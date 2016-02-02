BRUSSELS Feb 2 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

-- BP is reorganising its Ruhr Oel refining joint venture in Germany, under which it will get 100 percent of the Gelsenkirchen refinery (approved Feb. 1)

NEW LISTINGS

-- Private equity fund Lone Star Fund to acquire food and beverage vending machine maker N&W Global Vending (notified Feb. 1/deadline March 7/simplified)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

FEB 4

-- U.S.-based Computer developer Western Digital to acquire outstanding shares of SanDisk, designer of data storage products (notified on Dec. 22/deadline Feb. 4)

FEB 5

-- Oilfield services company Schlumberger to buy equipment maker Cameron International (notified on Dec. 23/deadline Feb. 5)

FEB 8

-- Pension funds USS Nero Limited of Britain, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund of Canada and PGGM N.V. of the Netherlands to acquire Spanish infrastructure firm Global Vía Infraestructuras from Bankia and FCC (notified on Jan. 4/deadline Feb. 8)

FEB 11

-- Dental supply maker DENTSPLY to merge with Sirona Dental Systems (notified Jan.7/deadline Feb.11)

FEB 12

-- Airbus Safran Launchers, a 50/50 joint venture between Airbus and Safran, to acquire sole control of satellite group Arianespace (notified on Jan. 8/deadline Feb. 12)

-- Swiss-based investment group Cofra Holding AG to acquire sole control over German company Hans und Ottmar Binder-Group, which offers trims for vehicles (notified on Jan. 8/deadline Feb. 12/simplified)

-- U.S. video game maker Activision Blizzard to acquire Dublin-based "Candy Crush Saga" creator King Digital Entertainment (notified on Jan. 8/deadline Feb. 12)

-- British property developer Hammerson and German insurer Allianz to jointly acquire a real estate portfolio in Ireland (notified Jan. 8/deadline Feb. 12/simplified)

FEB 12

-- U.S. buyout firm Carlyle Group to buy Dutch lingerie firm Hunkemoller from its private equity owners (notified Jan. 8/deadline Feb. 12/simplified)

FEB 15

-- Goldman Sachs to acquire UK human resources software company Northgate NGA from owner KKR in a debt for equity swap (notified Jan. 11/deadline Feb. 15/simplified)

-- British private equity firm Cinven to acquire Munich Re's Italian insurance unit Ergo Italia (notified Jan. 11/deadline Feb. 15/simplified)

FEB 16

-- Macquarie infrastructure investment fund MEIF4 to buy a 49 percent stake in Italian hydropower company Hydro Dolomiti Enel from Enel (notified Jan. 12/deadline Feb. 16/simplified)

-- Beauty products company Coty to acquire 43 brands from Procter & Gamble (notified Jan. 12/deadline Feb. 16)

FEB 17

-- U.S. buyout firm Carlyle Group to acquire Italian customer services group Comdata (notified Jan. 13/deadline Feb. 17/simplified)

FEB 18

-- McKesson to acquire certain businesses, notably pharmaceutical wholesaling in UK and Ireland, from UDG Healthcare (notified Jan. 14/deadline Feb. 18)

FEB 22

-- British private equity firm Cinven to acquire British shoe company Kurt Geiger (notified Jan. 18/deadline Feb. 22/simplified)

FEB 23

-- Sanofi and Google to jointly set up a joint venture for diabetes treatment (notified Jan. 19/deadline Feb. 23)

FEB 24

-- Private equity firm PAI Partners to acquire French hotel operator B&B Hotels (notified Jan. 20/deadline Feb. 24/simplified)

-- Sphinx Investment Pte Ltd and CVC Capital Partners [CVC.UL ]to jointly acquire British motor services company RAC (notified Jan. 20/deadline Feb. 24/simplified)

FEB 25

-- Israeli drugmaker Teva to acquire U.S. peer Allergan's generics drugs business (notified Jan. 21/deadline Feb. 25)

FEB 26

-- British supermarket J Sainsbury, Dansk Supermarket A/S and Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc to acquire a grocery store (notified Jan. 22/deadline Feb. 26/simplified)

-- German food company Tonnies to acquire Danish peer Tican (notified Jan. 22/deadline Feb. 26)

FEB 29

-- U.S. computer maker Dell Inc to acquire data storage company EMC Corp (notified Jan. 25/deadline Feb. 29)

MARCH 2

-- Italian insurer HDI Assicurazioni, which is a unit of German insurer Talanx, to acquire Italian life insurer CBA Vita, its subsidiary Sella Life and the remaining 49 percent stake in InChiaro Assicurazioni SpA(notified Jan. 27/deadline March 2/simplified)

MARCH 3

-- Cable telecoms company Liberty Global's Belgian subsidiary Telenet to buy mobile network operator Base from Dutch group KPN (notified Aug. 17/deadline extended to March 17 from March 3)

MARCH 4

-- Macquarie Capital and Canadian real estate investor Ivanhoe to jointly acquire real estate developers Logos Australia and Logos China (notified Jan. 29/deadline March 4/simplified)

MARCH 7

-- Private equity firm American Securities to acquire U.S. industrial product company Blount International (notified Feb. 1/deadline March 7/simplified)

MARCH 9

-- U.S. office supplier Staples to acquire U.S. rival Office Depot (notified Aug. 21/deadline extended for the third time to March 9 from March 2 after the companies asked for more time)

APRIL 22

-- Hutchison Whampoa to acquire Telefonica's O2 UK subsidiary (notified Sept. 11/deadline extended for the fifth time to April 22 from April 18)

MAY 26

-- Oilfield services provider Halliburton to buy rival Baker Hughes in a stock and cash transaction (notified Nov. 27/deadline extended to May 26 from Jan. 12 after the European Commission opened an in-depth investigation)

SUSPENDED

-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until they are approved. (Compiled by Brussels newsroom)