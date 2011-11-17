BRUSSELS Nov 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS:

-- U.S. agribusiness company Cargill to acquire KoroFrance, the holding company of Dutch animal feed maker Provimi from private equity firm Permira (approved Nov. 17)

-- French power and transport engineering group Alstom and Bouygues subsidiaries Bouygues Immobilier and Exprim SAS to form a joint venture (approved Nov. 15)

NEW LISTINGS:

-- Waterland Private Equity Investments B.V. and investment vehicle Alychlo to acquire joint control of Belgian health products distributor Omega Pharma (notified Nov. 9/deadline Dec. 14)

-- Dutch private equity firm NPM Capital, which is a subsidiary of Dutch holding company SHV Holdings N.V., and British private equity firm Lion Capital LLP to acquire joint control of frozen snacks producer Buitenfood and Ad van Geloven Holding (notified Nov. 16/deadline Dec. 21)

-- German car maker Volkswagen to acquire control of Polish car distributors KPI Polska, Skoda Auto Polska and the financing and insurance business of Volkswagen Bank Polska S.A. and Volkswagen Leasing Polska Sp. Z o.o. (notified Nov. 14/deadline Dec. 19)

-- Italian state-owned Cassa Depositi e Prestiti to acquire Italian oil and gas group Eni's gas transport pipeline which is now jointly controlled by Austrian energy company OMV and Eni(notified Nov. 14/deadline Dec. 19/simplified)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES:

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

NOV 23

-- Dutch conglomerate Philips Electronics NV to acquire Spanish lighting product company Indal (notified Oct. 17/deadline Nov. 23)

NOV 30

-- France's Vendome Commerces, which is a subsidiary of French insurance group AXA, and French state bank Caisse des Depots et Consignations to acquire a department store in Toulon (notified Oct. 24/deadline Nov. 30/simplified)

-- U.S. technology company Western Digital Corp to acquire Hitachi's hard disk drive business (notified April 20/deadline extended for the fourth time to Nov. 30 from Nov. 9 after Western Digital offered remedies)

-- U.S. conglomerate General Electric, Russian energy producer and importer Inter Rao Ues and Russian engine maker United Engine Corporation to set up a joint venture (notified Sept. 30/deadline Nov 9/simplified)

DEC 2

-- Private equity firms Carlyle and Hellman & Friedman to set up a pharmaceutical research joint venture (notified Oct. 26/deadline Dec. 2/simplified)

-- Steelmaker ArcelorMittal's Dutch unit to acquire seaport terminal services company ATIC Services (notified Oct. 26/deadline Dec. 2)

-- Dutch supermarket C1000 to acquire SDB Supermarket from Jumbo Groep Holding B.V. (notified Oct. 26/deadline Dec. 2/simplified)

-- Dutch space technology company Astrium Holding to acquire Mobsat Holding Sarl Luxembourg, the holding company of Vizada Group (notified Oct. 26/deadline Dec. 2)

DEC 6

-- U.S. manufacturer Honeywell and Chinese energy company Sinochem Lantian Co to set up a polyurethane joint venture (notified Oct. 28/deadline Dec. 6/simplified)

-- Spain's Unipapel to acquire European office products company Spicers from British packaging and office products company DS Smith (notified Oct. 28/deadline Dec. 6)

DEC 7

-- Japan's Mitsubishi Electric Corp, Japanese trading company Mitsubishi Corp and ETA Ascon Holding LLC to acquire joint control of elevator supplier ETA Melco Elevator Co (notified Oct. 31/deadline Dec. 7/simplified)

DEC 9

-- German mail and logistics company Hermes Europe and Armadillo Holding to set up a parcel delivery joint venture in Russia (notified Nov. 4/deadline Dec. 9/simplified)

-- Dong Energy Sales UK, a subsidiary of Denmark's Dong Energy to acquire British gas supplier Shell Gas Direct (notified Nov. 4/deadline Dec. 9)

-- Italian oil and gas group ENI to acquire Belgian gas supplier Nuon Belgium N.V. and its subsidiaries Nuon Wind Belgium N.V. and Nuon Power Generation Walloon N.V., which is owned by Dutch energy company Nuon (notified Nov. 4/deadline Dec. 9)

DEC 12

-- Austrian energy group Gazprom Schweiz, a subsidiary of Russian gas producer Gazprom, to acquire sole control of Italian gas distributor Promgas, which is now jointly controlled by Italian oil and gas company Eni and Gazprom (notified Nov. 7/deadline Dec. 12/simplified)

DEC 15

-- Ivory Coast-based company Socimac, which is a subsidiary of A. P. Moller Maersk and French conglomerate Bollore to acquire joint control of port operator Societe d'Exploitation du Terminal de Vridi (notified Nov. 10/deadline Dec. 15/simplified)

DEC 16

-- U.S. oil producer Apache to acquire Mobil North Sea from U.S. oil major ExxonMobil (notified Nov. 11/deadline Dec. 16/simplified)

DEC 19

-- German chemicals company Evonik Degussa and German chemicals producer Treibacher Industries to set up a joint venture (notified Nov. 14/deadline Dec. 19/simplified)

-- Danish liquefied natural gas shipping company Teekay LNG Operating, which is owned by maritime transport group Teekay LNG Operating, and Japanese trading house Marubeni to acquire joint control of LNG ship operator Maersk LNG from Danish oil and shipping group A. P. Moller Maersk (notified Nov. 14/deadline Dec. 19/simplified)

DEC 22

-- Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext to merge (notified June 29/deadline extended to Dec. 22 from Dec. 13 which was already extended from Aug. 4 after Deutsche Boerse asked for more time)

MARCH 19

-- U.S. healthcare company Johnson & Johnson to acquire Swiss medical devices maker Synthes Inc (notified Sept. 27/deadline extended to March 19, 2012 from Nov. 3 after the Commission opened an in-depth probe)

March 23

-- German sugar company Suedzucker to acquire a 25 percent stake in British commodities trading company ED&F Man (notified Sept. 19/deadline extended to March 23 from Nov. 9, marking a second extension after the Commission opened an in-depth investigation)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until they are approved. (Editing by Foo Yun Chee)