BRUSSELS Dec 21 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS:

-- HBO Sub, a subsidiary of U.S. cable network HBO which is owned by U.S. media company Time Warner, and Dutch cable company Ziggo HBO Netherland to set up a Dutch pay-TV services company joint venture (approved Dec. 21)

-- Spain's Unipapel to acquire European office products company Spicers from British packaging and office products company DS Smith (approved Dec. 20)

-- British insurer Aviva to acquire a stake in Spanish peer Pelago (approved Dec. 20)

NEW LISTINGS:

None

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES:

-- Italian shipping company Compagnia Italiana di Navigazione S.r.l. and Marinvest Ltd to acquire joint control of Italian shipping company Trrenia (notified Nov. 21/deadline extended to Jan. 18 from Jan. 4 after the companies offered commitments)

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

DEC 22

-- Logistics services provider Rhenus to acquire British haulier Wincanton International which has subsidiaries in France, the Netherlands and Spain (notified Nov. 17/deadline Dec. 22/simplified)

-- South African transport group Imperial Holdings to aquire German logistics company Lehnkering Holdings from private equity firm Triton (notified Nov. 17/deadline Dec. 22)

JAN 9

-- Russian steelmaker Evraz and Russian state-owned diamond miner Alrosa to set up a mining joint venture in Siberia (notified Nov. 24/deadline Jan. 9/simplified)

JAN 10

-- Car2Go GmbH, a subsidiary of German car maker Daimler , to set up a car rental joint venture with car rental company Europcar (notified Nov. 25/deadline Jan. 10/simplified)

JAN 11

-- Rewe International and Salzburg AG to set up an electric car-sharing joint venture (notified Nov. 28/deadline Jan. 11/simplified)

JAN 13

-- Dutch private equity firm NPM Capital, which is a subsidiary of Dutch holding company SHV Holdings N.V., and British private equity firm Lion Capital LLP to acquire joint control of frozen snacks producer Buitenfood and Ad van Geloven Holding (notified Nov. 16/deadline extended to Jan. 13 from Dec. 21 after the relevant member states asked for the case to be referred to them)

JAN 18

-- Japanese holding company Itochu, Belgian chemicals company Tessenderlo Chemie and Germany's Siemens Project Ventures GmbH to acquire joint control of Belgian energy company T-Power (notified Dec. 5/deadline Jan. 18/simplified)

FEB 2

-- Japan's Sony to acquire sole control of mobile phone company Sony Ericsson which is jointly owned by Sony and Ericsson (notified Dec. 19/deadline Feb. 2/simplified)

FEB 9

-- Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext to merge (notified June 29/deadline extended to Feb. 9 from Jan. 23, the second extension, after the operators submitted additional concessions)

MARCH 23

-- German sugar company Suedzucker to acquire a 25 percent stake in British commodities trading company ED&F Man (notified Sept. 19/deadline extended to March 23 from Nov. 9, marking a second extension after the Commission opened an in-depth investigation)

APRIL 2

-- U.S. healthcare company Johnson & Johnson to acquire Swiss medical devices maker Synthes Inc (notified Sept. 27/deadline extended to April 2 from March 19)

DEADLINE SUSPENDED TILL FURTHER NOTICE

-- U.S. Internet search engine Google to acquire U.S. handset maker Motorola Mobility (notified Nov. 25/Jan. 10 deadline suspended after the EU Commission asked for more information)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until they are approved.