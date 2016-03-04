BRUSSELS, March 4 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

-- French company Avril Pole Animal and German meat product processor Tonnies International Holding to set up a joint venture (approved March 3)

-- McKesson to acquire certain businesses, notably pharmaceutical wholesaling in UK and Ireland, from UDG Healthcare (partially approved March 3, other aspects referred to the UK competition authority)

NEW LISTINGS

None

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

MARCH 7

-- Private equity fund Lone Star Fund to acquire food and beverage vending machine maker N&W Global Vending (notified Feb. 1/deadline March 7/simplified)

MARCH 10

-- Israeli drugmaker Teva to acquire U.S. peer Allergan's generics drugs business (notified Jan. 21/deadline extended to March 10 from Feb. 25 after Teva offers commitments)

-- EDF and China General Nuclear Power Corp forms NNB GenCo consortium for nuclear power plant construction (notified on Feb. 4/deadline March 10)

MARCH 15

-- China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) to acquire German industrial machinery maker KraussMaffei Group (notified Feb. 9/deadline March 15)

MARCH 16

-- Slot machine maker Loewen Entertainment German gambling halls operator Safari Holding and Schmidt Gruppe Service Gesellschaft fur Spielerschutz und pravention to set up a joint venture (notified Feb. 10/deadline March 16/simplified)

MARCH 17

-- British plastic packaging company RPC Group to acquire French bottle-top maker Global Closure Systems (notified Feb. 11/deadline March 17/simplified)

MARCH 18

-- U.S. car parts distributor LKQ Corp to acquire Italy's Rhiag Group from private equity firm Apax Partners LLP (notified Feb. 12/deadline March 18)

MARCH 22

-- Private equity firm Equistone Partners Europe to acquire car parts maker Mecaplast Group (notified Feb. 16/deadline March 22/simplified)

-- Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resin producer Indorama Netherlands to acquire Guadarranque Polyester (notified Feb. 16/deadline March 22)

-- Private equity firm Equistone Partners Europe SAS to acquire car parts maker Mecaplast Group (notified Feb. 16/deadline March 22/simplified)

MARCH 29

-- Statoil Fuel and Retail to acquire fuels business of Dansk Fuels (notified on Feb. 4/deadline extended to March 29 from March 10 after the companies submitted concessions)

MARCH 30

-- CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd and Vimpelcom to merge their Italian mobile operations (notified Feb. 5/deadline extended to March 30 from March 11 after the Italian competition authority requested to take over the case)

-- Japanese employment agency Recruit to acquire Dutch peer USG People (notified Feb. 19/deadline March 30/simplified)

APRIL 1

-- British rivate equity firm Bridgepoint Group to acquire Polish children's apparel and toy store chain SMYK Group (notified Feb. 23/deadline April 1/simplified)

APRIL 6

-- Global Infrastructure Partners and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to jointly acquire some businesses from Australian freight company Asciano (notified Feb. 26/deadline April 6/simplified)

-- Worldline to acquire PaySquare from Equens (notified Feb. 26/deadline April 6)

APRIL 7

-- Hungarian oil and gas group MOL to acquire ENI Hungaria and ENI Slovenia from Italian oil producer Eni (notified Feb. 29/deadline April 7)

-- U.S. private equity firms Warburg Pincus and General Atlantic to jointly acquire U.S. asset management company Pioneer U.S. (notified Feb. 29/deadline April 7/simplified)

-- Private equity firms Apax Partners and Neuberger Berman Acquisition LLC to jointly acquire Italian tech services provider Engineering Ingegneria Informatica SPA (notified Feb. 29/deadline April 7/simplified)

-- U.S. technology consulting company Computer Sciences Corp to acquire British outsourcing company Xchanging Plc (notified Feb. 29/deadline April 7/simplified)

MAY 19

-- Hutchison Whampoa to acquire Telefonica's O2 UK subsidiary (notified Sept. 11/deadline extended to May 19 from April 22 after Hutchison offered concessions)

JULY 12

-- Airbus Safran Launchers, a 50/50 joint venture between Airbus and Safran, to acquire sole control of satellite group Arianespace (notified on Jan. 8/deadline extended to July 12 from Feb. 26 after the Commission opened an in-depth investigation)

SUSPENDED

-- Oilfield services provider Halliburton to buy rival Baker Hughes in a stock and cash transaction (notified Nov. 27/deadline suspended on Feb. 18 after companies failed to provide some information)

-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until they are approved.