BRUSSELS Nov 21 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
None
NEW LISTINGS
-- Asset management company The Carlyle Group to
acquire German public holding company KAP-Beteiligungs AG
(notified Nov. 18/deadline Dec. 23/simplified)
-- Investment company Aurelius Group to acquire U.S. office
supplies retailer Office Depot's European operations
(notified Nov. 18/deadline Dec. 23/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
-- German supermarket chain Metro to acquire
French food service delivery company Colruyt France SAS
(notified Oct. 13/deadline Nov. 21/simplified/withdrawn Nov. 3)
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
NOV 22
-- U.S. oil services company FMC Technologies to
merge with French oil services company Technip
(notified Oct. 14/deadline Nov. 22)
-- French household equipment maker Groupe SEB to
acquire German peer WMF from private equity firm KKR
(notified Oct. 14/deadline Nov. 22)
NOV 23
-- U.S. medical devices maker Abbott Laboratories to
acquire U.S. peer St Jude (notified Oct. 3/deadline
extended to Nov. 23 from Nov. 9 after the companies offered
concessions)
-- German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd to merge
with Kuwait-based United Arab Shipping Co (notified Oct.
3/deadline extended to Nov. 23 from Nov. 9 after the companies
offered concessions)
NOV 30
-- French car parts supplier Valeo to acquire
German clutch maker FTE Group (notified Oct. 10/deadline
extended to Nov. 30 from Nov. 16 after Valeo offered
concessions)
DEC 2
-- French group Danone to acquire U.S. organic
foods producer WhiteWave Foods Co (notified Oct.
26/deadline Dec. 2)
-- U.S. chemicals group Riechhold and Black
Diamond Capital to acquire Italian polymers maker Polynt
which is owned by Italian private equity group
Investindustrial (notified Oct. 26/deadline Dec. 2)
DEC 5
-- ArcelorMittal CLN Distribuzione Italia S.r.l., which is a
joint venture between steelmaker ArcelorMittal and the
CLN Group, to jointly acquire newly set up company Acierplus
(notified Oct. 27/deadline Dec. 5/simplified)
DEC 6
-- French state-controlled post office La Poste's
freight delivery services unit Geopost and holding company
Corfin 14 to jointly acquire parcel and freight delivery company
BRT (notified Oct. 28/deadline Dec. 6/simplified)
-- U.S. software company Microsoft to acquire
social network LinkedIn (notified Oct. 14/deadline
extended to Dec. 6 from Nov. 22 after concessions offered)
DEC 7
-- Dutch private equity firm SHV Holdings N.V. to acquire
home and garden building materials producer Deli Home and Garden
(notified Oct. 31/deadline Dec. 7/simplified)
DEC 8
-- Chinese aviation and shipping group HNA Group to acquire
a stake in Air France-KLM's catering business Servair
(notified Nov. 3/deadline Dec. 8)
-- U.S. private equity firm Towerbrook Capital Partners to
acquire Dutch company Van Dijk Educatie Beheer B.V. (notified
Nov. 3/deadline Dec. 8/simplified)
DEC 9
-- Private equity firm Nordic Capital and a group of
investors to jointly acquire Swedish online bank Nordnet
(notified Nov. 4/deadline Dec. 9/simplified)
-- French tire maker Michelin and Limagrain, which
is part of holding company and seed producer vilmorein & Cie, to
jointly acquire French engineering company Exotic Systems
(notified Nov. 4/deadline Dec. 9/simplified)
DEC 13
-- Investment company Egeria Industrials to acquire
packaging maker Clondalkin Industries (notified Nov.
8/deadline Dec. 13/simplified)
-- Japanese company Nidec Corp to acquire U.S.
factory automation equipment maker Emerson Electric's
motors and electric power division (notified Nov. 8/deadline
Dec. 13/simplified)
-- NEC Corp and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp
to jointly acquire Japanese joint venture Brees Corp
(notified Nov. 8/deadline Dec. 13/simplified)
-- Swedish lender Nordea Bank and Norwegian
financial group DNB Bank ASA to jointly acquire
Swedish technology company Relacom Management (notified Nov.
