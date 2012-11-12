U.S. investigators helping Qatar probe alleged news agency website hacking
DOHA/WASHINGTON U.S. investigators are in Qatar to help probe the alleged hacking of the Gulf state's news agency website, Arab and U.S. law enforcement officials said.
BRUSSELS Nov 12 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- Swiss insurer Helvetia Insurance approved to acquire French insurer Groupama's French shipping insurance portfolio (notified Oct. 4/deadline Nov. 12)
-- Private equity firms First Reserve Management and SK Capital Partners approved to acquire indirect joint control of petrochemical product maker TPC (notified Oct. 8/deadline Nov. 14/simplified)
-- U.S. consumer products maker Procter & Gamble and Israeli drugmaker Teva approved to set up a joint venture (notified Oct. 9/deadline Nov. 15)
NEW LISTINGS
-- Danish marine fuel supplier O.W. Bunker to acquire Norwegian fuel trader Bergen Bunkers and its subsidiary Bergen Bunkers Neva LCC from current owner M7 Bunkers (notified Nov. 8/deadline Dec. 13)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
NOV 12
-- General Electric and consulting and outsourcing group Accenture to acquire indirect joint control of a newly set up U.S. joint venture (notified Oct. 4/deadline Nov. 12/simplified)
NOV 13
-- Japanese conglomerate Toyota Tsusho Corp to acquire distributor CFAO (notified Oct. 5/deadline Nov. 13/simplified)
NOV 20
-- U.S. appliance maker Whirlpool to acquire more shares in German kitchen manufacturer Alno (notified Oct. 12/deadline Nov. 20)
NOV 22
-- Commodities trader Glencore to acquire miner Xstrata (notified Oct. 2/deadline extended to Nov. 22 from Nov. 8 after Glencore offered commitments)
-- Private equity firm Advent to acquire German consumer goods retailer Douglas Holding (notified Oct. 16/deadline Nov. 22/simplified)
-- Chinese refiner Sinopec Corp to set up a joint venture with Canadian oil and gas exploration company Talisman Energy Inc (notified Oct. 16/deadline Nov. 22/simplified)
NOV 23
-- U.S. industrial manufacturer Eaton Corp to acquire U.S. electrical equipment maker Cooper Industries Plc (notified Oct. 17/deadline Nov. 23)
NOV 27
-- Swedish packaging companies Kinnevik and Billerud to merge (notified Oct. 5/deadline extended to Nov. 27 from Nov. 13 after Kinnevik submitted commitments)
-- French rail company SNCF, and Austrian investment companies Haselsteiner Familien-Privatstiftung and Augusta Holding to acquire joint control of Austria's Rail Holding which manages Austrian rail transport company WESTbahn Management GmbH(notified Oct. 19/deadline Nov. 27/simplified)
NOV 29
-- Private equity firm PAI Partners to buy Italian eyewear maker Marcolin (notified Oct. 23/deadline Nov. 29/simplified)
-- Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc to purchase German car hydraulic pump manufacturer Ixetic Verwaltungs GmbH (notified Oct. 23/deadline Nov. 29)
-- U.S. conglomerate Koch Industries to buy 44 percent of U.S. glass products manufacturer Guardian Industries Corp (notified Oct. 23/deadline Nov. 29/simplified)
-- Dutch bank ABN AMRO, Dutch investment firm Rabo Investments and holding company Vecelia Investments B.V. to acquire joint control of clothing wholesaler HVEG Investments B.V. (notified Oct. 23/deadline Nov. 29)
NOV 30
-- German retail and travel group Rewe Touristik GmbH to buy Czech tour operator Exim Holding SA (notified Oct. 24/deadline Nov. 30)
-- Private equity fund LBO France Gestion SAS to acquire ground handling services company AviaPartner (notified Oct. 24/deadline Nov. 30)
DEC 7
-- Finnish paper firm Ahlstrom to combine its label and processing business unit with Swedish peer Munksjo, which is partly owned by investment fund EQT (notified Oct. 31/deadline Dec. 7)
DEC 10
-- Private equity firm Advent International to buy technology services provider KMD Equity Holding (notified Nov. 5/deadline Dec. 10/simplified)
-- Private equity fund Trilantic Capital Partners and International Cable Holdings, which is owned by private equity firm Investindustrial, to acquire a 48 percent stake in Spanish telecoms operator Euskaltel, which is owned by Spanish savings bank Kutxabank (notified Nov. 5/deadline Dec. 10/simplified)
DEC 11
-- Finnish steelmaker Rautaruukki and private equity firm CapMan to set up a joint venture (notified Nov. 6/deadline Dec. 11)
-- Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners to buy a majority stake in insurance claims management company Cunningham Lindsey Group (notified Nov. 6/deadline Dec. 11)
-- Private equity firm LBO France Gestion to acquire indirect control of Blue Holding Luxembourg which is the holding company of printing solutions provide Euro Druckservice Group (notified Nov. 6/deadline Dec. 11/simplified)
DEC 12
-- French conglomerate Bollore to increase its stake in French advertising company Havas (notified Nov. 7/deadline Dec. 12/simplified)
-- A group of investors led by private equity firm Bain Capital to buy Spanish outsourcing services company Attento from Spanish telecoms operator Telefonica (notified Oct. 29/deadline Dec. 12/simplified)
DEC 21
-- Hong Kong's Hutchison 3G, which is part of Hutchison Whampoa, to acquire telecoms operator Orange Austria from France Telecom (notified May 7/deadline extended for the fourth time to Dec. 21 from Nov. 30 Hutchison 3G offers additional concessions)
JAN 15
-- U.S. mail delivery company United Parcel Service Inc to acquire Dutch peer TNT Express (notified June 15/deadline extended for the fourth time to Jan. 15 from Dec. 20 after the European Commission asked for more time)
FEB 6
-- Ryanair to acquire Aer Lingus (notified July 24/deadline extended for the second time to Feb. 6 from Jan. 14)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until they are approved.
