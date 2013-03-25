BRUSSELS, March 25 The following are mergers
under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the
EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
None
NEW LISTINGS
-- German rail operator Deutsche Bahn to acquire
sole control of eastern European bus services company Veolia
Transport Central Europe which is a majority-owned unit of
French transport company Veolia Transport Transdev Group
(notified March 21/deadline April 30)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
Finnish paper producer Ahlstrom to merge with a
unit of Swedish company Munksjo, which is partly owned by
private equity fund EQT (notified Oct. 31/deadline extended for
the second time to June 7 from May 16 after Ahlstrom offered
concessions)
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
MARCH 25
-- Investment bank Goldman Sachs and private equity
firm TPG Lundy to acquire joint control of British electronics
parts maker Exception Group Ltd, which is controlled by British
bank Lloyds (notified Feb. 18/deadline March 25)
MARCH 26
-- Swedish refiner Nynas to purchase certain assets from
Royal Dutch Shell's Harburg refinery (notified Feb.
19/deadline March 26)
APRIL 4
-- Private equity funds Ratos and Ferd to acquire
joint control of Norwegian oil platform construction company
Aibel Group (notified Feb. 25/deadline April 4/simplified)
-- German carmaker Volkswagen to acquire joint
control of car leasing company Ron Equipment Rental & Lease,
which is a unit of car distributor Pon Holdings BV (notified
Feb. 25/deadline April 4)
-- Spanish infrastructure group Ferrovial to buy
British utility services company Enterprise Plc (notified Feb.
25/deadline April 4/simplified)
APRIL 5
-- German media company Bertelsmann and Britain's
Pearson to merge their publishers Random House and
Penguin (notified Feb 26/deadline April 5)
APRIL 8
-- Investment fund Oaktree to buy construction company
Countryside (notified Feb. 27/deadline April 8)
APRIL 9
-- Greek carrier Aegean Airlines to buy Olympic
Air (notified Feb. 28/deadline April 9)
APRIL 10
-- U.S. carmaker General Motors to acquire sole
control of diesel engine maker Ispol, which is now jointly
controlled by GM and Isuzu Motors (notified March
1/deadline April 10/simplified)
APRIL 12
-- Dutch dairy company FrieslandCampina to buy Dutch cheese
wholesalers Zijerveld & Veldhuyzen B.V. and Den Hollander B.V.
(notified Feb. 19/deadline extended to April 12 from March 26
after FrieslandCampina offered concessions)
-- French energy network manager ERDF, which is a unit of
French power company EDF, French state-owned bank
Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDS), and electricity
company UEM to set up a software joint venture (March 5/April
12/simplified)
APRIL 14
-- Polish lender Alior Bank and Austria's Erste
Group Bank to acquire joint control of Polish personal
care products retailer Polbita (notified March 8/deadline April
14/simplified)
APRIL 15
-- U.S. cable group Liberty Global to acquire
British peer Virgin Media (notified March 6/deadline
April 15)
APRIL 16
-- U.S. conglomerate General Electric and German
reinsurer Munich Re to acquire joint control of
Spanish energy company Iberdrola's wind power operator
Iberdrola Renovables France (notified March 7/deadline April
16/simplified)
APRIL 17
-- U.S. oilfield equipment maker Cameron International Corp
and U.S. oilfield services company Schlumberger
to combine their subsea businesses (notified March 8/deadline
April 17)
APRIL 19
-- German engineering company Siemens to buy
British technology company Invensys' rail business
(notified March 12/deadline April 19)
APRIL 22
-- Japanese trading house Mitsui Group to acquire
stake in Spanish autoparts maker Gestamp Automocion joint
control of Gestamp Automocio's U.S. businesses (notified March
13/deadline April 22/simplified)
-- Investment bank Goldman Sachs and private equity
firm TPG Lundy to buy British real estate developer Tulloch
Homes Group from British lender Lloyds Bank (notified
Feb. 13/deadline April 22)
APRIL 23
-- U.S. ceramic tile maker Mohawk Industries to acquire
panel board maker Spano Invest, which is majority-owned by
Belgian holding company Ackermans & Van Haaren
(notified March 14/deadline April 23)
APRIL 25
-- Private equity firms Bridgepoint Advisers Group Ltd
and Orlando Italy Management S.A. to acquire Italian
perfume distributor Bergamotto (notified March 18/deadline April
25/simplified)
-- Norwegian aluminium producer Norsk Hydro and
Norwegian peer Orkla to merge their extruded aluminium
units via a joint venture (notified March 18/deadline April 25)
APRIL 26
-- German optical technology company Carl Zeiss
to acquire sole control of eyewear maker Carl Zeiss Vision
Holding GmbH (notified March 19/deadline April
26/simplified)
MAY 30
-- U.S. communications company Syniverse Technologies
to buy Luxembourg-based communications services
company Mach (notified Nov. 16/deadline extended for the second
time to May 30 from May 15 after the companies asked for more
time)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until
they are approved.
