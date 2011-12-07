BRUSSELS Dec 7 The following are mergers
under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the
EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS:
None
NEW LISTINGS:
-- Japanese holding company Itochu, Belgian
chemicals company Tessenderlo Chemie and Germany's
Siemens Project Ventures GmbH to acquire joint
control of Belgian energy company T-Power (notified Dec.
5/deadline Jan. 18/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES:
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
DEC 9
-- Italian oil and gas group ENI to acquire Belgian
gas supplier Nuon Belgium N.V. and its subsidiaries Nuon Wind
Belgium N.V. and Nuon Power Generation Walloon N.V., which is
owned by Dutch energy company Nuon (notified Nov. 4/deadline
Dec. 9)
DEC 14
-- Waterland Private Equity Investments B.V. and investment
vehicle Alychlo to acquire joint control of Belgian health
products distributor Omega Pharma (notified Nov.
9/deadline Dec. 14)
DEC 15
-- Ivory Coast-based company Socimac, which is a subsidiary
of A. P. Moller Maersk and French conglomerate
Bollore to acquire joint control of port operator
Societe d'Exploitation du Terminal de Vridi (notified Nov.
10/deadline Dec. 15/simplified)
DEC 16
-- U.S. oil producer Apache to acquire Mobil North Sea from
U.S. oil major ExxonMobil (notified Nov. 11/deadline
Dec. 16/simplified)
DEC 19
-- German car maker Volkswagen to acquire
control of Polish car distributors KPI Polska, Skoda Auto Polska
and the financing and insurance business of Volkswagen Bank
Polska S.A. and Volkswagen Leasing Polska Sp. Z o.o. (notified
Nov. 14/deadline Dec. 19)
-- Italian state-owned Cassa Depositi e Prestiti to acquire
Italian oil and gas group Eni's gas transport pipeline
which is now jointly controlled by Austrian energy company OMV
and Eni(notified Nov. 14/deadline Dec. 19/simplified)
-- German chemicals company Evonik Degussa and
German chemicals producer Treibacher Industries to set up a
joint venture (notified Nov. 14/deadline Dec. 19/simplified)
-- Danish liquefied natural gas shipping company Teekay LNG
Operating, which is owned by maritime transport group Teekay LNG
Operating, and Japanese trading house Marubeni
to acquire joint control of LNG ship operator Maersk LNG from
Danish oil and shipping group A. P. Moller Maersk
(notified Nov. 14/deadline Dec. 19/simplified)
DEC 20
-- Spain's Unipapel to acquire European office
products company Spicers from British packaging and office
products company DS Smith (notified Oct. 28/deadline
extended to Dec. 20 from Dec. 6 after Unipapel offers
concessions)
DEC 21
-- British insurer Aviva to acquire a stake in
Spanish peer Pelago (notified Nov. 16/deadline Dec.
21/simplified)
-- Volkswagen Financial Services and Belgian car
distributor D'Ieteren to set up a car financing joint
venture (notified Nov. 16/deadline Dec. 21)
-- OCM Luxembourg, which is controlled by private investment
firm Oaktree Capital Group Holdings, to acquire Spanish doughnut
maker Panrico (Nov. 16/deadline Dec. 21)
-- U.S. car rental services company Enterprise Holding
, which is controlled by U.S. group Crawford Group, to
acquire French car rental company Citer, which is owned by
French car maker PSA Peugeot Citroen (notified Nov.
16/deadline Dec. 21)
-- German property developers Evonik Immobilien and THS to
acquire joint control of property services company Herkules
Projektgesellschaft (notified Nov. 11/deadline Dec.
21/simplified)
-- Dutch private equity firm NPM Capital, which is a
subsidiary of Dutch holding company SHV Holdings N.V., and
British private equity firm Lion Capital LLP to acquire joint
control of frozen snacks producer Buitenfood and Ad van Geloven
Holding (notified Nov. 16/deadline Dec. 21)
DEC 22
-- Virgin Money, the banking arm of the Virgin group, to
acquire British state-owned bank Northern Rock (notified Nov.
17/deadline Dec. 22/simplified)
-- Logistics services provider Rhenus to acquire British
haulier Wincanton International which has subsidiaries
in France, the Netherlands and Spain (notified Nov. 17/deadline
Dec. 22/simplified)
-- HBO Sub, a subsidiary of U.S. cable network HBO which is
owned by U.S. media company Time Warner, and Dutch cable
company Ziggo HBO Netherland to set up a Dutch pay-TV services
company joint venture (notified Nov. 17/deadline Dec. 22)
-- Dutch chemicals companies DSM Succinic Acid B.V. and
Roquette to set up a biochemicals joint venture (notified Nov.
17/deadline Dec. 22/simplified)
-- South African transport group Imperial Holdings to aquire
German logistics company Lehnkering Holdings from private equity
firm Triton (notified Nov. 17/deadline Dec. 22)
JAN 3
-- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Company to
acquire French car distributor Automobiles Hyundai France,
German car distributor Hyundai Motor Deutschland, French spare
parts supplier Frey Accessories & Parts S.A.R.L. and French car
support services company FEA Services S.A.S. (notified Nov.
18/deadline Jan. 3/simplified)
JAN 4
-- Italian shipping company Compagnia Italiana di
Navigazione S.r.l. and Marinvest Ltd to acquire joint control of
Italian shipping company Trrenia (notified Nov. 21/deadline Jan.
4)
JAN 9
-- Russian steelmaker Evraz and Russian state-owned
diamong miner Alrosa to set up a mining joint venture in Siberia
(notified Nov. 24/deadline Jan. 9/simplified)
JAN 10
-- Car2Go GmbH, a subsidiary of German car maker Daimler
, to set up a car rental joint venture with car rental
company Europcar (notified Nov. 25/deadline Jan. 10/simplified)
-- U.S. Internet search engine Google to acquire
U.S. handset maker Motorola Mobility (notified Nov.
25/deadline Jan. 10)
JAN 11
-- Rewe International and Salzburg AG to set up an electric
car-sharing joint venture (notified Nov. 28/deadline Jan.
11/simplified)
JAN 23
-- Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext to
merge (notified June 29/deadline extended to Jan. 23 from Dec.
22 after the operators submitted concessions)
MARCH 19
-- U.S. healthcare company Johnson & Johnson to
acquire Swiss medical devices maker Synthes Inc
(notified Sept. 27/deadline extended to March 19, 2012 from Nov.
3 after the Commission opened an in-depth probe)
MARCH 23
-- German sugar company Suedzucker to acquire a 25
percent stake in British commodities trading company ED&F Man
(notified Sept. 19/deadline extended to March 23 from Nov. 9,
marking a second extension after the Commission opened an
in-depth investigation)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until
they are approved.
