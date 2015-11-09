BRUSSELS Nov 9 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- Coca-Cola Enterprises, Coca-Cola Iberian
Partners, German bottler Coca-Cola Erfrischungsgetraenke AG and
Icelandic bottler Vífilfell hf to merge (approved Nov. 6)
-- Japanese steel producer Marubeni-Itochu Steel and
Sumitomo Corp to combined their domestic Japanese steel
building materials businesses (approved Nov. 6)
-- Swiss insurer ACE to acquire U.S. peer Chubb
(approved Nov. 6)
-- Insurance broker Willis Group to acquire
financial management services provider Towers Watson & Co
(approved Nov. 6)
NEW LISTINGS
-- Private equity firm KKR to acquire Swiss-based
vending machine operator Selecta (notified Nov. 6/deadline Dec.
11/simplified)
-- Private equity firm LetterOne Holdings to acquire German
energy company E.ON's oil and gas assets in the
Norwegian North Sea (notified Nov. 6/deadline Dec.
11/simplified)
-- Trading company Gunvor Group to acquire refinery operator
Kuwait Petroleum Europoort (notified Nov. 6/deadline Dec.
11/simplified)
-- Swiss Re to acquire Guardian Financial
Services (notified Nov. 6/deadline Dec. 11/simplified)
-- Canadian auto parts maker Linamar to acquire
French peer Montupet (notified Nov. 6/deadline Dec.
12)
-- German dairy producer DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH to
acquire Dutch cheese producer DOC Kaas B.V. (notified Nov.
5/deadline Dec. 10)
-- Austrian home improvement chain OBI to acquire
some retail sites from Austrian peer BauMax (notified Nov.
4/deadline Dec. 9)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
-- Hutchison Whampoa to acquire Telefonica's
O2 UK subsidiary (notified Sept. 11/deadline extended
for the fourth time to April 18 from March 16 after Hutchison
asked for more time)
-- U.S. industrial group Honeywell to acquire the
Elster utility consumption metering business of British company
Melrose Industries Plc (notified Oct. 9/deadline Nov.
16/filing withdrawn Nov. 3)
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
NOV 13
-- U.S. data center operator Equinix to acquire
British peer Telecity Group (notified Sept. 24/deadline
extended to Nov. 13 from Oct. 29 after Equinix offered
concessions)
NOV 16
-- BT Pension Scheme and Canada Pension Plan Investment
Board to acquire a London property (notified Oct. 9/deadline
Nov. 16/simplified)
NOV 18
-- Belgian chemical group Solvay to acquire U.S.
peer Cytec (notified Oct. 13/deadline Nov. 18)
NOV 20
-- China's HNA Group to acquire Swiss air cargo
handler Swissport International (notified Oct. 15/deadline Nov.
20)
NOV 23
-- U.S. chipmaker Avago Technologies to acquire
U.S. peer Broadcom Corp (notified Oct. 2/deadline
extended to Nov. 23 from Nov. 9 after Avago offered concessions)
-- Finland's Fortum and Lithuanian state-owned
energy group Lietuvos Energija to set up a joint venture
(notified Oct. 16/deadline Nov. 23)
-- Apollo Capital Management and hotel management company
Redefine BDL Hotels UK Ltd to acquire joint control of British
hotel operator LRG Finance (notified Oct. 16/deadline Nov.
23/simplified)
NOV 26
-- Bain Capital Investors to acquire car parts distributor
Autodistribution Group (notified Oct. 21/deadline Nov.
26/simplified)
NOV 27
-- Panasonic Healthcare, which is backed by private equity
firm KKR, and Japan's Panasonic Corp, to
acquire Bayer's diabetes care business (notified Oct.
22/deadline Nov. 27)
NOV 30
-- Austrian insurer Generali Holding Vienna's Generali
Pensionskasse AG subsidiary and Zürich
Versicherungs-Aktiengesellschaft's BONUS Pensionskassen unit to
merge (notified Oct. 23/deadline Nov. 30/simplified)
-- Canadian car parts supplier Magna International
to acquire car parts maker Stadco Automotive Ltd (notified Oct.
23/deadline Nov. 30/simplified)
-- The Carlyle Group to acquire PA Consulting
(notified Oct. 23/deadline Nov. 30/simplified)
DEC 1
-- Swiss chemicals company Ineos to acquire UK North Sea gas
fields from the DEA Group (notified Oct. 26/deadline Dec.
1/simplified)
DEC 3
-- French supermarket chain Carrefour to acquire
French electronic products retailer Rue du Commerce (notified
Oct. 28/deadline Dec. 3/simplified)
DEC 7
-- U.S. fertiliser maker CF Industries Holdings to
acquire OCI NV's North American and European plants
(notified Oct. 30/deadline Dec. 7)
-- French investment company Ardian France to acquire food
ingredient maker Solina (notified Oct. 30/deadline Dec.
7/simplified)
-- Enel Green Power and asset management company
F2I to set up a joint venture (notified Oct. 30/deadline Dec. 7)
-- German carmaker BMW and heating and refrigeration systems
maker Viessmann to set up Digital Energy Solutions GmbH
(notified Oct. 30/deadline Dec. 7/simplified)
-- Investment firm Oaktree Capital Group, Swedish
builder Skanska and hotel operator Starwood Hotels &
Resorts Worldwide to acquire Polish hotel operator Hotel
Atrium (notified Oct. 30/deadline Dec. 7/simplified)
DEC 8
-- Swedish state utility Vattenfall and GDF Suez Energie
Deutschland AG to to set up a consortium (notified Nov.
3/deadline Dec. 8)
-- U.S. conglomerate Koch Industries and BDT
Capital Partners to acquire joint control of U.S. lighting maker
Truck-Lite (notified Nov. 3/deadline Dec. 8/simplified)
DEC 10
-- Spanish bank Banco Santander and private equity
firm Pai Partners to jointly control Grupo Konectanet (notified
Nov. 5/deadline Dec. 10/simplified)
DEC 23
-- U.S. drinks can maker Ball Corp to acquire
British rival Rexam Plc (notified June 15/deadline
extended for the second time to Dec. 23 from Dec. 9)
JAN 13
-- U.S. packages delivery company FedEx to acquire
Dutch peer TNT (notified July /deadline extended to
Jan. 13 from Dec. 8 after the companies asked for more time)
JAN 18
-- South African paper maker Mondi to
acquire some assets from portfolio company Walki (notified July
29/deadline extended to Jan. 18 from Sept. 2 after the European
Commission opened an in-depth investigation)
FEB 10
-- U.S. office supplier Staples to acquire U.S.
rival Office Depot (notified Aug. 21/deadline extended
to Feb. 10 from Sept. 25 after the European Commission opened an
in-depth investigation)
MARCH 17
-- Cable telecoms company Liberty Global's Belgian
subsidiary Telenet to buy mobile network operator Base
from Dutch group KPN (notified Aug. 17/deadline
extended to March 17 from March 3)
SUSPENDED
-- Oilfield services provider Halliburton to buy
rival Baker Hughes in a stock and cash transaction
(notified July 23/deadline suspended after the companies
provided insufficient information)
-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes
in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas
utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until
they are approved.
