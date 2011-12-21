BRUSSELS Dec 21 The following are mergers
under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the
EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS:
-- HBO Sub, a subsidiary of U.S. cable network HBO which is
owned by U.S. media company Time Warner, and Dutch cable
company Ziggo HBO Netherland to set up a Dutch pay-TV services
company joint venture (approved Dec. 21)
-- Spain's Unipapel to acquire European office
products company Spicers from British packaging and office
products company DS Smith (approved Dec. 20)
-- British insurer Aviva to acquire a stake in
Spanish peer Pelago (approved Dec. 20)
NEW LISTINGS:
None
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES:
-- Italian shipping company Compagnia Italiana di
Navigazione S.r.l. and Marinvest Ltd to acquire joint control of
Italian shipping company Trrenia (notified Nov. 21/deadline
extended to Jan. 18 from Jan. 4 after the companies offered
commitments)
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
DEC 22
-- Logistics services provider Rhenus to acquire British
haulier Wincanton International which has subsidiaries
in France, the Netherlands and Spain (notified Nov. 17/deadline
Dec. 22/simplified)
-- South African transport group Imperial Holdings to aquire
German logistics company Lehnkering Holdings from private equity
firm Triton (notified Nov. 17/deadline Dec. 22)
JAN 9
-- Russian steelmaker Evraz and Russian state-owned
diamond miner Alrosa to set up a mining joint venture in Siberia
(notified Nov. 24/deadline Jan. 9/simplified)
JAN 10
-- Car2Go GmbH, a subsidiary of German car maker Daimler
, to set up a car rental joint venture with car rental
company Europcar (notified Nov. 25/deadline Jan. 10/simplified)
JAN 11
-- Rewe International and Salzburg AG to set up an electric
car-sharing joint venture (notified Nov. 28/deadline Jan.
11/simplified)
JAN 13
-- Dutch private equity firm NPM Capital, which is a
subsidiary of Dutch holding company SHV Holdings N.V., and
British private equity firm Lion Capital LLP to acquire joint
control of frozen snacks producer Buitenfood and Ad van Geloven
Holding (notified Nov. 16/deadline extended to Jan. 13 from Dec.
21 after the relevant member states asked for the case to be
referred to them)
JAN 18
-- Japanese holding company Itochu, Belgian
chemicals company Tessenderlo Chemie and Germany's
Siemens Project Ventures GmbH to acquire joint
control of Belgian energy company T-Power (notified Dec.
5/deadline Jan. 18/simplified)
FEB 2
-- Japan's Sony to acquire sole control of mobile
phone company Sony Ericsson which is jointly owned by Sony and
Ericsson (notified Dec. 19/deadline Feb.
2/simplified)
FEB 9
-- Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext to
merge (notified June 29/deadline extended to Feb. 9 from Jan.
23, the second extension, after the operators submitted
additional concessions)
MARCH 23
-- German sugar company Suedzucker to acquire a 25
percent stake in British commodities trading company ED&F Man
(notified Sept. 19/deadline extended to March 23 from Nov. 9,
marking a second extension after the Commission opened an
in-depth investigation)
APRIL 2
-- U.S. healthcare company Johnson & Johnson to
acquire Swiss medical devices maker Synthes Inc
(notified Sept. 27/deadline extended to April 2 from March 19)
DEADLINE SUSPENDED TILL FURTHER NOTICE
-- U.S. Internet search engine Google to acquire
U.S. handset maker Motorola Mobility (notified Nov.
25/Jan. 10 deadline suspended after the EU Commission asked for
more information)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until
they are approved.