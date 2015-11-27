BRUSSELS Nov 27 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

-- Swiss chemicals company Ineos to acquire UK North Sea gas fields from the DEA Group (approved Nov. 26)

-- Investment firm Oaktree Capital Group, Swedish builder Skanska and hotel operator Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide to acquire Polish hotel operator Hotel Atrium (approved Nov. 26)

NEW LISTINGS

-- Oilfield services provider Halliburton to buy rival Baker Hughes in a stock and cash transaction (notified Nov. 27/deadline Jan. 12)

-- Private investment company KKCG and Taiwanese technology company Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, which is also known as Foxconn, to set up a joint venture in the Czech Republic (notified Nov. 27/deadline Jan. 12/simplified)

-- Banking group Goldman Sachs and UK charitable foundation The Wellcome Trust to form a joint venture (notified Nov. 27/deadline Jan. 12/simplified)

-- Japanese trading company Sumitomo Corp and Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp to acquire joint control of Indonesian motorcyle financing company PT Summit Oto Finance and Indonesian car financing company PT Oto Multiartha, which are now solely controlled by Sumitomo Corp (notified Nov. 26/deadline Jan. 11/simplified)

-- Danish transport and logistics company DSV to acquire U.S. rival UTi Worldwide (notified Nov. 26/deadline Jan. 11/simplified)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

DEC 2

-- Belgian chemical group Solvay to acquire U.S. peer Cytec (notified Oct. 13/deadline Dec. 2/commitments offered on Nov. 11)

DEC 7

-- U.S. fertiliser maker CF Industries Holdings to acquire OCI NV's North American and European plants (notified Oct. 30/deadline Dec. 7)

-- Enel Green Power and asset management company F2I to set up a joint venture (notified Oct. 30/deadline Dec. 7)

-- German carmaker BMW and heating and refrigeration systems maker Viessmann to set up Digital Energy Solutions GmbH (notified Oct. 30/deadline Dec. 7/simplified)

DEC 8

-- Swedish state utility Vattenfall and GDF Suez Energie Deutschland AG to to set up a consortium (notified Nov. 3/deadline Dec. 8)

-- U.S. conglomerate Koch Industries and BDT Capital Partners to acquire joint control of U.S. lighting maker Truck-Lite (notified Nov. 3/deadline Dec. 8/simplified)

DEC 9

-- Austrian home improvement chain OBI to acquire some retail sites from Austrian peer BauMax (notified Nov. 4/deadline Dec. 9)

DEC 10

-- German dairy producer DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH to acquire Dutch cheese producer DOC Kaas B.V. (notified Nov. 5/deadline Dec. 10)

-- Spanish bank Banco Santander and private equity firm Pai Partners to jointly control Grupo Konectanet (notified Nov. 5/deadline Dec. 10/simplified)

DEC 11

-- Private equity firm KKR to acquire Swiss-based vending machine operator Selecta (notified Nov. 6/deadline Dec. 11/simplified)

-- Private equity firm LetterOne Holdings to acquire German energy company E.ON's oil and gas assets in the Norwegian North Sea (notified Nov. 6/deadline Dec. 11/simplified)

-- Trading company Gunvor Group to acquire refinery operator Kuwait Petroleum Europoort (notified Nov. 6/deadline Dec. 11/simplified)

-- Swiss Re to acquire Guardian Financial Services (notified Nov. 6/deadline Dec. 11/simplified)

-- UK insurer Aviva and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board to set up a property joint venture (notified Nov. 6/deadline Dec. 11/simplified)

DEC 12

-- Canadian auto parts maker Linamar to acquire French peer Montupet (notified Nov. 6/deadline Dec. 12)

DEC 14

-- French bank Caisse des Depots, Abu Dhabi-based investment and development firm Mubadala Development Co and Vivalto Bel to jointly acquire French private health club operator Group Vivalto Sante (notified Nov. 9/deadline Dec. 14)

DEC 16

-- Private equity firm Vista Equity Partners to acquire technology company Solera Holdings Inc (notified Nov. 11/deadline Dec. 16)

-- Commodity trader Trafigura to acquire de facto sole control of Belgian zinc producer Nyrstar (notified Nov. 11/Dec. 16)

DEC 17

-- Germany's Bertelman plans to buy remaining 25.1 percent stake in printing group Privonis from Axel Springer . (notified Nov. 12/ deadline Dec. 17)

-- France's Michelin and Fives plan joint venture in metal 3D printing (notified Nov. 12/ deadline Dec. 17/simplified)

-- The Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (Omers) to buy out environment and social issues consultant ERM with the Alberta Investment Management Corp as a co-investor (notified Nov. 12/ deadline Dec. 17/simplified)

-- Canadian car parts supplier Magna International to acquire German automotive transmission systems maker Getrag (notified Nov. 12/deadline Dec. 17)

DEC 18

-- AXA and Danish public pension fund ATP plan to acquire control of two hotels jointly with Club Quarters (notified Nov. 13/ deadline Dec. 18/simplified)

DEC 21

-- Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu to acquire shares in Germany's Hernandez Edelstahl (notified Nov. 16/deadline Dec. 21)

-- EQT Services to acquire 75 percent of Top-Toy, a toy retailer in the Nordic Countries and Germany (notified Nov. 16/deadline Dec. 21/simplified)

DEC 23

-- Transgourmet, a unit of Switzerland's Coop, to buy Austria's C+C Pfeiffer, a subsidiary of the Pfeiffer trading group, as well as to take a 50 percent stake in centralised purchasing team Top Team (notified Nov. 18/deadline Dec. 23/simplified)

-- Novartis to buy remaining rights to Ofatumumab from Britain's GlaxoSmithKline (notified Nov. 18/deadline Dec. 23)

JAN 4

-- MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc to buy Amlin PLC, an underwriter in the Lloyd's of London specialist insurance market (notified Nov. 19/deadline Jan 4/simplified)

JAN 6

-- Private equity firm Ratos AB and Finland's Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company to jointly acquire joint venture Serena Properties AB (notified Nov. 23/deadline Jan. 6/simplified)

JAN 13

-- U.S. packages delivery company FedEx to acquire Dutch peer TNT (notified July /deadline extended to Jan. 13 from Dec. 8 after the companies asked for more time)

JAN 18

-- South African paper maker Mondi to acquire some assets from portfolio company Walki (notified July 29/deadline extended to Jan. 18 from Sept. 2 after the European Commission opened an in-depth investigation)

JAN 22

-- U.S. drinks can maker Ball Corp to acquire British rival Rexam Plc (notified June 15/deadline extended for the third time to Jan 22 from Dec. 23 after companies submitted commitments)

MARCH 3

-- Cable telecoms company Liberty Global's Belgian subsidiary Telenet to buy mobile network operator Base from Dutch group KPN (notified Aug. 17/deadline extended to March 17 from March 3)

MARCH 9

-- U.S. office supplier Staples to acquire U.S. rival Office Depot (notified Aug. 21/deadline extended for the third time to March 9 from March 2 after the companies asked for more time)

APRIL 18

-- Hutchison Whampoa to acquire Telefonica's O2 UK subsidiary (notified Sept. 11/deadline extended for the fourth time to April 18 from March 16 after Hutchison asked for more time)

SUSPENDED

-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until they are approved. (Compiled by Foo Yun Chee and Philip Blenkinsop)