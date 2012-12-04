BRUSSELS Dec 4 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners to buy a
majority stake in insurance claims management company Cunningham
Lindsey Group (approved Dec. 4)
-- Private equity fund Trilantic Capital Partners and
International Cable Holdings, which is owned by private equity
firm Investindustrial, to acquire a 48 percent stake in Spanish
telecoms operator Euskaltel, which is owned by Spanish savings
bank Kutxabank (approved Dec. 4)
NEW LISTINGS
-- Hedge fund Strategic Value Partners to buy German plastic
films group Kloeckner Pentaplast from private equity
firm Blackstone Group LP (notified Nov. 30/deadline Jan.
16)
-- Alpha Bank, Eurobank EFG Private Bank
(Luxembourg) SA and Bank of Cyprus Public Co Ltd to
acquire shopping mall operator Liberty Center SRL (notified Nov.
28/deadline Jan. 14/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
DEC 7
-- French rail company SNCF Participations and
Dutch company Strukton Rail BV to acquire joint control of Dutch
holding company Europool BV (notified Oct. 31/deadline Dec.
7/simplified)
-- Finnish paper firm Ahlstrom to combine its
label and processing business unit with Swedish peer Munksjo,
which is partly owned by investment fund EQT (notified Oct.
31/deadline Dec. 7)
DEC 10
-- Private equity firm Advent International to buy
technology services provider KMD Equity Holding (notified Nov.
5/deadline Dec. 10/simplified)
DEC 11
-- Finnish steelmaker Rautaruukki and private
equity firm CapMan to set up a joint venture
(notified Nov. 6/deadline Dec. 11)
-- Private equity firm LBO France Gestion to acquire
indirect control of Blue Holding Luxembourg which is the holding
company of printing solutions provide Euro Druckservice Group
(notified Nov. 6/deadline Dec. 11/simplified)
DEC 12
-- French conglomerate Bollore to increase its
stake in French advertising company Havas (notified
Nov. 7/deadline Dec. 12/simplified)
DEC 13
-- Danish marine fuel supplier O.W. Bunker to acquire
Norwegian fuel trader Bergen Bunkers and its subsidiary Bergen
Bunkers Neva LCC from current owner M7 Bunkers (notified Nov.
8/deadline Dec. 13)
DEC 14
-- British bank Barclays and Goldman Sachs
to acquire joint control of gardening and pet care product
distributor Gardman Holdings Ltd (notified Nov. 9/deadline Dec.
14/simplified)
-- Private investment fund American Securities LLC to buy
car parts maker Metaldyne (notified Nov. 9/deadline Dec.
14/simplified)
DEC 17
-- Qatar Holdings, the finance arm of Qatar's sovereign
wealth fund, to acquire part of a stake held by Spanish
infrastructure company Ferrovial in British airport
operator BAA Ltd (notified Nov. 12/deadline Dec. 17)
-- Chinese state-owned oil company CNOOC Ltd to
acquire Canadian upstream oil and gas company Nexen
(notified Nov. 12/deadline Dec. 17/simplified)
DEC 18
-- French outdoor advertising specialist JCDecaux
to acquire a stake in Dutch outdoor advertising company Russ Out
Of Home which is active in Russia (notified Nov. 13/deadline
Dec. 18/simplified)
DEC 19
-- Canadian private equity company Onex Corp to buy
German plastics machinery maker KraussMaffei AG (notified Nov.
14/deadline Dec. 19)
-- German agricultural cooperative Baywa to buy
Dutch grains trader Cefetra (notified Nov. 14/deadline Dec. 19)
-- U.S.-based casting products maker Precision Castparts
Corp to buy U.S. maker of alloys for jet engines
Titanium Metals (notified Nov. 14/deadline Dec. 19)
DEC 20
-- Private equity firm Bridgepoint Advisers Group
and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to aquire joint
control of sports management company Dorna (notified Nov.
15/deadline Dec. 20/simplified)
DEC 21
-- German meat producer FIRoWa Handels GmbH and peer OSI
Europe Foodworks to set up a joint venture (notified Nov.
16/deadline Dec. 21/simplified)
-- Investment bank Goldman Sachs and private equity firm KKR
to acquire joint control of hotel operator QMH
(notified Nov. 16/deadline Dec. 21)
-- Walt Disney Co to buy Lucasfilm (notified Nov.
16/deadline Dec. 21)
-- Czech energy group EPH to acquire Slovak gas transport
and distribution company SPP from French energy company Gaz de
France and Germany's E.ON (notified Nov.
16/deadline Dec. 21/simplified)
-- Mittal Investments, which is owned by Indian steel tycoon
Lakshmi Mittal, to buy French cement maker Lafarge and
miner Anglo American's British assets (notified Nov.
16/deadline Dec. 21/simplified)
-- U.S. communications company Syniverse Technologies
to buy Luxembourg-based communications services
company Mach (notified Nov. 16/deadline Dec. 21)
-- Swiss speciality chemicals maker Clariant and
Singaporean palm oil company Wilmar to set up a joint
venture (notified Nov. 16/deadline Dec. 21/simplified)
-- Hong Kong's Hutchison 3G, which is part of Hutchison
Whampoa, to acquire telecoms operator Orange Austria
from France Telecom (notified May 7/deadline extended
for the fourth time to Dec. 21 from Nov. 30 Hutchison 3G offers
additional concessions)
JAN 3
-- Swiss retail chain Migros to buy
privately-owned German retail chain Tegut (notified Nov.
19/deadline Jan. 3/simplified)
-- Private equity firm Bain Capital Investors to buy tool
maker Apex Tool Group, which is owned by Aegean Partners, which
in turn is controlled by Danaher Corp and Cooper
Industries (notified Nov. 19/deadline Jan.
3/simplified)
JAN 9
-- U.S. private equity firm AEA Investors LP and the Ontario
Teachers' Pension Plan Board to acquire joint control of
Luxembourg-based automated handling systems maker Dematic
(notified Nov. 23/deadline Jan. 9/simplified)
JAN 10
-- General Motors France, a subsidiary of General Motors
, and SSPF, which is a holding company of car distributor
the Maurin Group, to acquire joint control of Opel car
distributor Auto Distribution Provence (notified Nov.
26/deadline Jan. 10/simplified)
JAN 15
-- Private equity firm Reggeborgh to acquire sole control of
Dutch builder Koninklijke Volker Wessels Stevin (notified Nov.
29/deadline Jan. 15/simplified)
-- U.S. agribusiness group Bunge Group to buy
biodiesel producers Mannheim Bio Fuel GmbH, which is based in
Germany, and Novaol Austria (notified Nov. 29/deadline Jan.
15/simplified)
FEB 5
-- U.S. mail delivery company United Parcel Service Inc
to acquire Dutch peer TNT Express (notified
June 15/deadline extended for the fifth time to Feb. 5 from Jan.
15 after UPS offered commitments)
FEB 6
-- Ryanair to acquire Aer Lingus (notified
July 24/deadline extended for the second time to Feb. 6 from
Jan. 14)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until
they are approved.