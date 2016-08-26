BRUSSELS Aug 26 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- Buyout group CVC to acquire Swedish cigarette
pack maker AR Packaging (approved Aug. 26)
-- German energy companies Alpiq AG and Getec
Energie AG to set up a joint venture (approved Aug. 26)
-- Buyout firm Carlyle to acquire a 50-percent stake
in Portuguese plastics packaging company Logoplaste (approved
Aug. 26)
NEW LISTINGS
-- U.S. private investment firm Lindsay Goldberg to acquire
Austria-based Schur Flexibles Group, a manufacturer of flexible
packaging products (notified Aug. 25/deadline Sept.
29/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
AUG 30
-- Polish chemicals company Synthos to acquire
Swiss-based chemicals group Ineos' expandable polystyrene
business INEOS Styrenics (notified July 25/deadline Aug. 30)
SEPT 8
-- CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd and Vimpelcom
to merge their Italian mobile operations (notified Feb.
5/deadline extended to Sept. 8 from Aug 18)
SEPT 9
-- Commodities trader Archer Daniels Midland Co and
Singaporean palm oil processor Wilmar International Ltd
to acquire joint control of Olenex joint venture
(notified Aug. 4/deadline Sept. 9)
-- Investment fund Partners Group to acquire real estate
services provider Foncia Holding and its subsidiaries (notified
July 4/deadline Aug. 9/simplified)
SEPT 12
-- South African furniture and household goods retailer
Steinhoff International to acquire British retailer
Poundland (notified Aug. 5/deadline Sept. 12/simplified)
-- French carmaker Groupe PSA subsidiary
Automobiles Citroën SA and Spanish management services provider
Estacionamientos y servicios, S.A.U. to set up a car sharing
joint venture (notified Aug. 5/deadline Sept. 12/simplified)
-- Investment fund OpenGate Capital to acquire Belgian
materials group Umicore's zinc chemicals business
(notified Aug. 5/deadline Sept. 12/simplified)
SEPT 14
-- Private equity firm First Reserve to acquire UK service
provider Morrison Utility Services (notified Aug. 9/deadline
Sept. 14/simplified)
-- Investment company Cerberus to acquire control of French
financial companies GE Money Bank SCA, Sorefi SCA,
Somafi-Soguafi SCA and General Electric Financement Pacifique
(notified Aug. 9/Sept. 14/simplified)
SEPT 15
-- Private investment company Ardian to acquire joint
control of fibre product producer Kemide and its subsidiary
Kermel (notified Aug. 10/deadline Sept. 15/simplified)
SEPT 16
-- Dutch infrastructure fund DIF and French utility EDF
to acquire German gas grid Thyssengas (notified Aug.
11/deadline Sept. 16)
SEPT 19
--French oil and gas major Total to take over
Lampiris, Belgium's third-largest natural gas and renewable
power vendor (notified Aug. 12/deadline Sept. 19)
--Canon Inc to acquire Toshiba Corp's
medical equipment unit (notified Aug. 12/deadline Sept. 19)
--A division of Chinese aviation and shipping conglomerate
HNA Group to buy U.S-based Carlson Hotels Inc, owner
of the Radisson hotel chain (notified Aug. 12/deadline Sept. 19)
SEPT 20
-- Impulsora Del Desarrollo Y El Empleo En America Latina,
S.A.B. De C.V., CPPIB and Ontario teachers' pension plan create
strategic partnership to invest in infrastructure assets in
Mexico (notified Aug. 16/deadline Sept. 20/simplified)
-- China's HNA Group to acquire Swiss airline catering firm
Gategroup (notified Aug. 16/deadline Sept. 20)
-- Agricultural commodities trader Bunge to acquire
majority stake in German company Walter Rau (notified Aug.
16/deadline Sept. 20/simplified)
SEPT 21
-- Computer Sciences Corporation to merge with Hewlett
Packard Enterprise's information technology services segment.
(notified Aug.18/eadline Sept.21/simplified)
SEPT 22
-- Verlinvest and China Resources Co. to acquire joint
control over Resources Verlinvest Health Investment.
(notified Aug.18/deadline Sept.22/simplified)
-- Czech investor EPH and private equity group PPF
Investments to buy from Sweden's stale-owned utility Vattenfall
lignite mines and power plants in Germany - Vattenfall
Mining and Vattenfall Generation. (notified Aug.18/deadline
Sept.22)
SEPT 23
-- Swiss bank PostFinance and infrastructure group
SIX to acquire joint control of a new mobile payment system
Twint. (notified Aug.19/deadline Sept.23/simplified)
-- Allergan to sell its Anda distribution business
to Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries. (notified
Aug. 19/deadline Sept. 23/simplified)
-- Buyout firm Hellman & Friedman, Permira Advisers and
Technology Crossover Ventures buy stake in Genesys, a U.S.
provider of call centre software. (notified Aug.19/deadline
Sept.23/simplified)
-- Triton Group to acquire sole control over Stromboli,
holding entity of Flakt Woods. (notified Aug.19/deadline
Sept.23)
-- FIH Mobile to buy from Microsoft Mobile Vietnam and other
assets from Microsoft Mobile. (notified Aug.19/deadline
Sept.23)
-- Valeo and Siemens to set up 50/50 joint
venture. (notified Aug.19/deadline Sept.23/simplified)
SEPT 28
-- Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange
plan to merge to create the world's largest exchange
(notified Aug. 24/deadline Sept. 28)
-- Britain's Centrica to acquire Danish energy
management company Neas Engergy (notified Aug. 24/deadline Sept.
28)
SEPT 29
-- U.S. private investment firm Lindsay Goldberg to acquire
Austria-based Schur Flexibles Group, a manufacturer of flexible
packaging products (notified Aug. 25/deadline Sept.
29/simplified)
OCT 24
-- U.S. rail equipment maker Wabtec Corp to acquire
French peer Faiveley Transport SA (notified April
4/deadline Oct. 24/commitments offered July 25)
DEC 20
-- U.S. chemicals company Dow Chemical to merge with
DuPont (notified June 22/deadline extended to Dec. 20
from Aug. 11 after the European Commission opened an in-depth
investigation)
SUSPENDED
-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes
in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas
utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until
they are approved.
(Compiled by Brussels Newsroom)