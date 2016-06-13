BRUSSELS, June 13 The following are mergers
under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the
EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
None
NEW LISTINGS
-- Private equity firm PIA Partners-owned R&R Ice Cream and
Nestle to set up a joint venture to sell ice cream and
frozen food (notified June 10/deadline July 15)
-- Polish investment company Kulczyk Holding S.A. and
construction company Strabag Sp. z.o.o., which is a unit of
Austrian construction group Strabag SE, to set up a
joint venture (notified June 10/deadline July 15/simplified)
-- UK packaging maker RPC Group to acquire British
Polythene Industries (notified June 9/deadline July
14/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
JUNE 14
-- France's Credit Mutuel to acquire GE Capital's factoring
and equipment financing businesses in France and Germany
(notified on May 4/deadline June 14)
JUNE 15
-- U.S. industrial products maker ITW to acquire
German car parts maker ZF TRW Automotives Corp's
fasteners and car components business EF&C
(notified May 10/deadline June 15)
JUNE 16
-- Inter Ikea Systems Holding, which is the holding company
of brand owner Inter IKEA Group, to acquire companies carrying
out IKEA range, supply and manufacturing activities from Ingka
Group which is a franchisee to Inter IKEA Group with stores in
28 countries (notified May 11/deadline June 16/simplified)
JUNE 20
-- European packaging maker Ardagh to acquire
some facilities from beverage can makers Ball and Rexam
(notified May 18/deadline June 20/simplified)
-- Hon Hai Precision, also known as Foxconn,
intends to buy a majority of Japanese electronics company Sharp
(notified on May 13/deadline June 20)
-- Dublin-based support services group DCC Holding
to acquire retail fuel and aviation fuel provider Dansk Fuels
(notified on May 13/deadline June 20)
JUNE 22
-- European packaging maker Ardagh to acquire
some assets from beverage can makers Ball and Rexam
(notified May 18/deadline June 22/simplified)
-- Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp to acquire
Dell's IT services unit (notified May 18/deadline June
22/simplified)
JUNE 23
-- Property developer Segro and Canada's Public
Sector Pension Investment Board to jointly acquire Italian
logistics company Torino DCI (notified May 19/deadline June
23/simplified)
-- Innovation Network Corp Japan, Japan's Sumitomo Chemical
Co and Sekisui Chemical Co to set up a joint
venture (notified May 19/deadline June 23/simplified)
-- French industrial gas supplier Air Liquide and
Russian heavy engineering group OMZ to set up a joint
venture (notified May 19/deadline June 23/simplified)
JUNE 24
-- Dutch dredging company Boskalis to acquire
control of maritime services company VolkerWesselsOffshore from
Reggeborgh (notified May 20/deadline June 24/simplified)
JUNE 25
-- Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board and Global
Infrastructure Management to acquire joint control of the
freight haulage company Pacific Natonal of Australia's Asciano
(notified on May 14/deadline June 25/simplified)
JUNE 27
-- Investment bank Goldman Sachs to acquire bakery
group Continental Bakeries (notified May 23/deadline June
27/simplified)
-- Hotel chain Marriott International to acquire
Starwood Hotels & Resorts (notified May 23/deadline June
27)
-- French company Plastic Omnium to acquire French
car parts maker Faurecia's auto exteriors business
(notified May 23/deadline June 27)
-- Dutch staffing agency Randstad to acquire
Italian peer Obiettivo Lavoro (notified May 23/deadline June
27/simplified)
JUNE 28
-- World Fuel Services Corp to acquire ExxonMobil's
fueling business at 83 airports (notified May
24/deadline June 28)
JUNE 29
-- Private equity firm Advent International to acquire New
Zealand resins and coating company Nuplex Industries
(notified May 25/deadline June 29)
JULY 1
-- M&G Alternatives Investment Management, a unit of UK
insurer Prudential plc, and U.S. private equity firm
Anchorage Capital Group to jointly acquire UK services provider
PHS Group Investments (notified May 27/deadline July
1/simplified)
-- Private equity firms the Carlyle Group and
Crestview Advisors to jointly acquire U.S. sports and
entertainment event production company NEP Group
(notified May 27/deadline July 1/simplified)
-- Buyout firms Bain Capital and Vista Equity Partners to
jointly acquire U.S. insurance software supplier Vertafore
(notified May 27/deadline July 1/simplified)
-- Private equity firm Cinven Capital Management and the
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to jointly acquire
accomodation and travel services company Hotelbeds Group from
German travel group TUI AG (notified May 27/deadline
July 1/simplified)
JULY 4
-- Private equity firms TPG Capital and Partners Group to
jointly acquire shopping centers and retail parks in Italy and
Spain from TH Real Estate (notified May 30/deadline July
4/simplified)
-- German industrial company Freudenberg to acquire sole
control of German maker of car vibration control technology
Vibracoustic, which it now jointly controls with Swedish
industrial rubber company Trelleborg (notified May
30/deadline July 4/simplified)
JULY 6
-- U.S. generic drugmaker Mylan to acquire Swedish
peer Meda (notified June 1/deadline July 6)
-- Private equity firm Silver Lake Group to acquire sole
control of French IT services provider Cegid (notified
June 1/deadline July 6/simplified)
JULY 7
-- German agricultural commodities cooperative Agravis to
acquire a minority stake in German palm products and animal feed
trading house H. Boegel from Singapore-listed commodities group
Wilmar International (notified June 2/deadline July 7)
-- Spanish bank Banco Santander to acquire some of
Portuguese lende Banif's assets (notified June 2/deadline July
7)
JULY 11
-- British insurer Aviva Group and Credit Mutuel
Insurance Group to acquire joint control of an office building
in Paris, France (notified June 6/deadline July 11/simplified)
JULY 13
-- French conglomerate Bouygues, French airport
developer Aeroports de Paris and infrastructure project investor
Meridiam to acquire joint control of Ravinala Airports which
will develop and maintain airports in Madagascar (notified June
8/deadline July 13/simplified)
-- German company Boehringer Ingelheim to acquire French
pharmaceutical company Sanofi's animal health buisness
(notified June 8/deadline July 13)
JULY 14
-- Spanish online bank Bancopopular-e, which is 49 percent
owned by Banco Popular Espanol, to acquire UK lender
Barclays' consumer payments business in Portugal and
Spain (notified June 9/deadline July 14/simplified)
AUG 10
-- Airbus Safran Launchers, a 50/50 joint venture between
Airbus and Safran, to acquire sole control of
satellite group Arianespace (notified on Jan. 8/deadline
extended to Aug. 10 from July 27/concessions offered May 4)
SEPT 8
-- CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd and Vimpelcom
to merge their Italian mobile operations (notified Feb.
5/deadline extended to Sept. 8 from Aug 18)
SEPT 20
-- U.S. rail equipment maker Wabtec Corp to acquire
French peer Faiveley Transport SA (notified April
4/deadline extended to Sept. 20 from May 12 after the European
Commission opened an in-depth investigation)
SUSPENDED
-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes
in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas
utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until
they are approved.
(Compiled by Foo Yun Chee)