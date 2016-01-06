BRUSSELS Jan 6 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- U.S. conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway to acquire
U.S. aerospace parts maker Precision Castparts (approved
Jan. 6)
-- U.S. private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners and
investment bank Goldman Sachs to jointly acquire U.S.
facility management company GCA Service Group from Blackstone
Group (approved Jan. 6)
NEW LISTINGS
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
JAN 11
-- Italian state-owned investment fund Fondon Strategico
Italiano to acquire a stake in Italian oil contractor Saipem
from state-controlled oil company Eni
(notified Nov. 26/deadline Jan. 11/simplified)
-- Japan's Sumitomo Corp and Sumitomo Mitsui
Banking Corp acquire joint control of Indonesian
companies PT Summit Oto Finance and PT Oto Multiartha, which are
currently subsidiaries of Sumitomo Corp (notified Nov.
26/deadline Jan. 11/simplified)
-- Danish logistics group DSV A/S to acquire UTi
Worldwide Inc, incorporated under laws of British
Virgin Islands (notified Nov. 26/deadline Jan. 11/simplified)
JAN 12
-- Oilfield services provider Halliburton to buy
rival Baker Hughes in a stock and cash transaction
(notified Nov. 27/deadline Jan. 12)
-- Goldman Sachs and the Wellcome Trust plan to form
a joint venture combining their student accommodation businesses
in Britain (notified Nov. 27/deadline Jan. 12/simplified)
JAN 13
-- U.S. packages delivery company FedEx to acquire
Dutch peer TNT (notified July /deadline extended to
Jan. 13 from Dec. 8 after the companies asked for more time)
JAN 14
-- Private equity firms Triton and KKR to jointly
set up a joint venture (notified Dec. 1/deadline Jan.
14/simplified)
-- TDR Capital investment funds taking joint control of
British fuel station operator Euro Garages (notified Dec.
1/deadline Jan. 14)
JAN 19
-- French IT services firm Atos to acquire
communications firm Unify (notified Dec 4/deadline Jan.
19/simplified)
-- Saudi Aramco to acquire Lanxess's 50
percent stake in the world's largest synthetic rubber business
(notified Dec 4/deadline Jan. 19/simplified)
-- Panalpina to acquire majority of shares in
Airflo, an airfreight forwarder specialising in
perishables.(notified Dec 4/deadline Jan. 19/simplified)
-- Spanish travel technology company Amadeus to
acquire airline technology services Navitaire which is a
subsidiary of Accenture Plc (notified Dec. 4/deadline
Jan. 19)
-- German industrial products maker Freudenberg and Japanese
chemical industry group Toray Industries to acquire
join control of industrial material maker Japan Vilene Co
(notified Dec. 4/deadline Jan. 19/simplified)
JAN 20
-- Creation of a joint venture between Lov Group Invest SAS
and De Agostini for the production and distribution of content
for television and multimedia platforms (notified Dec 7/deadline
Jan. 20)
JAN 21
-- Lone Star Fund IX to acquire British fuel service station
operator MRH Ltd (notified Dec. 8/deadline Jan. 21/simplified)
JAN 22
-- Investment bank Goldman Sachs and private equity
firm Astorg Asset Management to jointly acquire French drugmaker
HRA Pharma (IPO-LABOR.PA) (notified Dec. 9/deadline Jan.
22/simplified)
-- Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to acquire
Japanese forklift maker Unicarriers Holdings (notified Dec.
9/deadline Jan. 22/simplified)
-- U.S. drinks can maker Ball Corp to acquire
British rival Rexam Plc (notified June 15/deadline
extended for the third time to Jan 22 from Dec. 23 after
companies submitted commitments)
JAN 25
-- German wind turbine maker Nordex to acquire
Spanish firm Acciona's wind power business (notified
Dec. 10/deadline Jan. 25/simplified)
JAN 26
-- Belgian insurer Ageas to acquire French insurer
Axa's Portuguese operations (notified Dec. 11/deadline
Jan. 26/simplified)
JAN 29
-- Steelmaker ArcelorMittal and a group made up of
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, Banco de Sabadell
, Banco Santander, Banco Popular Espanol
, Bankia, Caixabank, Bankinter
caja, Caja Rural de Navarra and Kutxabank
to jointly acquire steel tube maker Grupo Condesa
(notified Dec. 16/deadline Jan. 29)
FEB 1
-- Canadian fund CDPQ to acquire 30 percent stake in
Bombardier's rail transportation business for $1.5
billion (notified Dec. 17/deadline Feb. 1)
FEB 2
-- Investment fund CVC Capital Partners Ltd to buy
40 percent stake in motorway services provider Moto with UK
private sector pension fund USS (notified Dec. 18/deadline Feb.
2/simplified)
-- Canada's Alimentation Couche Tard to acquire Topaz Energy
Group Limited (notified Dec. 18/deadline Feb. 2/simplified)
-- Spain's Red Electrica Corporacion's Chilean subsidiary
and Engie to take joint control of TEN (notified Dec.
18/deadline Feb. 2/simplified)
-- Dutch provider of temporary employment services Randstad
to acquire Sweden's Proffice (notified Dec.
18/deadline Feb. 2/simplified)
FEB 4
-- U.S.-based Computer developer Western Digital to acquire
outstanding shares of SanDisk, designer of data storage
products. (notified on Dec. 22/deadline Feb. 4)
-- Mannai Corporation to buy majority stake in France-based
provider of information technology Gfi Informatique
from Apax Partners, LLP and Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited
(notified on Dec. 22/deadline Feb. 4/simplified)
-- Formation of Chinese metal producing and distributing
joint venture between Gonvarri Corporacion Financiera, part of
Spain's Acek Desarollo y Gestion Industrial, and Dongguan Summit
Metal Products Co, part of a Japanese group headed by Sumitomo
Corp (notified on Dec. 22/deadline Feb. 4/simplified)
FEB 5
-- Oilfield services company Schlumberger to buy equipment
maker Cameron International (notified on Dec. 23/deadline Feb.
5)
FEB 8
-- Indian IT services company HCL Technologies to
acquire Swedish automaker Volvo's external IT
business (notified on Jan. 4/deadline Feb. 8/simplified)
-- Pension funds USS Nero Limited of Britain, OPSEU Pension
Plan Trust Fund of Canada and PGGM N.V. of the Netherlands to
acquire Spanish infrastructure firm Global Vía Infraestructuras
from Bankia and FCC (notified on Jan.
4/deadline Feb. 8)
FEB 9
--
MARCH 3
-- Cable telecoms company Liberty Global's Belgian
subsidiary Telenet to buy mobile network operator Base
from Dutch group KPN (notified Aug. 17/deadline
extended to March 17 from March 3)
MARCH 9
-- U.S. office supplier Staples to acquire U.S.
rival Office Depot (notified Aug. 21/deadline extended
for the third time to March 9 from March 2 after the companies
asked for more time)
APRIL 22
-- Hutchison Whampoa to acquire Telefonica's
O2 UK subsidiary (notified Sept. 11/deadline extended
for the fifth time to April 22 from April 18)
SUSPENDED
-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes
in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas
utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until
they are approved.
(Compiled by Brussels newsroom)