notified Sept. 11/deadline extended
for the third time to March 16 from Oct. 30 after the European
Commission opened an in-depth investigation)
SUSPENDED
-- Oilfield services provider Halliburton to buy
rival Baker Hughes in a stock and cash transaction
(notified July 23/deadline suspended after the companies
provided insufficient information)
-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes
in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas
utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until
they are approved.
