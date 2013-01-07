BRUSSELS Jan 7 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
None
NEW LISTINGS
-- Japanese conglomerate Mitsui to acquire part of
American car dealer Penske Automotive Group's Italian
subsidiary PAG Italy S.r.l. (notified Jan. 3/deadline Feb.
7/simplified)
-- French public financial group CDC to set up a
joint venture with French computer firm Bull focused on
cloud computing (notified Jan. 3/deadline Feb. 7/simplified)
-- Japan's Mitsubishi Corporation and Mitsubishi
Electric Corporation to acquire joint control of MELCO
Elevator Vietnam Co. Ltd. (notified Jan. 3/deadline Feb.
7/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
DEC 19
-- Canadian private equity company Onex Corp to buy
German plastics machinery maker KraussMaffei AG (notified Nov.
14/deadline Dec. 19)
DEC 21
-- German meat producer FIRoWa Handels GmbH and peer OSI
Europe Foodworks to set up a joint venture (notified Nov.
16/deadline Dec. 21/simplified)
-- Investment bank Goldman Sachs and private equity firm KKR
to acquire joint control of hotel operator QMH
(notified Nov. 16/deadline Dec. 21)
-- Walt Disney Co to buy Lucasfilm (notified Nov.
16/deadline Dec. 21)
-- U.S. communications company Syniverse Technologies
to buy Luxembourg-based communications services
company Mach (notified Nov. 16/deadline Dec. 21)
JAN 9
-- U.S. private equity firm AEA Investors LP and the Ontario
Teachers' Pension Plan Board to acquire joint control of
Luxembourg-based automated handling systems maker Dematic
(notified Nov. 23/deadline Jan. 9/simplified)
JAN 10
-- General Motors France, a subsidiary of General Motors
, and SSPF, which is a holding company of car distributor
the Maurin Group, to acquire joint control of Opel car
distributor Auto Distribution Provence (notified Nov.
26/deadline Jan. 10/simplified)
JAN 14
-- Private equity firm HIG Europe Capital to buy car fuel
distributor Petrochem Carless Holdings (notified Nov.
28/deadline Jan. 14)
-- Alpha Bank, Eurobank EFG Private Bank
(Luxembourg) SA and Bank of Cyprus Public Co Ltd to
acquire shopping mall operator Liberty Center SRL (notified Nov.
28/deadline Jan. 14/simplified)
JAN 15
-- Private equity firm Reggeborgh to acquire sole control of
Dutch builder Koninklijke Volker Wessels Stevin (notified Nov.
29/deadline Jan. 15/simplified)
-- U.S. agribusiness group Bunge Group to buy
biodiesel producers Mannheim Bio Fuel GmbH, which is based in
Germany, and Novaol Austria (notified Nov. 29/deadline Jan.
15/simplified)
JAN 16
-- Hedge fund Strategic Value Partners to buy German plastic
films group Kloeckner Pentaplast from private equity
firm Blackstone Group LP (notified Nov. 30/deadline Jan.
16)
JAN 18
-- Polish chemicals company Azoty Tarnow to buy Polish
fertiliser and chemicals producer Zaklady Azotowe Pulawy
(notified Dec. 4/deadline Jan. 18)
JAN 22
-- Irish credit institution Elavon Financial Services Ltd,
which is a subsidiary of U.S. bank Bancorp, and Spanish
bank Banco Santander to set up a joint venture
(notified Dec. 6/deadline Jan. 22/simplified)
JAN 23
-- Private investor firm Apollo to acquire control
of watch retailer Aurum Holdings (notified Dec. 7/deadline Jan.
23/simplified)
JAN 28
-- Private investment firm Vitronet Investments, which is
jointly controlled by German utility RWE and
Luxembourg-based Aesop S.a.r.l, to acquire German information
services provider Infinity (notified Dec. 12/deadline Jan.
28/simplified)
JAN 29
-- Investment bank Goldman Sachs, TPG LundyCo L.P.
and British bank Barclays to jointly acquire British
hotel operator Kew Green (notified Dec. 13/deadline Jan.
29/simplified)
JAN 30
-- Japanese car parts company Yazaki Europe to acquire sole
control of car electrical distribution systems maker S-Y Systems
Technologies Europe, which jointly controlled by Yazaki and
Continental Automotive GmbH (notified Dec. 14/deadline
Jan. 30/simplified)
JAN 31
-- Austria's EVN Netz GmbH, Austrian pipeline operator
Fergnas Netz and gas network Gasnetz Steiermark to acquire a
stake in Austrian Gas Grid Management (notified Dec. 17/deadline
Jan. 31/simplified)
FEB 5
-- U.S. mail delivery company United Parcel Service Inc
to acquire Dutch peer TNT Express (notified
June 15/deadline extended for the fifth time to Feb. 5 from Jan.
15 after UPS offered commitments)
-- German private equity group Droege International to take
control of German technology company ALSO-Actebis
(notified Dec. 21/deadline Feb. 5)
FEB 6
-- German service company BayWa AG to acquire a 60
percent stake in German agricultural wholesaler and retailer
Bohnhorst Agrarhandel (notified Dec. 21/deadline Feb. 6)
FEB 7
-- U.S. clothing firm PVH to acquire clothing
company Warnaco (notified Jan. 3/deadline Feb. 7)
FEB 27
-- Ryanair to acquire Aer Lingus (notified
July 24/deadline extended for the third time to Feb. 27 from
Feb. 6 after Ryanair offered more commitments)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until
they are approved.