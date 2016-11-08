BRUSSELS Nov 8 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
None
NEW LISTINGS
-- Private equity firm Nordic Capital and a group of
investors to jointly acquire Swedish online bank Nordnet
(notified Nov. 4/deadline Dec. 9/simplified)
-- French tire maker Michelin and Limagrain, which
is part of holding company and seed producer vilmorein & Cie, to
jointly acquire French engineering company Exotic Systems
(notified Nov. 4/deadline Dec. 9/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
NOV 9
-- German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim to acquire French
peer Sanofi's animal health business (notified Sept.
19/deadline extended to Nov. 9 from Oct. 24 )
NOV 15
-- Buyout firm Carlyle to acquire a minority stake in
German clinic chain Schoen Klinik (notified Oct. 7/deadline Nov.
15)
NOV 16
-- French car parts supplier Valeo to acquire
German clutch maker FTE Group (notified Oct. 10/deadline Nov.
16)
NOV 17
-- Private equity firm Naxicap to acquire German personnel
services provider TimePartner (notified Oct. 11/deadline Nov.
17/simplified)
NOV 18
-- Swiss hotel services provider Kuoni GTA to
acquire hotel distribution and destination management provider
MTS Globe (notified Oct. 12/deadline Nov. 18)
NOV 21
-- German supermarket chain Metro to acquire
French food service delivery company Colruyt France SAS
(notified Oct. 13/deadline Nov. 21/simplified)
NOV 22
-- Diamond Offshore Wind Holdings, which is part of Japan's
Mitsubishi Corp, Eneco Holding NV unit Eneco
Wind Belgium and Elicio subsidiary and Belgian wind farm
producer ELNU to jointly acquire wind farm operator Norther NV
(notified Oct. 14/deadline Nov. 22/simplified)
-- U.S. oil services company FMC Technologies to
merge with French oil services company Technip
(notified Oct. 14/deadline Nov. 22)
-- U.S. software company Microsoft to acquire
social network LinkedIn (notified Oct. 14/deadline Nov.
22)
-- French household equipment maker Groupe SEB to
acquire German peer WMF from private equity firm KKR
(notified Oct. 14/deadline Nov. 22)
NOV 23
-- U.S. medical devices maker Abbott Laboratories to
acquire U.S. peer St Jude (notified Oct. 3/deadline
extended to Nov. 23 from Nov. 9 after the companies offered
concessions)
-- German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd to merge
with Kuwait-based United Arab Shipping Co (notified Oct.
3/deadline extended to Nov. 23 from Nov. 9 after the companies
offered concessions)
-- French investment firm Ardian to acquire German car parts
maker Weber Automotive (notified Oct. 17/deadline Nov.
23/simplified
NOV 25
-- Cinema chain AMC UK, which is a unit of U.S. company AMC
Entertainment Holdings Inc, which in turn is owned by
China's Dalian Wanda Group, to acquire Odeon and UCI Cinemas
Holdings Ltd from Terra Firma Investments (notified Oct.
19/deadline Nov. 25/simplified)
NOV 29
-- Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and real estate
developer Hammerson to acquire joint control of UK shopping
centre Grand Central, which is now solely owned by Hammerson
(notified Oct. 21/deadline Nov. 29/simplified)
NOV 30
-- Abu Dhabi company International Petroleum Investment
Company P.J.S.C. (IPIC) and Mubadala Development Co P.J.S.C. to
merge (notified Oct. 24/deadline Nov. 30/simplified)
DEC 2
-- French group Danone to acquire U.S. organic
foods producer WhiteWave Foods Co (notified Oct.
26/deadline Dec. 2)
-- U.S. chemicals group Riechhold and Black
Diamond Capital to acquire Italian polymers maker Polynt
which is owned by Italian private equity group
Investindustrial (notified Oct. 26/deadline Dec. 2)
DEC 5
-- ArcelorMittal CLN Distribuzione Italia S.r.l., which is a
joint venture between steelmaker ArcelorMittal and the
CLN Group, to jointly acquire newly set up company Acierplus
(notified Oct. 27/deadline Dec. 5/simplified)
DEC 6
-- French state-controlled post office La Poste's
freight delivery services unit Geopost and holding company
Corfin 14 to jointly acquire parcel and freight delivery company
BRT (notified Oct. 28/deadline Dec. 6/simplified)
DEC 7
-- Dutch private equity firm SHV Holdings N.V. to acquire
home and garden building materials producer Deli Home and Garden
(notified Oct. 31/deadline Dec. 7/simplified)
DEC 8
-- Chinese aviation and shipping group HNA Group to acquire
a stake in Air France-KLM's catering business Servair
(notified Nov. 3/deadline Dec. 8)
FEB 13
-- Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange
plan to merge (notified Aug. 24/deadline extended to
March 6 from Feb. 13 after the companies asked for more time)
FEB 23
-- German cement producers Heidelbergcement and
Schwenk to jointly acquire Mexican peer Cemex's
Croatian unit (notified Sept. 5/deadline extended to Feb. 23
from Oct. 10 after the European Commission opened an in-depth
investigation)
MARCH 15
-- Chinese state-owned company China National Chemical Corp
(ChemChina) to acquire Swiss pesticides and seeds
group Syngenta (notified Sept. 23/deadline extended to
March 15 from Oct. 28 after the European Commission opened an
in-depth investigation)
SUSPENDED
-- U.S. chemicals company Dow Chemical to merge with
DuPont (notified June 22/deadline suspended on Oct. 13)
-- Azerbaijan's state energy company SOCAR to buy stakes in
Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas
utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until
they are approved.
