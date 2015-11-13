Brazil's Cyrela misses 1st-qtr estimates as home sales fall
SAO PAULO, May 11 Brazil's largest homebuilder Cyrela Brazil Realty SA said on Thursday it missed profit estimates in the first quarter, as home sales fell and cancellations remained high.
BRUSSELS Nov 13 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
U.S. data center operator Equinix to acquire British peer Telecity Group (approved Nov. 13)
NEW LISTINGS
-- Commodity trader Trafigura to Belgian zinc producer Nyrstar (notified Nov. 11/Dec. 16)
-- UK insurer Aviva and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board to set up a property joint venture (notified Nov. 6/deadline Dec. 11/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
-- U.S. office supplier Staples to acquire U.S. rival Office Depot (notified Aug. 21/deadline extended for the second time to March 2 from Feb. 10 after the companies asked for more time)
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
NOV 18
-- Belgian chemical group Solvay to acquire U.S. peer Cytec (notified Oct. 13/deadline Nov. 18)
NOV 20
-- China's HNA Group to acquire Swiss air cargo handler Swissport International (notified Oct. 15/deadline Nov. 20)
NOV 23
-- U.S. chipmaker Avago Technologies to acquire U.S. peer Broadcom Corp (notified Oct. 2/deadline extended to Nov. 23 from Nov. 9 after Avago offered concessions)
-- Finland's Fortum and Lithuanian state-owned energy group Lietuvos Energija to set up a joint venture (notified Oct. 16/deadline Nov. 23)
-- Apollo Capital Management and hotel management company Redefine BDL Hotels UK Ltd to acquire joint control of British hotel operator LRG Finance (notified Oct. 16/deadline Nov. 23/simplified)
NOV 26
-- Bain Capital Investors to acquire car parts distributor Autodistribution Group (notified Oct. 21/deadline Nov. 26/simplified)
NOV 27
-- Panasonic Healthcare, which is backed by private equity firm KKR, and Japan's Panasonic Corp, to acquire Bayer's diabetes care business (notified Oct. 22/deadline Nov. 27)
NOV 30
-- Austrian insurer Generali Holding Vienna's Generali Pensionskasse AG subsidiary and Zürich Versicherungs-Aktiengesellschaft's BONUS Pensionskassen unit to merge (notified Oct. 23/deadline Nov. 30/simplified)
-- Canadian car parts supplier Magna International to acquire car parts maker Stadco Automotive Ltd (notified Oct. 23/deadline Nov. 30/simplified)
-- The Carlyle Group to acquire PA Consulting (notified Oct. 23/deadline Nov. 30/simplified)
DEC 1
-- Swiss chemicals company Ineos to acquire UK North Sea gas fields from the DEA Group (notified Oct. 26/deadline Dec. 1/simplified)
DEC 3
-- French supermarket chain Carrefour to acquire French electronic products retailer Rue du Commerce (notified Oct. 28/deadline Dec. 3/simplified)
DEC 7
-- U.S. fertiliser maker CF Industries Holdings to acquire OCI NV's North American and European plants (notified Oct. 30/deadline Dec. 7)
-- French investment company Ardian France to acquire food ingredient maker Solina (notified Oct. 30/deadline Dec. 7/simplified)
-- Enel Green Power and asset management company F2I to set up a joint venture (notified Oct. 30/deadline Dec. 7)
-- German carmaker BMW and heating and refrigeration systems maker Viessmann to set up Digital Energy Solutions GmbH (notified Oct. 30/deadline Dec. 7/simplified)
-- Investment firm Oaktree Capital Group, Swedish builder Skanska and hotel operator Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide to acquire Polish hotel operator Hotel Atrium (notified Oct. 30/deadline Dec. 7/simplified)
DEC 8
-- Swedish state utility Vattenfall and GDF Suez Energie Deutschland AG to to set up a consortium (notified Nov. 3/deadline Dec. 8)
-- U.S. conglomerate Koch Industries and BDT Capital Partners to acquire joint control of U.S. lighting maker Truck-Lite (notified Nov. 3/deadline Dec. 8/simplified)
DEC 9
-- Austrian home improvement chain OBI to acquire some retail sites from Austrian peer BauMax (notified Nov. 4/deadline Dec. 9)
DEC 10
-- German dairy producer DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH to acquire Dutch cheese producer DOC Kaas B.V. (notified Nov. 5/deadline Dec. 10)
-- Spanish bank Banco Santander and private equity firm Pai Partners to jointly control Grupo Konectanet (notified Nov. 5/deadline Dec. 10/simplified)
DEC 11
-- Private equity firm KKR to acquire Swiss-based vending machine operator Selecta (notified Nov. 6/deadline Dec. 11/simplified)
-- Private equity firm LetterOne Holdings to acquire German energy company E.ON's oil and gas assets in the Norwegian North Sea (notified Nov. 6/deadline Dec. 11/simplified)
-- Trading company Gunvor Group to acquire refinery operator Kuwait Petroleum Europoort (notified Nov. 6/deadline Dec. 11/simplified)
-- Swiss Re to acquire Guardian Financial Services (notified Nov. 6/deadline Dec. 11/simplified)
DEC 11
-- Canadian auto parts maker Linamar to acquire French peer Montupet (notified Nov. 6/deadline Dec. 12)
DEC 14
-- French bank Caisse des Depots, Abu Dhabi-based investment and development firm Mubadala Development Co and Vivalto Bel to jointly acquire French private health club operator Group Vivalto Sante (notified Nov. 9/deadline Dec. 14)
DEC 16
-- Private equity firm Vista Equity Partners to acquire technology company Solera Holdings Inc (notified Nov. 11/deadline Dec. 16)
DEC 23
-- U.S. drinks can maker Ball Corp to acquire British rival Rexam Plc (notified June 15/deadline extended for the second time to Dec. 23 from Dec. 9)
JAN 13
-- U.S. packages delivery company FedEx to acquire Dutch peer TNT (notified July /deadline extended to Jan. 13 from Dec. 8 after the companies asked for more time)
JAN 18
-- South African paper maker Mondi to acquire some assets from portfolio company Walki (notified July 29/deadline extended to Jan. 18 from Sept. 2 after the European Commission opened an in-depth investigation)
MARCH 17
-- Cable telecoms company Liberty Global's Belgian subsidiary Telenet to buy mobile network operator Base from Dutch group KPN (notified Aug. 17/deadline extended to March 17 from March 3)
APRIL 18
-- Hutchison Whampoa to acquire Telefonica's O2 UK subsidiary (notified Sept. 11/deadline extended for the fourth time to April 18 from March 16 after Hutchison asked for more time)
SUSPENDED
-- Oilfield services provider Halliburton to buy rival Baker Hughes in a stock and cash transaction (notified July 23/deadline suspended after the companies provided insufficient information)
-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until they are approved. (Compiled by Foo Yun Chee)
SAO PAULO, May 11 Brazil's largest homebuilder Cyrela Brazil Realty SA said on Thursday it missed profit estimates in the first quarter, as home sales fell and cancellations remained high.
SEATTLE, May 11 The U.S. aviation regulator must reapprove the engines on Boeing Co's 737 MAX jetliner before it can take flight and begin deliveries, the engine maker said on Thursday, after the new aircraft was grounded due to an engine problem.