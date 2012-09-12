BRUSSELS, Sept 12 The following are mergers
under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the
EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
None
NEW LISTINGS
-- Austrian engineer Andritz to purchase German
peer Schuler (notified Sept. 10/deadline Oct. 15)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
SEPT 13
-- Aviation group EADS and Singapore airplane
repair group Singapore Technologies Aerospace, which is owned by
ST Engineering, to set up a joint venture Elbe
Flugzeugwerke (notified Aug. 8/deadline Sept. 13)
SEPT 19
-- Private equity firms Bridgepoint and Orlando
Italy Management S.A. to acquire joint control of Italian
cosmetic products distributor Limoni S.p.A. (notified Aug.
14/deadline Sept. 19/simplified)
SEPT 20
-- Austrian energy company Verbund and German
engineering group Siemens to set up a joint venture
to provide electric mobility services in Austria (notified Aug.
16/deadline Sept. 20)
-- French insurer Euler Hermes and Spanish insurer
Mapfre to set up a joint venture (notified Aug.
16/deadline Sept. 20)
SEPT 21
-- French engineering company Alstom and French
sovereign fund FSI to acquire joint control of French tramway
maker Translohr (notified Aug. 17/deadline Sept. 21)
-- U.S. electronic parts distributor Avnet to buy
German distributor of data center services Magirus (notified
Aug. 17/deadline Sept. 21)
SEPT 27
-- Vivendi's Universal Music Group to buy British
record label EMI's recorded music unit from Citigroup Inc
(notified Feb. 17/deadline extended for the third time to Sept.
27 from Sept. 6 after Universal offers remedies)
SEPT 28
-- Danish dairy co-operative Arla Foods to acquire British
co-operative Milk Link (notified Aug. 9/deadline extended to
Sept. 28 from Sept. 14 after Arla Foods submitted commitments)
-- Danish dairy co-operative Arla Foods to acquire German
co-operative Milch-Union Hocheifel (notified Aug. 24/deadline
Sept. 28)
OCT 1
-- Hong Kong property developer Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd
and Power Asset Holdings Ltd to buy British
gas company Wales and West Utilities (notified Aug. 27/deadline
Oct. 1/simplified)
OCT 5
-- U.S. drugmaker Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc to buy
Swiss peer Actavis Group (notified Aug. 31/deadline Oct. 5)
OCT 8
-- Rail logistics companies Comsa Rail Transport, Naviland
Cargo and Grupo Logistico Sese to set up a Spanish joint venture
(notified Sept. 3/deadline Oct. 8/simplified)
OCT 11
-- Private equity firms Carlyle and BC Partners
to acquire U.S. industrial pumps maker Hamilton Sundstrand
Industrial which is owned by United Technologies Corp
(notified Sept. 6/deadline Oct. 11/simplified)
OCT 12
-- Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP to buy photo
agency Getty Images Inc from private equity firm Hellman &
Friedman LLC (notified Sept. 7/deadline Oct. 12/simplified)
-- U.S. technology distributor Ingram Micro Inc to
acquire rival BrightPoint Inc (notified Sept.
7/deadline Oct. 12)
OCT 24
-- Finnish group Outokumpu to acquire German
group ThyssenKrupp's Inoxum stainless steel unit
(notified April 10/deadline extended for the second time to Oct.
24 from Sept. 26 after the companies asked for more time)
NOV 30
-- Hong Kong's Hutchison 3G, which is part of Hutchison
Whampoa, to acquire telecoms operator Orange Austria
from France Telecom (notified May 7/deadline extended
for the third time to Nov. 30 from Nov. 27 to allow a market
test of Hutchison 3G's concessions)
JAN 15
-- U.S. mail delivery company United Parcel Service Inc
to acquire Dutch peer TNT Express (notified
June 15/deadline extended for the fourth time to Jan. 15 from
Dec. 20 after the European Commission asked for more time)
FEB 6
-- Ryanair to acquire Aer Lingus (notified
July 24/deadline extended for the second time to Feb. 6 from
Jan. 14)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until
they are approved.
