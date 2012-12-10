BRUSSELS Dec 10 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
None
NEW LISTINGS
-- Private investor firm Apollo to acquire control
of watch retailer Aurum Holdings (notified Dec. 7/deadline Jan.
23/simplified)
-- Austria's Energie Steiermark to acquire sole
control of Austria energy company Steweag Steg (notified Dec.
6/deadline Jan. 22/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
-- Ryanair to acquire Aer Lingus (notified
July 24/deadline extended for the third time to Feb. 27 from
Feb. 6 after Ryanair offered more commitments)
-- Finnish paper firm Ahlstrom to combine its
label and processing business unit with Swedish peer Munksjo,
which is partly owned by investment fund EQT (notified Oct.
31/deadline extended to April 29 from Dec. 7 after the
Commission opened an investigation)
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
DEC 11
-- Finnish steelmaker Rautaruukki and private
equity firm CapMan to set up a joint venture
(notified Nov. 6/deadline Dec. 11)
DEC 12
-- French conglomerate Bollore to increase its
stake in French advertising company Havas (notified
Nov. 7/deadline Dec. 12/simplified)
DEC 13
-- Danish marine fuel supplier O.W. Bunker to acquire
Norwegian fuel trader Bergen Bunkers and its subsidiary Bergen
Bunkers Neva LCC from current owner M7 Bunkers (notified Nov.
8/deadline Dec. 13)
DEC 17
-- Qatar Holdings, the finance arm of Qatar's sovereign
wealth fund, to acquire part of a stake held by Spanish
infrastructure company Ferrovial in British airport
operator BAA Ltd (notified Nov. 12/deadline Dec. 17)
DEC 18
-- French outdoor advertising specialist JCDecaux
to acquire a stake in Dutch outdoor advertising company Russ Out
Of Home which is active in Russia (notified Nov. 13/deadline
Dec. 18/simplified)
DEC 19
-- Canadian private equity company Onex Corp to buy
German plastics machinery maker KraussMaffei AG (notified Nov.
14/deadline Dec. 19)
-- German agricultural cooperative Baywa to buy
Dutch grains trader Cefetra (notified Nov. 14/deadline Dec. 19)
-- U.S.-based casting products maker Precision Castparts
Corp to buy U.S. maker of alloys for jet engines
Titanium Metals (notified Nov. 14/deadline Dec. 19)
DEC 20
-- Private equity firm Bridgepoint Advisers Group
and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to aquire joint
control of sports management company Dorna (notified Nov.
15/deadline Dec. 20/simplified)
DEC 21
-- German meat producer FIRoWa Handels GmbH and peer OSI
Europe Foodworks to set up a joint venture (notified Nov.
16/deadline Dec. 21/simplified)
-- Investment bank Goldman Sachs and private equity firm KKR
to acquire joint control of hotel operator QMH
(notified Nov. 16/deadline Dec. 21)
-- Walt Disney Co to buy Lucasfilm (notified Nov.
16/deadline Dec. 21)
-- Czech energy group EPH to acquire Slovak gas transport
and distribution company SPP from French energy company Gaz de
France and Germany's E.ON (notified Nov.
16/deadline Dec. 21/simplified)
-- Mittal Investments, which is owned by Indian steel tycoon
Lakshmi Mittal, to buy French cement maker Lafarge and
miner Anglo American's British assets (notified Nov.
16/deadline Dec. 21/simplified)
-- U.S. communications company Syniverse Technologies
to buy Luxembourg-based communications services
company Mach (notified Nov. 16/deadline Dec. 21)
-- Swiss speciality chemicals maker Clariant and
Singaporean palm oil company Wilmar to set up a joint
venture (notified Nov. 16/deadline Dec. 21/simplified)
-- Hong Kong's Hutchison 3G, which is part of Hutchison
Whampoa, to acquire telecoms operator Orange Austria
from France Telecom (notified May 7/deadline extended
for the fourth time to Dec. 21 from Nov. 30 Hutchison 3G offers
additional concessions)
JAN 3
-- Swiss retail chain Migros to buy
privately-owned German retail chain Tegut (notified Nov.
19/deadline Jan. 3/simplified)
-- Private equity firm Bain Capital Investors to buy tool
maker Apex Tool Group, which is owned by Aegean Partners, which
in turn is controlled by Danaher Corp and Cooper
Industries (notified Nov. 19/deadline Jan.
3/simplified)
JAN 9
-- U.S. private equity firm AEA Investors LP and the Ontario
Teachers' Pension Plan Board to acquire joint control of
Luxembourg-based automated handling systems maker Dematic
(notified Nov. 23/deadline Jan. 9/simplified)
JAN 10
-- General Motors France, a subsidiary of General Motors
, and SSPF, which is a holding company of car distributor
the Maurin Group, to acquire joint control of Opel car
distributor Auto Distribution Provence (notified Nov.
26/deadline Jan. 10/simplified)
JAN 14
-- Private equity firm HIG Europe Capital to buy car fuel
distributor Petrochem Carless Holdings (notified Nov.
28/deadline Jan. 14)
-- Alpha Bank, Eurobank EFG Private Bank
(Luxembourg) SA and Bank of Cyprus Public Co Ltd to
acquire shopping mall operator Liberty Center SRL (notified Nov.
28/deadline Jan. 14/simplified)
JAN 15
-- Private equity firm Reggeborgh to acquire sole control of
Dutch builder Koninklijke Volker Wessels Stevin (notified Nov.
29/deadline Jan. 15/simplified)
-- U.S. agribusiness group Bunge Group to buy
biodiesel producers Mannheim Bio Fuel GmbH, which is based in
Germany, and Novaol Austria (notified Nov. 29/deadline Jan.
15/simplified)
JAN 16
-- Hedge fund Strategic Value Partners to buy German plastic
films group Kloeckner Pentaplast from private equity
firm Blackstone Group LP (notified Nov. 30/deadline Jan.
16)
JAN 18
-- Polish chemicals company Azoty Tarnow to buy Polsih
fertiliser and chemicals producer Zaklady Azotowe Pulawy
(notified Dec. 4/deadline Jan. 18)
JAN 22
-- Irish credit institution Elavon Financial Services Ltd,
which is a subsidiary of U.S. bank Bancorp, and Spanish
bank Banco Santander to set up a joint venture
(notified Dec. 6/deadline Jan. 22/simplified)
FEB 5
-- U.S. mail delivery company United Parcel Service Inc
to acquire Dutch peer TNT Express (notified
June 15/deadline extended for the fifth time to Feb. 5 from Jan.
15 after UPS offered commitments)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until
they are approved.