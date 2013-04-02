BRUSSELS, April 2 The following are mergers
under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the
EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- Investment fund Oaktree approved to buy construction
company Countryside (notified Feb. 27/simplified)
-- German carmaker Volkswagen okayed to acquire
joint control of car leasing company Pon Equipment Rental &
Lease, which is a unit of car distributor Pon Holdings BV
(notified Feb. 25/normal)
NEW LISTINGS
None
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
APRIL 4
-- Private equity funds Ratos and Ferd to acquire
joint control of Norwegian oil platform construction company
Aibel Group (notified Feb. 25/deadline April 4/simplified)
APRIL 5
-- German media company Bertelsmann and Britain's
Pearson to merge their publishers Random House and
Penguin (notified Feb 26/deadline April 5)
APRIL 10
-- U.S. carmaker General Motors to acquire sole
control of diesel engine maker Ispol, which is now jointly
controlled by GM and Isuzu Motors (notified March
1/deadline April 10/simplified)
APRIL 12
-- Dutch dairy company FrieslandCampina to buy Dutch cheese
wholesalers Zijerveld & Veldhuyzen B.V. and Den Hollander B.V.
(notified Feb. 19/deadline extended to April 12 from March 26
after FrieslandCampina offered concessions)
-- French energy network manager ERDF, which is a unit of
French power company EDF, French state-owned bank
Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDS), and electricity
company UEM to set up a software joint venture (March 5/April
12/simplified)
APRIL 14
-- Polish lender Alior Bank and Austria's Erste
Group Bank to acquire joint control of Polish personal
care products retailer Polbita (notified March 8/deadline April
14/simplified)
APRIL 15
-- U.S. cable group Liberty Global to acquire
British peer Virgin Media (notified March 6/deadline
April 15)
APRIL 16
-- U.S. conglomerate General Electric and German
reinsurer Munich Re to acquire joint control of
Spanish energy company Iberdrola's wind power operator
Iberdrola Renovables France (notified March 7/deadline April
16/simplified)
APRIL 17
-- U.S. oilfield equipment maker Cameron International Corp
and U.S. oilfield services company Schlumberger
to combine their subsea businesses (notified March 8/deadline
April 17)
APRIL 19
-- German engineering company Siemens to buy
British technology company Invensys' rail business
(notified March 12/deadline April 19)
APRIL 22
-- Japanese trading house Mitsui Group to acquire
stake in Spanish autoparts maker Gestamp Automocion joint
control of Gestamp Automocio's U.S. businesses (notified March
13/deadline April 22/simplified)
-- Investment bank Goldman Sachs and private equity
firm TPG Lundy to buy British real estate developer Tulloch
Homes Group from British lender Lloyds Bank (notified
Feb. 13/deadline April 22)
APRIL 23
-- U.S. ceramic tile maker Mohawk Industries to acquire
panel board maker Spano Invest, which is majority-owned by
Belgian holding company Ackermans & Van Haaren
(notified March 14/deadline April 23)
-- Greek carrier Aegean Airlines to buy Olympic
Air (notified Feb. 28/deadline extended to April 23
from April 9 after Aegean offered commitments)
APRIL 25
-- Private equity firms Bridgepoint Advisers Group Ltd
and Orlando Italy Management S.A. to acquire Italian
perfume distributor Bergamotto (notified March 18/deadline April
25/simplified)
-- Norwegian aluminium producer Norsk Hydro and
Norwegian peer Orkla to merge their extruded aluminium
units via a joint venture (notified March 18/deadline April 25)
APRIL 26
-- German optical technology company Carl Zeiss
to acquire sole control of eyewear maker Carl Zeiss Vision
Holding GmbH (notified March 19/deadline April
26/simplified)
APRIL 30
-- German rail operator Deutsche Bahn to acquire
sole control of eastern European bus services company Veolia
Transport Central Europe which is a majority-owned unit of
French transport company Veolia Transport Transdev Group
(notified March 21/deadline April 30)
MAY 30
-- U.S. communications company Syniverse Technologies
to buy Luxembourg-based communications services
company Mach (notified Nov. 16/deadline extended for the second
time to May 30 from May 15 after the companies asked for more
time)
JUNE 7
-- Finnish paper producer Ahlstrom to merge with
a unit of Swedish company Munksjo, which is partly owned by
private equity fund EQT (notified Oct. 31/deadline extended for
the second time to June 7 from May 16 after Ahlstrom offered
concessions)
AUG 8
-- Swedish refiner Nynas to purchase certain assets from
Royal Dutch Shell's Harburg refinery (notified Feb.
19/deadline extended to Aug. 8 from March 26 after the
Commission opened an in-depth investigation)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until
they are approved.
(Editing by Foo Yun Chee)