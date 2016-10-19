BRUSSELS Oct 19 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

-- Iberian companies Maritima del Mediterraneo (MARMEDSA) and United European Car Carriers Unipessoal (UECC) to jointly acquire Spanish terminal operator United European Car Carriers Ibérica (approved Oct. 18)

NEW LISTINGS

-- French investment firm Ardian to acquire German car parts maker Weber Automotive (notified Oct. 17/deadline Nov. 23/simplified)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

-- German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim to acquire French peer Sanofi's animal health business (notified Sept. 19/deadline extended to Nov. X from Oct. 24 )

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

OCT 20

-- U.S. pulp and paper company International Paper Co to acquire Weyerhaeuser's pulp business (notified Sept. 15/deadline Oct. 20)

OCT 21

-- German tourism company TUI AG to acquire French peer Transat France's French and Greek tour operating units (notified Sept. 16/deadline Oct. 21)

OCT 26

-- U.S. laser tools and systems maker Coherent to acquire laser developer and manufacturer Rofin-Sinar Technologies (notified Sept. 7/deadline extended to Oct. 26 from Oct. 12 after the companies offered concessions)

-- Dutch staffing company Randstad to acquire U.S. peer Monster Worldwide (notified Sept. 21/deadline Oct. 26)

OCT 28

-- French minerals company Imerys to acquire alumina producer Alteo ARC and Alufin GmbH Tabularoxid from Alteo Holding SAS (notified Sept. 9/deadline extended to Oct. 28 from Oct. 14 after the companies offered concessions)

-- Chinese state-owned company China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) to acquire Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta (notified Sept. 23/deadline Oct. 28)

OCT 31

-- Dutch paint and coatings maker Akzo Nobel to acquire Germany chemical company BASF's industrial coasting business (notified Sept. 26/deadline Oct. 31)

NOV 3

-- Private equity firm CVC and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to jointly acquire U.S. specialty pet retailer Petco Holdings (notified Sept. 27/deadline Nov. 3/simplified)

-- Alliance Automotive Group to acquire auto distributor FPS Distributor (notified Sept. 27/deadline Nov. 3)

-- German furniture and household goods retailer Steinhoff International and its peer Grupo Pikolin to jointly acquire Belgian furniture wholesaler Cofel (notified Sept. 27/deadline Nov. 3/simplified)

NOV 4

-- French chemicals company Arkema to acquire sealants and adhesives maker Den Braven (notified Sept. 28/deadline Nov. 4)

NOV 7

-- Private equity firm Apollo Global Management to acquire U.S. cloud services provider Rackspace Hosting (notified Sept. 29/Nov. 7/simplified)

-- Private equity firm Axcel IV, Danish pension fund PFA Pension and three other pension funds PKA to jointly acquire Danish ship financing company DSF (notified Sept. 29/deadline Nov. 7/simplified)

-- Air transport services provider HNA Aviation to acquire German aircraft maintenance services provider SR Technics (notified Sept. 29/deadline NOv. 7/simplified)

-- German carmaker Daimler to acquire Dutch company Athlon Car Lease International (notified Sept. 29/deadline Nov. 7/simplified)

NOV 9

-- German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd to merge with Kuwait-based United Arab Shipping Co (notified Oct. 3/deadline Nov. 9)

-- U.S. medical devices maker Abbott Laboratories to acquire U.S. peer St Jude (notified Oct. 3/deadline Nov. 9)

NOV 11

-- Private investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice to acquire medical home care equipment maker Drive Devilbiss Healthcare (notified Oct. 5/deadline Nov. 11/simplified)

NOV 14

-- Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to acquire a 39.99 percent stake in Glencore Agriculture Ltd from mining company Glencore (notified Oct. 6/deadline Nov. 14/simplified)

NOV 15

-- French drugmaker Sanofi unit Sanofi Pasteur SA to acquire sole control of some human vaccines and immunoglobulins which it now jointly owns with U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co (notified Oct. 7/deadline Nov. 15/simplified)

-- Buyout firm Carlyle to acquire a minority stake in German clinic chain Schoen Klinik (notified Oct. 7/deadline Nov. 15)

NOV 16

-- Optima Bidco (Jersey) Ltd, the parent of petrol station operator Euro Garages, to acquire petrol station and convenience store operator EFR Group B.V. (notified Oct. 10/deadline Nov. 16/simplified)

-- French car parts supplier Valeo to acquire German clutch maker FTE Group (notified Oct. 10/deadline Nov. 16)

NOV 17

-- Platinum Equity Group to acquire power and infrastructure management products provider Emerson Network Power Business (notified Oct. 11/Nov. 17/simplified)

-- Private equity firm Naxicap to acquire German personnel services provider TimePartner (notified Oct. 11/deadline Nov. 17/simplified)

NOV 18

-- Swiss hotel services provider Kuoni GTA to acquire hotel distribution and destination management provider MTS Globe (notified Oct. 12/deadline Nov. 18)

NOV 21

-- German supermarket chain Metro to acquire French food service delivery company Colruyt France SAS (notified Oct. 13/deadline Nov. 21/simplified)

NOV 22

-- U.S. oil services company FMC Technologies to merge with French oil services company Technip (notified Oct. 14/deadline Nov. 22)

-- U.S. software company Microsoft to acquire social network LinkedIn (notified Oct. 14/deadline Nov. 22)

-- French household equipment maker Groupe SEB to acquire German peer WMF from private equity firm KKR (notified Oct. 14/deadline Nov. 22)

FEB 6

-- U.S. chemicals company Dow Chemical to merge with DuPont (notified June 22/deadline Feb. 6)

FEB 13

-- Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange plan to merge (notified Aug. 24/deadline extended to Feb. 13 from Sept. 28 after the European Commission opened an in-depth investigation)

FEB 23

-- German cement producers Heidelbergcement and Schwenk to jointly acquire Mexican peer Cemex's Croatian unit (notified Sept. 5/deadline extended to Feb. 23 from Oct. 10 after the European Commission opened an in-depth investigation)

SUSPENDED

-- Azerbaijan's state energy company SOCAR to buy stakes in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until they are approved. (Compiled by Foo Yun Chee)