8/deadline Dec. 13/simplified)
-- French insurer Axa and Danish public pension
fund Arbejdsmarkedets Tillagspension to jointly acquire a Dutch
hotel (notified Nov. 8/deadline Dec. 13/simplified)
DEC 14
-- Chinese industrial group Northeast Industries Group Co
Lt, which is controlled by Chinese conglomerate North Industries
Group Corp (Norinco), to acquire Delphi's
mechatronics business (notified Nov. 9/deadline Dec.
14/simplified)
-- Portuguese transport infrastructure company Brisa
and Spanish retailer Areas, which manages concession
spaces in transport hubs, will create joint venture BAS to take
over food activities in designated service areas in
Portugal(notified Nov. 9/deadline Dec. 14/simplified)
DEC 15
-- Italian utility Enel to acquire Italian
fibre-optic company Metroweb which will merge with Enel Open
Fiber, a joint venture with Italian state lender Cassa Depositi
e Prestiti (CDP) (notified Nov. 10/deadline Dec. 15/simplified)
DEC 16
-- French naval defence company DCNS and French fund SPI to
take joint control of DCNS Energies (notified Nov. 11/deadline
Dec. 16/simplified)
-- French companies Engie Futures Energies, Omnes
Capital and Predica Prevoyance Dialogue du Credit Agricole to
jointly control French wind farm company Maia Eolis, previously
controlled exclusively by Engie Futures Energies (notified Nov.
11/deadline Dec. 16/simplified)
DEC 19
-- Germany's Deutsche Post AG to acquire UK
postal operator UK Mail Group (notified Nov. 14/deadline
Dec. 19/simplified)
DEC 20
-- UK retail property developer Hammerson and Irish
life insurance and pension company Irish Life
Assurance to jointly acquire Ilac Shopping Centre in
Dublin (notified 15/deadline Dec. 20/simplified)
DEC 21
-- Irish technology distribution company Exertis, which is
part of DCC PLC, to acquire UK data-storage company
Hammer (notified Nov. 16/deadline Dec. 21)
-- Spanish publisher Grupo Planeta and Italian publisher De
Agostini Libri to form joint venture publishing company DeA
Planeta Libri in Italy (notified Nov. 16/deadline Dec.
21/simplified)
-- Funds managed by U.S. asset management company Bain
Capital to acquire U.S. automotive business services provider
MSX International (notified Nov. 16/deadline Dec.
21/simplified)
DEC 22
-- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Services (HPES), IT services
business of Hewlett Packard Enterprises, to acquire U.S.
IT services group Computer Sciences Corp. Deal
previously approved as CSC buying Hew Packard Enterprise
Services on Sept. 19 (notified Nov. 17/deadline Dec.
22/simplified)
-- Coca Cola Company to buy 50 percent stake in
Lithuanian mineral water producer Neptuno Vandenys from Coca
Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (notified Nov. 17/deadline
Dec. 22)
-- Verizon Communications to acquire U.S. internet
company Yahoo (notified Nov. 17/deadline Dec. 22)
FEB 13
-- Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange
plan to merge (notified Aug. 24/deadline extended to
March 6 from Feb. 13 after the companies asked for more time)
FEB 23
-- German cement producers Heidelbergcement and
Schwenk to jointly acquire Mexican peer Cemex's
Croatian unit (notified Sept. 5/deadline extended to Feb. 23
from Oct. 10 after the European Commission opened an in-depth
investigation)
FEB 28
-- U.S. chemicals company Dow Chemical to merge with
DuPont (notified June 22/deadline Feb. 28)
MARCH 29
-- Chinese state-owned company China National Chemical Corp
(ChemChina) to acquire Swiss pesticides and seeds
group Syngenta (notified Sept. 23/deadline March 29)
SUSPENDED
-- Azerbaijan's state energy company SOCAR to buy stakes in
Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas
utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until
they are approved.
