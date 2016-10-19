BRUSSELS Oct 19 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- Iberian companies Maritima del Mediterraneo (MARMEDSA)
and United European Car Carriers Unipessoal (UECC) to jointly
acquire Spanish terminal operator United European Car Carriers
Ibérica (approved Oct. 18)
NEW LISTINGS
-- French investment firm Ardian to acquire German car parts
maker Weber Automotive (notified Oct. 17/deadline Nov.
23/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
-- German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim to acquire French
peer Sanofi's animal health business (notified Sept.
19/deadline extended to Nov. X from Oct. 24 )
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
OCT 20
-- U.S. pulp and paper company International Paper Co
to acquire Weyerhaeuser's pulp business (notified Sept.
15/deadline Oct. 20)
OCT 21
-- German tourism company TUI AG to acquire French
peer Transat France's French and Greek tour operating
units (notified Sept. 16/deadline Oct. 21)
OCT 26
-- U.S. laser tools and systems maker Coherent to
acquire laser developer and manufacturer Rofin-Sinar
Technologies (notified Sept. 7/deadline extended to
Oct. 26 from Oct. 12 after the companies offered concessions)
-- Dutch staffing company Randstad to acquire U.S.
peer Monster Worldwide (notified Sept. 21/deadline Oct.
26)
OCT 28
-- French minerals company Imerys to acquire
alumina producer Alteo ARC and Alufin GmbH Tabularoxid from
Alteo Holding SAS (notified Sept. 9/deadline extended to Oct. 28
from Oct. 14 after the companies offered concessions)
-- Chinese state-owned company China National Chemical Corp
(ChemChina) to acquire Swiss pesticides and seeds
group Syngenta (notified Sept. 23/deadline Oct. 28)
OCT 31
-- Dutch paint and coatings maker Akzo Nobel to
acquire Germany chemical company BASF's industrial
coasting business (notified Sept. 26/deadline Oct. 31)
NOV 3
-- Private equity firm CVC and the Canada Pension
Plan Investment Board to jointly acquire U.S. specialty pet
retailer Petco Holdings (notified Sept. 27/deadline
Nov. 3/simplified)
-- Alliance Automotive Group to acquire auto distributor FPS
Distributor (notified Sept. 27/deadline Nov. 3)
-- German furniture and household goods retailer Steinhoff
International and its peer Grupo Pikolin to jointly
acquire Belgian furniture wholesaler Cofel (notified Sept.
27/deadline Nov. 3/simplified)
NOV 4
-- French chemicals company Arkema to acquire
sealants and adhesives maker Den Braven (notified Sept.
28/deadline Nov. 4)
NOV 7
-- Private equity firm Apollo Global Management to
acquire U.S. cloud services provider Rackspace Hosting
(notified Sept. 29/Nov. 7/simplified)
-- Private equity firm Axcel IV, Danish pension fund PFA
Pension and three other pension funds PKA to jointly acquire
Danish ship financing company DSF (notified Sept. 29/deadline
Nov. 7/simplified)
-- Air transport services provider HNA Aviation to acquire
German aircraft maintenance services provider SR Technics
(notified Sept. 29/deadline NOv. 7/simplified)
-- German carmaker Daimler to acquire Dutch
company Athlon Car Lease International (notified
Sept. 29/deadline Nov. 7/simplified)
NOV 9
-- German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd to merge
with Kuwait-based United Arab Shipping Co (notified Oct.
3/deadline Nov. 9)
-- U.S. medical devices maker Abbott Laboratories to
acquire U.S. peer St Jude (notified Oct. 3/deadline Nov.
9)
NOV 11
-- Private investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice to
acquire medical home care equipment maker Drive Devilbiss
Healthcare (notified Oct. 5/deadline Nov. 11/simplified)
NOV 14
-- Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to acquire a 39.99
percent stake in Glencore Agriculture Ltd from mining company
Glencore (notified Oct. 6/deadline Nov. 14/simplified)
NOV 15
-- French drugmaker Sanofi unit Sanofi Pasteur SA
to acquire sole control of some human vaccines and
immunoglobulins which it now jointly owns with U.S. drugmaker
Merck & Co (notified Oct. 7/deadline Nov. 15/simplified)
-- Buyout firm Carlyle to acquire a minority stake in
German clinic chain Schoen Klinik (notified Oct. 7/deadline Nov.
15)
NOV 16
-- Optima Bidco (Jersey) Ltd, the parent of petrol station
operator Euro Garages, to acquire petrol station and convenience
store operator EFR Group B.V. (notified Oct. 10/deadline Nov.
16/simplified)
-- French car parts supplier Valeo to acquire
German clutch maker FTE Group (notified Oct. 10/deadline Nov.
16)
NOV 17
-- Platinum Equity Group to acquire power and infrastructure
management products provider Emerson Network Power Business
(notified Oct. 11/Nov. 17/simplified)
-- Private equity firm Naxicap to acquire German personnel
services provider TimePartner (notified Oct. 11/deadline Nov.
17/simplified)
NOV 18
-- Swiss hotel services provider Kuoni GTA to
acquire hotel distribution and destination management provider
MTS Globe (notified Oct. 12/deadline Nov. 18)
NOV 21
-- German supermarket chain Metro to acquire
French food service delivery company Colruyt France SAS
(notified Oct. 13/deadline Nov. 21/simplified)
NOV 22
-- U.S. oil services company FMC Technologies to
merge with French oil services company Technip
(notified Oct. 14/deadline Nov. 22)
-- U.S. software company Microsoft to acquire
social network LinkedIn (notified Oct. 14/deadline Nov.
22)
-- French household equipment maker Groupe SEB to
acquire German peer WMF from private equity firm KKR
(notified Oct. 14/deadline Nov. 22)
FEB 6
-- U.S. chemicals company Dow Chemical to merge with
DuPont (notified June 22/deadline Feb. 6)
FEB 13
-- Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange
plan to merge (notified Aug. 24/deadline extended to
Feb. 13 from Sept. 28 after the European Commission opened an
in-depth investigation)
FEB 23
-- German cement producers Heidelbergcement and
Schwenk to jointly acquire Mexican peer Cemex's
Croatian unit (notified Sept. 5/deadline extended to Feb. 23
from Oct. 10 after the European Commission opened an in-depth
investigation)
SUSPENDED
-- Azerbaijan's state energy company SOCAR to buy stakes in
Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas
utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until
they are approved.
(Compiled by Foo Yun Chee)