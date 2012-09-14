BRUSSELS, Sept 14 The following are mergers
under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the
EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- Aviation group EADS and Singapore airplane
repair group Singapore Technologies Aerospace, which is owned by
ST Engineering, to set up a joint venture Elbe
Flugzeugwerke (approved Sept. 13)
-- Private equity firms Bridgepoint and Orlando
Italy Management S.A. to acquire joint control of Italian
cosmetic products distributor Limoni S.p.A. (approved Sept. 12)
NEW LISTINGS
None
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
SEPT 20
-- Austrian energy company Verbund and German
engineering group Siemens to set up a joint venture
to provide electric mobility services in Austria (notified Aug.
16/deadline Sept. 20)
-- French insurer Euler Hermes and Spanish insurer
Mapfre to set up a joint venture (notified Aug.
16/deadline Sept. 20)
SEPT 21
-- French engineering company Alstom and French
sovereign fund FSI to acquire joint control of French tramway
maker Translohr (notified Aug. 17/deadline Sept. 21)
-- U.S. electronic parts distributor Avnet to buy
German distributor of data center services Magirus (notified
Aug. 17/deadline Sept. 21)
SEPT 27
-- Vivendi's Universal Music Group to buy British
record label EMI's recorded music unit from Citigroup Inc
(notified Feb. 17/deadline extended for the third time to Sept.
27 from Sept. 6 after Universal offers remedies)
SEPT 28
-- Danish dairy co-operative Arla Foods to acquire British
co-operative Milk Link (notified Aug. 9/deadline extended to
Sept. 28 from Sept. 14 after Arla Foods submitted commitments)
-- Danish dairy co-operative Arla Foods to acquire German
co-operative Milch-Union Hocheifel (notified Aug. 24/deadline
Sept. 28)
OCT 1
-- Hong Kong property developer Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd
and Power Asset Holdings Ltd to buy British
gas company Wales and West Utilities (notified Aug. 27/deadline
Oct. 1/simplified)
OCT 5
-- U.S. drugmaker Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc to buy
Swiss peer Actavis Group (notified Aug. 31/deadline Oct. 5)
OCT 8
-- Rail logistics companies Comsa Rail Transport, Naviland
Cargo and Grupo Logistico Sese to set up a Spanish joint venture
(notified Sept. 3/deadline Oct. 8/simplified)
OCT 11
-- Private equity firms Carlyle and BC Partners
to acquire U.S. industrial pumps maker Hamilton Sundstrand
Industrial which is owned by United Technologies Corp
(notified Sept. 6/deadline Oct. 11/simplified)
OCT 12
-- Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP to buy photo
agency Getty Images Inc from private equity firm Hellman &
Friedman LLC (notified Sept. 7/deadline Oct. 12/simplified)
-- U.S. technology distributor Ingram Micro Inc to
acquire rival BrightPoint Inc (notified Sept.
7/deadline Oct. 12)
OCT 15
-- Austrian engineer Andritz to purchase German
peer Schuler (notified Sept. 10/deadline Oct. 15)
OCT 24
-- Finnish group Outokumpu to acquire German
group ThyssenKrupp's Inoxum stainless steel unit
(notified April 10/deadline extended for the second time to Oct.
24 from Sept. 26 after the companies asked for more time)
NOV 30
-- Hong Kong's Hutchison 3G, which is part of Hutchison
Whampoa, to acquire telecoms operator Orange Austria
from France Telecom (notified May 7/deadline extended
for the third time to Nov. 30 from Nov. 27 to allow a market
test of Hutchison 3G's concessions)
JAN 15
-- U.S. mail delivery company United Parcel Service Inc
to acquire Dutch peer TNT Express (notified
June 15/deadline extended for the fourth time to Jan. 15 from
Dec. 20 after the European Commission asked for more time)
FEB 6
-- Ryanair to acquire Aer Lingus (notified
July 24/deadline extended for the second time to Feb. 6 from
Jan. 14)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until
they are approved.