BRUSSELS, Sept 26 The following are mergers
under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the
EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- Triton Group to acquire sole control over Stromboli,
holding entity of Flakt Woods (approved Sept. 23)
NEW LISTINGS
-- Chinese state-owned company China National Chemical Corp
(ChemChina) to acquire Swiss pesticides and seeds
group Syngenta (notified Sept. 23/deadline Oct. 28)
-- Marítima del Mediterráneo S.A.U (Marmedsa), which is
owned by investment fund IIF International Holding, and vehicle
transport company United European Car Carriers Unipessoal (UECC)
to jointly acquire United European Car Carriers Iberica
(notified Sept. 22/deadline Oct. 27/simplified)
-- Dutch staffing company Randstad to acquire U.S.
peer Monster Worldwide (notified Sept. 21/deadline Oct.
26)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
SEPT 28
-- Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange
plan to merge (notified Aug. 24/deadline Sept. 28)
OCT 5
-- Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor Co Ltd to acquire
Japanese peer Mitsubishi Motors Corp (notified Aug.
31/deadline Oct. 5)
OCT 6
-- U.S. electric component distributor Avnet to
acquire British Raspberry Pi mini-computer maker Premier Farnell
(notified Sept. 1/deadline Oct. 6)
OCT 7
-- Meat processing company ABP Food Group to acquire a 50
percent stake in Irish beef producer Slaney Food (notified Sept.
2/deadline Oct. 7)
-- Swedish telecoms operator Tele2 to acquire Danish peer
TDC's Swedish subsidiary TDC Sverige AB (notified Sept.
2/deadline Oct. 7)
OCT 10
-- German cement producers Heidelbergcement and
Schwenk to jointly acquire Mexican peer Cemex's
Croatian unit (notified Sept. 5/deadline Oct. 10)
OCT 12
-- U.S. laser tools and systems maker Coherent to
acquire laser developer and manufacturer Rofin-Sinar
Technologies (notified Sept. 7/deadline Oct. 12)
-- China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) to
acquire crop protection maker Adama Agricultural Solutions from
Israel's Discount Investment Corp (notified Sept.
Sept. 7/deadline Oct. 12/simplified)
-- UK property developer Segro and Canada's Public
Sector Pension Investment Board to jointly acquire a Polish
logistics unit (notified Sept. 7/deadline Oct. 12/simplified)
-- French jewellery retailer Thom S.A.S., which is owned by
private equity firm Bridgepoint Group Ltd, to acquire Italian
peer Stroili Oro S.p.A. (notified Sept. 7/deadline Oct.
12/simplified)
OCT 13
-- Private equity firm BC Partners to acquire
plastic products maker Keter and holding company Jardin
(notified Sept. 8/deadline Oct. 13/simplified)
-- Singaporean palm oil processor Wilmar to
acquire commodity trader Bunge Ltd's stake in a
Vietnamese oilseed crushing business (notified Sept. 8/deadline
Oct. 13/simplified)
OCT 14
-- Private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice and Austrian
holding company WM Holding to jointly acquire French furniture
retailer Deconneubles Partners SAS (BUT)(notified Sept.
9/deadline Oct. 14/simplified)
-- Chinese household appliances company Midea Group
to acquire German industrial robot maker Kuka
(notified Sept. 9/deadline Oct. 14/simplified)
-- Private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice and Austrian
holding company WM Holding to jointly acquire French furniture
retailer Decomeubles Partners SAS (notified Sept. 9/deadline
Oct. 14/simplified)
-- French minerals company Imerys to acquire
alumina producer Alteo ARC and Alufin GmbH Tabularoxid from
Alteo Holding SAS(notified Sept. 9/deadline Oct. 14)
-- Indonesian waste management company GLM, Singaporean
industrial company Multico, Japanese chemical producer Toray
Group and Japense trading company Toyota Tsusho Corp to set up a
joint venture (notified Sept. 9/deadline Oct. 14/simplified)
OCT 17
-- Belgian wind energy producer Eneco Wind Belgium NV and
Belgian peer Elicio NV to set up a joint venture (notified Sept.
12/deadline Oct. 17/simplified)
OCT 18
-- Australian logistics company Brambles and First
Reserve Management L.P. to set up a joint venture (notified
Sept. 13/deadline Oct. 18/simplified)
-- Beijing Jianguang Asset Management Co Ltd to acquire
chipmaker NXP Semiconductors' standard products
business unit Nexperia (notified Sept. 13/deadline Oct.
18/simplified)
OCT 20
-- U.S. pulp and paper company International Paper Co
to acquire Weyerhaeuser's pulp business (notified Sept.
15/deadline Oct. 20)
-- Private equity firms Blackstone and New Mountain
Capital to jointly acquire software provider Ida Software
(notified Sept. 15/deadline Oct. 20/simplified)
-- Private equity firms Advent International and Thomas H.
Lee Partners to jointly acquire pharmaceutical services provider
InVentiv (notified Sept. 15/deadline Oct. 20/simplified)
OCT 21
-- Aeroporti di Roma subsidiary Atlantia and French energy
company EDF to jointly acquire airport operator Societe
Aeroports de la Cote d'Azur (ACA) (notified Sept. 16/deadline
Oct. 21/simplified)
-- Private equity firm Cinven to acquire Italian
insurer Old Mutual Wealth Italy (notified Sept. 16/deadline Oct.
21/simplified)
-- German tourism company TUI AG to acquire French
peer Transat France's French and Greek tour operating
units (notified Sept. 16/deadline Oct. 21)
OCT 24
-- German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim to acquire French
peer Sanofi's animal health business (notified Sept.
19/deadline Oct. 24)
-- U.S. rail equipment maker Wabtec Corp to acquire
French peer Faiveley Transport SA (notified April
4/deadline Oct. 24/commitments offered July 25)
OCT 26
-- Japanese company Marubeni Corp, Japanese gas
company Toho Gas and Portuguese energy company Galp
Energia to jointly acquire gas distributor GGND which
is now solely owned by Galp Energia (notified Sept. 21/deadline
Oct. 26/simplified)
-- German insurer Talanx and UK investment group
Aberdeen Asset Management to jointly acquire Portuguese
developer Escala Vila Franca and Portuguese parking operator PNH
Parque (notified Sept. 21/deadline Oct. 26/simplified)
SUSPENDED
-- U.S. chemicals company Dow Chemical to merge with
DuPont (notified June 22/deadline suspended after
companies failed to provide key information)
-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes
in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas
utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until
they are approved.
(Compiled by Foo Yun Chee)