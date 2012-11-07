BRUSSELS Nov 7 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- Finnish group Outokumpu to acquire German
group ThyssenKrupp's Inoxum stainless steel unit
(approved Nov. 7)
-- British chip designer ARM, German technology
company Giesecke & Devrient and French smart card maker Gemalto
to set up a joint venture on mobile security (approved
Nov. 6)
NEW LISTINGS
-- Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners to buy a
majority stake in insurance claims management company Cunningham
Lindsey Group (notified Nov. 6/deadline Dec. 11)
-- Private equity fund Trilantic Capital Partners and
International Cable Holdings, which is owned by private equity
firm Investindustrial, to acquire a 48 percent stake in Spanish
telecoms operator Euskaltel, which is owned by Spanish savings
bank Kutxabank (notified Nov. 5/deadline Dec. 10/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
-- Swedish packaging companies Kinnevik and Billerud
to merge (notified Oct. 5/deadline extended to Nov. 27
from Nov. 13 after Kinnevik submitted commitments)
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
NOV 12
-- General Electric and consulting and outsourcing
group Accenture to acquire indirect joint control of a
newly set up U.S. joint venture (notified Oct. 4/deadline Nov.
12/simplified)
-- Swiss insurer Helvetia Insurance to acquire
French insurer Groupama's French shipping insurance portfolio
(notified Oct. 4/deadline Nov. 12)
NOV 13
-- Japanese conglomerate Toyota Tsusho Corp to
acquire distributor CFAO (notified Oct. 5/deadline
Nov. 13/simplified)
NOV 14
-- Private equity firms First Reserve Management and SK
Capital Partners to acquire indirect joint control of
petrochemical product maker TPC (notified Oct. 8/deadline Nov.
14/simplified)
NOV 15
-- U.S. consumer products maker Procter & Gamble and
Israeli drugmaker Teva to set up a joint venture
(notified Oct. 9/deadline Nov. 15)
NOV 16
-- U.S. machinery maker Terex and Russian auto maker
GAZ, which is controlled by Russian business conglomerate Basic
Element Group, to set up a joint venture (notified Oct.
10/deadline Nov. 16/simplified)
NOV 20
-- U.S. appliance maker Whirlpool to acquire more
shares in German kitchen manufacturer Alno (notified
Oct. 12/deadline Nov. 20)
NOV 22
-- Commodities trader Glencore to acquire miner
Xstrata (notified Oct. 2/deadline extended to Nov. 22
from Nov. 8 after Glencore offered commitments)
-- Private equity firm Advent to acquire German consumer
goods retailer Douglas Holding (notified Oct.
16/deadline Nov. 22/simplified)
-- Chinese refiner Sinopec Corp to set up a
joint venture with Canadian oil and gas exploration company
Talisman Energy Inc (notified Oct. 16/deadline Nov.
22/simplified)
NOV 23
-- U.S. industrial manufacturer Eaton Corp to
acquire U.S. electrical equipment maker Cooper Industries Plc
(notified Oct. 17/deadline Nov. 23)
NOV 27
-- French rail company SNCF, and Austrian
investment companies Haselsteiner Familien-Privatstiftung and
Augusta Holding to acquire joint control of Austria's Rail
Holding which manages Austrian rail transport company WESTbahn
Management GmbH(notified Oct. 19/deadline Nov. 27/simplified)
NOV 29
-- Private equity firm PAI Partners to buy Italian eyewear
maker Marcolin (notified Oct. 23/deadline Nov.
29/simplified)
-- Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc
to purchase German car hydraulic pump manufacturer Ixetic
Verwaltungs GmbH (notified Oct. 23/deadline Nov. 29)
-- U.S. conglomerate Koch Industries to buy 44 percent of
U.S. glass products manufacturer Guardian Industries Corp
(notified oct. 23/deadline Nov. 29/simplified)
-- Dutch bank ABN AMRO, Dutch investment firm Rabo
Investments and holding company Vecelia Investments B.V. to
acquire joint control of clothing wholesaler HVEG Investments
B.V. (notified Oct. 23/deadline Nov. 29)
NOV 30
-- German retail and travel group Rewe Touristik GmbH to buy
Czech tour operator Exim Holding SA (notified Oct. 24/deadline
Nov. 30)
-- Private equity fund LBO France Gestion SAS to acquire
ground handling services company AviaPartner (notified Oct.
24/deadline Nov. 30)
DEC 12
-- A group of investors led by private equity firm Bain
Capital to buy Spanish outsourcing services company Attento from
Spanish telecoms operator Telefonica (notified Oct.
29/deadline Dec. 12/simplified)
DEC 21
-- Hong Kong's Hutchison 3G, which is part of Hutchison
Whampoa, to acquire telecoms operator Orange Austria
from France Telecom (notified May 7/deadline extended
for the fourth time to Dec. 21 from Nov. 30 Hutchison 3G offers
additional concessions)
JAN 15
-- U.S. mail delivery company United Parcel Service Inc
to acquire Dutch peer TNT Express (notified
June 15/deadline extended for the fourth time to Jan. 15 from
Dec. 20 after the European Commission asked for more time)
FEB 6
-- Ryanair to acquire Aer Lingus (notified
July 24/deadline extended for the second time to Feb. 6 from
Jan. 14)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until
they are approved.